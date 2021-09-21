One bettor had his luck run out just short of cashing in on one of the more improbable bets of the NFL season thus far. Leading up to the Packers-Lions Week 2 matchup on "Monday Night Football", BetMGM revealed that one bettor had hit on the first 15 picks of his 16-leg parlay. The final piece to that puzzle was a straight-up win by the Lions at Lambeau Field. If that came to fruition, the person who placed the bet would've turned $25 into $736,959. Unfortunately, they couldn't get over that final hump.

The Packers put together a 35-17 win over the Lions to wrap up Week 2, having that bettor come up just one pick short of a small fortune. Detroit was a double-digit underdog coming into this game and was +400 at BetMGM on the moneyline, so this was admittedly a stretch that they'd be able to pull this off. That said, it did look like for a moment that this would ultimately cash with an upset.

Jared Goff and the Lions came into this game hot as he completed all seven of his passes in the opening quarter and led a 75-yard touchdown drive to begin the contest. Detroit was even matching the Packers offense during the entire first half and was able to head into the locker room with a field-goal lead. Optimism that the upset was going to occur -- and the parlay was going to hit --didn't last much longer, however, as Green Bay proceeded to score 21 unanswered points over the final two quarters.

And just like that, the dream was dead.

The winning picks that this person hit on over Week 2 were all on the moneyline: Washington (-175), Bears (-130), Browns (-650), Rams (-190), Bills (-175), Patriots (-250), 49ers (-160), Raiders (+190), Panthers (+150), Broncos (-275), Cardinals (-190), Buccaneers (-650), Cowboys (+135), Titans (+190), and Ravens (+180). And on the very last leg, it came up just short. Brutal.