With Week 1 of the NFL preseason behind us, bettors have been revisiting future player props over at Caesars Sportsbook. There are plenty of intriguing bets to consider, such as who will lead the league in passing, rushing or receiving yards and touchdowns in 2022. One bettor placed a very interesting bet this month concerning the 2022 receiving touchdowns leader, and it's sure to shock everyone.

Over at Caesars, one bettor placed a whopping $1.5K on wide receiver Will Fuller to lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns this season at 500 to 1. A win would come with a $750K payout, and according to Caesars, it's the biggest bet they have received on this prop. There's only one problem: Fuller is currently a free agent!

The 28-year-old speedster out of Notre Dame has always been viewed as a fascinating weapon, although he's never played a full season in his six NFL years. Fuller signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins last offseason, but broke a finger and played in just two games.

Fuller spent his first five seasons with the Houston Texans, and actually had a career campaign in 2020. In just 11 games played, he caught 53 passes for 879 yards and eight touchdowns. His 79.9 receiving yards per game ranked No. 10 in the NFL.

If you're looking to follow this bettor's lead in putting money on Fuller to lead the NFL in touchdown catches, you're too late. That wager played a role in moving Fuller's odds from 500 to 1, to 100 to 1 -- which is pretty shocking. Despite not being on an NFL roster, Fuller has better odds to lead the league in touchdown receptions than T.J. Hockenson, DeAndre Hopkins, Chase Claypool and plenty more.