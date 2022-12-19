The Las Vegas Raiders pulled of a miracle on the field Sunday to beat the New England Patriots on the final play of the fourth quarter. In the process, the Raiders delivered a miracle -- worth over $2 million -- for one bettor who had them winning as part of a parlay.

When Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones ran back a horrific lateral attempt for the game-winning touchdown, bettor Marco Piemonte cashed in on his five-leg NFL parlay and won a whopping $2.88 million. Piemonte, who has a history of placing large bets, bet $31,000 on the five-leg parlay.

The epic parlay consisted of the Miami Dolphins +7, the Jacksonville Jaguars +4, the Minnesota Vikings moneyline, the Cleveland Brown moneyline, and, as fate would have it, the Raiders moneyline as the final pick.

It was a pretty impressive gambling win for Piemonte, considering that the Vikings had to erase the biggest deficit in NFL history to defeat the Indianapolis Colts and keep the parlay alive heading into Sunday.

It appeared that the Raiders and New England Patriots were headed for overtime when the Patriots decided to hand the ball off to Rhamondre Stevenson on the final play of regulation. Stevenson ripped off a solid run, then pitched the ball back to teammate Jakobi Meyers. That's when chaos ensued.

For some reason, Meyers decided to throw the ball back across the field in the direction of quarterback Mac Jones. That's when Chandler Jones stepped in front of the errant pass and ran it back for a game-winning 48-yard touchdown.

As a result, Piemonte ended up winning a grand total of $2,880,263.52 on the insane wager. That was to be one of the craziest parlays wins in sports betting history.