Lamar Jackson is "irreplaceable" to the Baltimore Ravens and is hoping this is the year they "put a ring on it" and win the Super Bowl. The path there is not easy and while they have already secured a playoff spot, they can potentially better their seeding with a win on Christmas Day against the Houston Texans.

Jackson is looking forward to Wednesday's game, but not just because it's a chance to extend their win streak to three games. Superstar singer Beyonce is performing in the middle of the action and Jackson plans to catch the halftime performance.

During halftime, players head to the locker room and miss whatever goes on between the game, but Jackson is saying, "I ain't sorry" to his teammates and planning to stay out on the field.

When asked if he would be disappointed that Beyoncé is performing at halftime and he will have to miss it, Jackson said, "Nah, cause I'm gonna go out there and watch. I'm gonna go out there and watch, man."

Jackson, who is clearly is fan of Queen B, said he's never seen the singer before and he doesn't plan on missing the opportunity to catch the 99-time Grammy nominate.

"First time seeing Beyonce perform and it's at our game?! That's dope," the two-time MVP said, followed by an apology to his head coach John Harbaugh. "I'm gonna go out and watch, sorry Harbaugh, sorry. Sorry fellas."

When asked if it would depend on how big the lead was, if they have one, he shook his head, saying, "I'm not even thinking about the lead, I'm just thinking about just seeing Beyonce for the first time."

Jackson doesn't want anyone to take his comments the wrong way, but didn't backtrack on wanting to leave the locker room to see Beyonce.

"Not sounding like that, no disrespect, because I know how people can take things," Jackson said.

If Jackson does view the show, he won't be the first player to stay out to watch a halftime performance. During Super Bowl LVI, Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson watched Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar hit the stage.

The Ravens are currently 10-5, while the Texans are 9-6.