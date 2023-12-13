For one week, the NFL's best quarterbacks from each conference resided in the Big Apple. Following their performances in Week 14, Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito and Jets quarterback Zach Wilson were respectively tabbed as NFC and AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

An undrafted rookie, DeVito improved to 3-1 as an NFL starting quarterback after helping lead the Giants to a 24-22 win over the Packers on Monday night. His 32-yard completion to Wan'Dale Robinson on the game's final drive set up Randy Bullock's game-winning field goal as time expired.

"Still got stuff to work on, but like I said two or three times last week, I think he's a young player that's doing the right things and making the most of his opportunity," Giants head coach Brian Daboll recently said of DeVito, via the New York Post. "He earned the right to play today, and he earned the right to play the next week. The kid's done a good job."

Tommy DeVito NYG • QB • #15 CMP% 65.9 YDs 855 TD 8 INT 3 YD/Att 6.79 View Profile

DeVito, who entered New York's starting lineup when Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor went down with injuries, has injected life into a Giants team that finds themselves in the middle of the NFC playoff mix with a month to play in the regular season.

DeVito is actually older than the 24-year-old Wilson, whose roller coaster career took an uphill turn this past Sunday. Back in the starting lineup, the former No. 2 overall pick threw for 301 yards and a pair of scores in the Jets' 30-6 win over the Texans.

Wilson's performance, by far his best of the season, kept the Jets' faint playoff hopes alive for another week.

"I mean, he balled, man," said Jets wideout Garrett Wilson, who caught nine passes for 108 yards in the win, via NFL Media. "Zach went crazy today."

Zach Wilson NYJ • QB • #2 CMP% 60.8 YDs 2245 TD 8 INT 7 YD/Att 6.29 View Profile

While the 2023 season has not gone the way either team had hoped, Sunday's wins -- and the performances by both starting quarterbacks -- was a welcomed sight for Giants and Jets fans who are hoping to have their teams' respective seasons end on positive notes. For DeVito, the New Jersey native will continue to have the opportunity to make his case to be the team's long-term starter, something his agent feels his client is more than capable of doing.

"Yeah, my dream is for him to be the starting quarterback, and get a long-term deal with the New York Giants," DeVito's agent, Sean Stellato, said Tuesday on "Up & Adams." "I have no doubt he can win this job."