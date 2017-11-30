Big Ben on Eli's benching: 'They could do that to me' one day

The New York Giants decided this week that Eli Manning's time as their starting quarterback is over. Manning started 210 consecutive games for the Giants, but Geno Smith will be under center for the team's game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. The decision has been met with varying degrees of derision in league circles, and the latest person to weigh in is Manning's 2004 draft-mate, Ben Roethlisberger.

"It sparks the reality that that could be me," Roethlisberger said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "They could do that to me next year or whenever, who knows? It's eye-opening that you have to take every play, every game. Don't take it for granted. Take it for what it is because you never know when you're done."

Earlier this season, Roethlisberger mused that he might not have "it" anymore.

Afterwards, Ben Roethlisberger said, "Maybe I don't have it anymore." Asked: What makes you say that? Says, "I'm not playing well enough." https://t.co/w1IcjgnYKY — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 8, 2017

He turned his play around shortly after that, but there's obviously a somewhat foreseeable scenario in which he starts a season cold and remains that way, and the Steelers decide that it's time for his run as the unquestioned starter to come to an end. If that were to happen in the future, Roethlisberger does not think he would be treated by his team the same way Manning was.

"I don't, and I don't mean to talk negatively about the Giants, especially I know the Steelers and Giants are very close and are family too," he said. "But I don't think they would; I think they would handle it differently."

If they do eventually make that decision at some point, don't expect to see Big Ben suiting up for a different team the following season. It's the Steelers or nobody.

"No. If they said, 'Ben, you're done here,' I don't want to play for anyone else, even if I felt like I still had it in me, that black and gold bleeds through me," he said. "Joe Montana did it for me. It killed me when he went to the Chiefs. I couldn't watch. It wasn't the same."

It certainly wasn't; and it wouldn't be the same watching Ben play elsewhere, either.