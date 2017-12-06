Big Ben: We don't have the same respect for the Bengals as we do the Ravens

Ben Roethlisberger is fresh off his latest fourth-quarter comeback, this time against the division-rival Bengals in a game that was marred by cheap shots and injuries. Yes, the Steelers are 10-2 and have a comfortable lead in the AFC North, but there's still a long way to go. Next up: Hosting their other division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, who at 7-5 are in the mix for one of the wild-card spots.

And unlike Monday night's matchup in Cincinnati, the Steelers' quarterback has a different take on how he views the Baltimore rivalry.

"In that one [on Monday night with the Bengals], it feels like almost, just, you're out there to hit people, and we don't feel the same respect from them that Baltimore and we have," Roethlisberger said Wednesday, via ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "I'm not really sure why."

We are: Prior to 2015, the Ravens regularly made the playoffs, regularly won in the playoffs, and in February 2013, brought home a Lombardi Trophy. The Bengals, meanwhile, are 0-7 in the postseason under Marvin Lewis, who was hired in 2003. They are also 2-13 against the Steelers in Paul Brown stadium during that time. By contrast, between November 2013 and November 2016, the Ravens were 6-1 against the Steelers, though Pittsburgh has won the last two meetings.

"The difference between this game and the Cincinnati game is these two teams -- us and Baltimore -- there's always a respect involved in it," Roethlisberger said. "You're going to get hit really hard or you're going to hit somebody really hard, but you're going to help them up and say, 'Man, nice job.'

"At the end of it, you're going to shake hands and give the other guy a hug and say that was a lot of fun and can't wait to do it next year. It's a fun rivalry in the sense that there's a lot of respect and there are two good football teams."