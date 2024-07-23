Training camp isn't just a time for NFL teams to come back together. It's also a time when storylines get ignited -- or reignited -- as competitions often heat up and contract situations can reach a boiling point.

So we've asked three of our NFL analysts -- Cody Benjamin, Jared Dubin and Jordan Dajani -- to make a ruling on some of the top camp topics, declaring whether they are a "big deal" or, in fact, "no big deal" at all. Here's how they'd sort out some of the juiciest headlines:

Big deal or no big deal: Burrow fully cleared for contact ahead of training camp

Benjamin: Big deal. Was it expected? Sure. Is it notable? Yes. The Cincinnati Bengals are so dependent on their quarterback's health, and he's missed extensive time in basically half his NFL career. The fact his wrist is ready for real football is a good sign this contender can get back on track.

Dajani: No big deal. Joe Burrow was expected to be cleared from his wrist injury back in April or May.

Dubin: Big deal. The Bengals are very good whenever Burrow is healthy, and not so much when he's not. He's now missed significant time in two of his four seasons, so it's important that he hit the ground running.

Big deal or no big deal: Love 'holding in' at Packers camp

Benjamin: No big deal. It's not nothing that Jordan Love is skipping practice until he lands a long-term deal, but the fact he's at team facilities, with Packers brass unofficially accepting of his stance, signals the two sides are still on track for a long-term partnership.

Dajani: Big deal. This is a big deal because it would appear Love is on the cusp of becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history ... after just one season as a starter! I expected Tua Tagovailoa and Dak Prescott to receive new contracts before Aaron Rodgers' former backup.

Dubin: No big deal. It sounds like Love's contract will be done in short order, and he's participating in everything but practices.

Big deal or no big deal: Aiyuk holding out amid trade demand

Benjamin: Big deal. The San Francisco 49ers star is following in the footsteps of teammate Deebo Samuel, who once held out and demanded to be shipped elsewhere in a bid to finally secure top dollar from the team. If the 49ers budge, it may require another domino to fall, such as a Samuel trade.

Dajani: No big deal. This was an expected step in Aiyuk's pursuit of a lucrative, long-term extension. I admit I don't know what's going to happen here, but I don't know if there's a team out there that will both give the 49ers the trade compensation they are after, and Aiyuk the contract he's after.

Dubin: No big deal ... for now. The Niners have routinely taken until several weeks into camp or even the regular season to get their star players signed. If that happens with Aiyuk, it's no big deal. If the Niners actually give in and trade him (which seems wildly unlikely), then it's a very big deal.

Big deal or no big deal: Dolphins lose Barrett to sudden retirement

Benjamin: No big deal. Again, this isn't something to shrug off. Miami was already in a hole at edge rusher with top guys banged up. Shaq Barrett was always going to be a Band-Aid, however, going on 32 and best suited for a rotational role.

Dajani: No big deal. Shaq Barrett wasn't going to make Miami a legitimate Super Bowl contender by himself, but it's a loss nonetheless.

Dubin: No big deal. The big deal is that Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are still injured. Miami already rebounded by signing Emmanuel Ogbah.

Big deal or no big deal: Reddick holding out of Jets camp

Benjamin: Big deal. If nothing else, this confirms the current Jets regime, like many before it, remains prone to dysfunction. Aaron Rodgers and the offense are the real X-factor, but how could they have acquired Hasson Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles without factoring in the top pass rusher's contract desires?

Dajani: Big deal. Why did they not resolve this situation immediately?

Dubin: Big deal. The Jets gave up a conditional third-round draft pick for Reddick knowing that he wanted a new contract, and he hasn't gotten one yet. This seems like the kind of thing that could linger.