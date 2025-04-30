Plenty of NFL teams made splashes in the 2025 draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars moved all the way up to No. 2 overall for Travis Hunter, a potential two-way playmaker. The Las Vegas Raiders secured new coach Pete Carroll a bell-cow running back in Ashton Jeanty. The Chicago Bears kept bolstering Caleb Williams' supporting cast with tight end Colston Loveland. And that was just in the first 10 picks of the first round.

Now that the entire draft is complete, and dozens of other rookies are under contract thanks to undrafted free agent deals, all 32 teams look quite a bit different than they did just days ago. Rosters aren't necessarily set just yet; many clubs will continue to tweak depth charts and explore additional competition throughout the spring and summer. Yet we have a much fuller picture of how the league will look going into the 2025 campaign.

So which teams made the most dramatic improvements during the 2025 NFL Draft? More specifically, which positions got the best upgrades across the league? Here are the most improved position groups for each of the 32 teams after the influx of this year's top talent from college football:

Arizona Cardinals: Cornerback

Top addition: Will Johnson (2nd round)

Johnson might open 2025 as Arizona's top cover man by a long shot, provided he stays upright after some medical concerns. His ball-hawking isn't the only addition to Jonathan Gannon's secondary, either, with Ohio State's Denzel Burke also coming aboard as a late-rounder.

Atlanta Falcons: Edge rusher

Top addition: Jalon Walker (1st round)

The Falcons have been hunting for a reliable sack artist for years. Now they might have two, stopping Walker's surprising slide at No. 15, then trading back into Round 1 to pair the Georgia standout with James Pearce Jr., whose speed should earn him an instant starting gig.

Baltimore Ravens: Edge rusher

Top addition: Mike Green (2nd round)

Malaki Starks is no slouch as the first-round investment, but Green could take Baltimore's pass rushing group from passable to noticeable. He probably would've been a top-20 pick, not a late second-rounder, if not for some off-field concerns dating back to high school.

Buffalo Bills: Cornerback

Top addition: Maxwell Hairston (1st round)

The Bills already paid Christian Benford big money to man one of the corner spots, but Hairston's arrival could give Sean McDermott two splashy starters on the perimeter. The rookie's change-of-direction ability bodes well for his chances of playing multiple spots on the back end.

Carolina Panthers: Edge rusher

Top addition: Nic Scourton (2nd round)

Tetairoa McMillan is a big-bodied addition to Bryce Young's receiving corps as the club's first pick, but Scourton and third-rounder Princely Umanmielen register as a thunder-and-lightning combo off the edge, where Carolina needed longer-term prospects with Jadeveon Clowney aging.

Chicago Bears: Tight end

Top addition: Colston Loveland (1st round)

Did the Bears desperately need a new tight end with Cole Kmet in place? Not necessarily. Still, Loveland's dynamic upside as a pass catcher suddenly gives Chicago one of the most intriguing duos in the NFL. New coach Ben Johnson figures to scheme up plenty of targets for the big route-runner.

Cincinnati Bengals: Offensive guard

Top addition: Dylan Fairchild (3rd round)

Yes, the Bengals addressed edge rusher early with Shemar Stewart, but the interior of their O-line remained just as deep a concern after free agency. With Fairchild and fifth-rounder Jalen Rivers now in tow, Joe Burrow at least has a deeper crop of guards to keep him upright.

Cleveland Browns: Linebacker

Top addition: Carson Schwesinger (2nd round)

You could argue quarterback here, given the Browns spent not one but two picks at the position, including a fifth-rounder on Shedeur Sanders. But Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco were already onboard. Are they that much better there? Schwesinger, meanwhile, could be a Day 1 starter at the heart of the defense.

Dallas Cowboys: Offensive guard

Top addition: Tyler Booker (1st round)

The Cowboys lost Zack Martin to retirement this offseason, opening a noticeable void on the interior. Booker should fill it right away, bringing the Alabama reputation to Jerry Jones' front. Draftmates Donovan Ezeiruaku and Shavon Revel Jr. have the skills to make big impacts on defense, too.

Denver Broncos: Cornerback

Top addition: Jahdae Barron (1st round)

Patrick Surtain II's presence already gave Denver a top-flight cover man. Barron's arrival means the Broncos secondary could soar to even greater heights, considering his versatility. He figures to open his career in the slot, letting Surtain and Riley Moss man the outside starting roles.

Detroit Lions: Offensive guard

Top addition: Tate Ratledge (2nd round)

The Lions already boasted one of the NFL's most respected offensive lines, but they needed some help on the interior after veteran Kevin Zeitler departed via free agency. Ratledge is a potential Dan Campbell favorite, promising rugged tenacity as a potential Day 1 starter next to Frank Ragnow.

Green Bay Packers: Wide receiver

Top addition: Matthew Golden (1st round)

Jordan Love didn't lack for receivers prior to the draft; some of his top weapons not named Jayden Reed have simply struggled to stay healthy. Now the room is even better stocked, however, with Golden projecting as a do-it-all No. 1 and third-rounder Savion Williams bringing supersized versatility.

Houston Texans: Wide receiver

Top addition: Jayden Higgins (2nd round)

After losing Stefon Diggs in free agency, the Texans made it a priority to boost C.J. Stroud's passing outlets at the top of the draft. First came Higgins, who has shades of new teammate Nico Collins. Then came Jaylin Noel, a smaller but speedy target who should help stretch the field.

Indianapolis Colts: Tight end

Top addition: Tyler Warren (1st round)

The Colts were expected to be in the market for a new tight end, and they came through, securing arguably the most well-rounded prospect at the position. It wouldn't be shocking if Warren instantly becomes the No. 1 target for either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Cornerback

Top addition: Travis Hunter (1st round)

Maybe Hunter will play more at wide receiver, but it sure sounds like the Jaguars will try to maximize the Colorado star's dual-position potential. Even if not, Jacksonville also spent its next pick, a third-rounder, on Tulane corner Caleb Ransaw, who could see immediate time out of the slot.

Kansas City Chiefs: Offensive tackle

Top addition: Josh Simmons (1st round)

The Chiefs paid former San Francisco 49ers veteran Jaylon Moore to be Patrick Mahomes' new blind-side blocker, but it's very possible Simmons could take over at left tackle sooner than later. If not for a late injury at Ohio State, the big man may have been the first tackle off the board.

Las Vegas Raiders: Running back

Top addition: Ashton Jeanty (1st round)

Pete Carroll may still call upon former Miami Dolphins speedster Raheem Mostert this year. But let's not kid ourselves: Jeanty was drafted to be a centerpiece of the Raiders' attack. It'd be more surprising if Las Vegas doesn't let the Boise State product handle a three-down workload out of the gate.

Los Angeles Chargers: Wide receiver

Top addition: Tre Harris (2nd round)

Omarion Hampton's addition in Round 1 gives L.A. a thundering backfield tandem with veteran addition Najee Harris. The Chargers were arguably more desperate for deep speed out wide, though, and Tre Harris should provide it. The team also KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the fifth.

Los Angeles Rams: Tight end

Top addition: Terrance Ferguson (2nd round)

The Rams weren't devoid of serviceable tight ends coming into the draft; Tyler Higbee may well still be the starter. Ferguson adds more of a pass catching element to the mix, though. Fellow Day 2 pick Josaiah Stewart is arguably a bigger steal, but Jared Verse and Byron Young lead their edge rushing group.

Miami Dolphins: Defensive tackle

Top addition: Kenneth Grant (1st round)

A year after losing Christian Wilkins to free agency, the Dolphins finally got a big man to headline their interior, spending the No. 13 overall pick on Grant. That's not all, though; Miami came right back to snag Maryland's Jordan Phillips, a former wrestler; and Georgia Tech's Zeek Biggers later in the draft.

Minnesota Vikings: Offensive guard

Top addition: Donovan Jackson (1st round)

The Vikings poured money into the trenches in March, adding veterans Ryan Kelly and Will Fries on the interior. Still, Jackson projects as a Day 1 starter at the left guard spot, which is nothing to sneeze at if you're quarterback J.J. McCarthy, preparing to make your real NFL debut.

New England Patriots: Offensive tackle

Top addition: Will Campbell (1st round)

New England previously added veteran Morgan Moses to help keep young quarterback Drake Maye upright, but Campbell's arrival means the Patriots might also (finally) have a left tackle for the long term. Mike Vrabel and Co. also took a late-round flyer on Missouri's Marcus Bryant.

New Orleans Saints: Offensive tackle

Top addition: Kelvin Banks Jr. (1st round)

It might be tempting to say quarterback here, considering Tyler Shough might be in line to start if Derek Carr isn't healthy enough to take the field. Banks could also start right away at either guard or right tackle, however. With Trevor Penning potentially on the way out, he might be a fixture of the future O-line.

New York Giants: Quarterback

Top addition: Jaxson Dart (1st round)

Abdul Carter could be a game-wrecker off the edge, but he's joining an already solid pass rushing group featuring Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. The mobile and rugged Dart, meanwhile, arguably offers more upside than either of the Giants' veteran placeholders at the game's most important position.

New York Jets: Offensive tackle

Top addition: Armand Membou (1st round)

Justin Fields is about to start a trial run as the Jets' new quarterback, and now he has a legitimate left tackle in the athletic Membou, whose movement skills should bode well in protecting such a speedy signal-caller. This certainly feels like an upgrade on the aging, injured Tyron Smith from 2024.

Philadelphia Eagles: Linebacker

Top addition: Jihaad Campbell (1st round)

Zack Baun's offseason return to the Eagles' linebacker corps was big, but Campbell's entry could give Vic Fangio an equally disruptive playmaker. Maybe he'll be deployed more as a straight-up edge rusher, but Philadelphia also added Georgia's Smael Mondon Jr. to aid the off-ball group.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Defensive line

Top addition: Derrick Harmon (1st round)

Cameron Heyward may be a face of the Steelers, but he's no spring chicken. Harmon, meanwhile, could take the torch from the longtime lineman coming out of Oregon. Pittsburgh also doubled down at the position later, adding the massive Yahya Black (6-6, 336) as a potential run-stuffing specialist.

Seattle Seahawks: Offensive line

Top addition: Grey Zabel (1st round)

The Seahawks had a spicy draft at multiple spots, adding a potential star safety in Nick Emmanwori, plus a dynamic quarterback project in Jalen Milroe. Yet Zabel figures to have the most immediate impact at an area of need, offering tons of grit and positional flexibility in front of new quarterback Sam Darnold.

San Francisco 49ers: Defensive tackle

Top addition: Alfred Collins (2nd round)

The 49ers spent their first pick on Mykel Williams, who should give Nick Bosa an explosive running mate off the edge. The interior of the D-line was San Francisco's primary focus, though, as both Collins and CJ West, a fourth-round investment out of Iowa, could have early roles in Robert Saleh's rotation.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cornerback

Top addition: Benjamin Morrison (2nd round)

Emeka Egbuka is a sneaky smart addition at receiver as the club's first-rounder, stepping in to learn from Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Yet corner looks the most different after the draft. Todd Bowles now has Morrison and third-rounder Jacob Parrish as scrappy potential starters in the secondary.

Tennessee Titans: Quarterback

Top addition: Cam Ward (1st round)

This one's maybe the easiest of the entire draft. With Will Levis proving a bit too unreliable as a gutsy but turnover-prone starter, the Titans sorely needed a fresh swing under center. Ward is just that, bringing his own rocket arm and backyard approach but with a smoother ability to navigate the pocket.

Washington Commanders: Cornerback

Top addition: Trey Amos (2nd round)

Josh Conerly Jr.'s arrival in Round 1 could prove to be the better long-term gamble, giving Jayden Daniels a potential left tackle of the future. Amos' length and ball skills should help bring instant production to the cornerback spot under Dan Quinn, however, with veteran addition Jonathan Jones approaching 32.