The 2025 NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 4. The event marks the final opportunity for teams to make substantial changes to the roster, which could ultimately determine the fate of each team's season. What additions would make the biggest impact on the outcome of this season?

When the Rams went to the Super Bowl, they had gone all in acquiring wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and edge rusher Von Miller. CBSSports.com's Cody Benjamin recently some of the big names that may benefit from a change of scenery this year, including Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Exploring the biggest positional need for each team ahead of next week's trade deadline:

Ahead of the trade deadline, CBSSports.com takes inventory of situations across the league in an effort to ascertain the biggest need of each franchise. These needs will continue to evolve as the season progresses, but this serves as a snapshot of the present. Ultimately, it will inform where teams may go in the 2026 NFL Draft.

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals: Safety

Joe Flacco has resuscitated a dormant Cincinnati offense, but the defense continues to be an issue. They have empowered a young group of linebackers and will likely continue to do so even though it has not been working.

There is reason to acquire a veteran safety and see if that can solve some of the problems they have been experiencing on the back end.

Cleveland Browns: Offensive tackle

Quarterback play has been an issue, but little can be done at this stage of the season. The starting offensive tackles have been volatile. Projected starters Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin have missed time due to injuries and Jones is now lost for the season. They have plugged in three other starters this season, but the issues persist.

Cleveland has the third-most drops (18) this season and its wide receivers have struggled to create separation.

Baltimore Ravens: Defensive line

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike has been lost for the season. The Ravens are bottom five both in team pressure rate and EPA on run defending plays, according to TruMedia. Baltimore has nine sacks on the season; three players in the league have 9+ sacks.

The offensive line has also not been as buttoned up as it was a year ago.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Safety

Pittsburgh is utilizing two or more tight ends on 51.0% of its offensive snaps, according to TruMedia, so that relieves pressure from the wide receiver grouping. It has been said that the Steelers are in the market for a wide receiver.

The AFC North franchise has been cycling through safeties this season bringing in re-treads left and right. The latest addition is Kyle Dugger via trade. Pittsburgh's top dollar defense has simply not lived up to the investment level this season.

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts: Cornerback

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had done more with less in Cincinnati. Early in his tenure with Indianapolis, his unit is once again overperforming. Cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Justin Walley are on the Injured Reserve, but Jaylon Jones has been designated for return.

Linebacker is another spot that has been underwhelming. Jaylon Carlies is on the Injured Reserve, but Anarumo has brought in one of his linebackers from Cincinnati: Germaine Pratt.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Defensive tackle

Jacksonville leads the league in drops this year. They need more from Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter Jr.

The Jaguars are said to be seeking a difference maker on the defensive side of the ball. The front is essentially comprised of nearly 32-year-old Arik Armstead, as well as other underperforming players.

Safety is another path that could be targeted.

Houston Texans: Interior offensive line

Offensive guard Ed Ingram has been better than anticipated, but the offensive line is still below average. The offense has looked better, but is still not where it was C.J. Stroud's rookie year. The run game, in particular, has been a problem. They have the fourth-worst EPA on rushes this season, according to TruMedia.

Tennessee Titans: Offensive tackle

Tennessee does not need to be over-leveraging future assets on a sinking ship this season. They have a lot of needs to address in the off-season and supporting the young quarterback has to be a priority...again.

Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. has been better of late relative to how the season began, but is still disappointing considering the lucrative financial investment. The unit does look better when J.C. Latham is healthy and available.

The average fan would be hard-pressed to name anyone in the Titans' linebacker room right now. Cody Barton, Dorian Mausi, Cedric Gray and James Williams Sr. are on the two-deep depth chart.

AFC East



Buffalo Bills: Safety

Buffalo has not seen the desired improvement from safeties Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp. First-round cornerback selection Maxwell Hairston made his professional debut over the weekend and performed admirably in a smaller sample. Reliable play opposite Christian Benford would go a long way towards stabilizing the defense.

Miami Dolphins: Offensive guard

Cornerback has been riddled with injuries this season. Teams have the second highest passer rating (109.4) against the Dolphins this season, according to TruMedia.

Miami has also been cycling through offensive guards this season. Six players have taken snaps there this season as the team continues to search for a solution.

New York Jets: Wide receiver

New York's receiver room has essentially been Garrett Wilson and everyone else this season. Wilson has 36 receptions this season despite missing two games, whereas no other wide receiver has more than 11.

The Jets have the highest pressure rate allowed at 44.7%, according to TruMedia, but some of that is inflated by quarterback play.

New England Patriots: Linebacker

New England's roster is underwhelming in a lot of areas, but head coach Mike Vrabel has been able to plaster over the blemishes with an improved culture. Robert Spillane is a good fit in Vrabel's defense, but the Patriots could certainly upgrade the unit.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: Tight end

Evan Engram has not delivered in the manner that Sean Payton had anticipated. There has been a lot of chatter linking Denver and potentially available wide receivers, but a tight end may help them spread out the field a bit more.

Los Angeles Chargers: Interior offensive line

The injury to All-Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater forced Joe Alt into the position he played at Notre Dame. Alt has been excellent when available. The rest of the offensive line has been a disappointment. Los Angeles has the second-worst pressure rate allowed (41.4%), per TruMedia.

Reason would lead one to expect running back being on the list with Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris on the Injured Reserve. However, Kimani Vidal has stepped up to take on the role.

Kansas City Chiefs: Running back

Kansas City essentially got the band back together with the recent signing of defensive tackle Mike Pennel. They are just missing Khalen Saunders at this point.

Brassard Smith has added an explosive element to the Chiefs' offense, but the down-to-down consistency has not been there from the position.

Las Vegas Raiders: Cornerback

Coming into the season, the defense was not very impressive aside from Maxx Crosby. The Raiders have drafted multiple cornerbacks in recent years, but they did not work out.

Defensive tackle, linebacker and safety are other spots that could cost them games this season. The offensive line suffered the loss of tackle Kolton Miller, who is on the Injured Reserve.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: Secondary

Cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson, Terell Smith and Kyler Gordon are on the Injured Reserve and there is not a long-term vision at safety.

The team invested heavily in the defensive front during the off-season and some of those players need to play up to expectations.

Detroit Lions: Defensive tackle

The depth built at defensive tackle has already been tested. Levi Onwuzurike is on the PUP list, which has forced the Lions to take the training wheels off first-round pick Tyleik Williams quickly.

Cornerback may be the answer if they are not comfortable with

Green Bay Packers: Cornerback

Green Bay's cornerback usage has been fascinating this season. Carrington Valentine has looked the best in coverage, but the team has been hesitant to go to him full-time. Keisean Nixon and Nate Hobbs have been volatile. There has been an investment made into the position, but this is a contending team that may need to fortify a position of weakness.

According to TruMedia, the Packers are averaging the fourth-lowest (0.88) yards per carry before contact in the run game. They have dealt with injuries throughout the season.

Minnesota Vikings: Linebacker

Linebacker and cornerback would be the two spots where an answer may not be on the roster. Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers has been a valuable free agent addition, but there is work to be done by the rest of the group.

Center Ryan Kelly is currently on Injured Reserve. The offensive line, as a whole, has been banged up all season, but the investment has been so significant that the team just has to ride it out.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tight end

Tight end would be an area where a short-term arrangement may be beneficial for the team's aspirations in 2025. The receiver room has been ships passing in the night with the high volume of injuries.

Offensive guard Cody Mauch and right tackle Luke Goedeke were added to the injured reserve just as left tackle Tristan Wirfs returned. It is difficult to overcome those losses.

Linebacker is not far down the list of needs either. They re-signed Lavonte David, but at some point, he is going to move on, and there is no transition of power in waiting. SirVocea Dennis has been serviceable, but Deion Jones and John Bullock are the primary reserves.

Atlanta Falcons: Cornerback

Atlanta left little to chance this year when it came to investing in its pass rush. After initially drafting Georgia's Jalon Walker No. 15 overall, the Falcons sacrificed a 2026 first-round pick to move back up for Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. Those two players must rise to the occasion. There have been flashes, but nothing sustained. The same is true of its young interior defensive line collection.

The cornerback position opposite A.J. Terrell continues to be a point of need.

Carolina Panthers: Cornerback

The cornerback position is probably the most deficient aspect of the roster, despite the team's recent extension of Jaycee Horn. Combined with a safety room that has a lower ceiling, the Panthers are vulnerable in the secondary.

The linebacker room has good range, but is missing down-to-down consistency.

New Orleans Saints: Cornerback

New Orleans traded Marshon Lattimore and saw Paulson Adebo depart in free agency. A lot of hope was placed in Kool-Aid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor, but that has not been validated. The Saints' defense has a bottom-10 passing success rate, according to TruMedia.

Defensive line is another area. Wide receiver could be mentioned if they part with either Rashid Shaheed or Chris Olave.

NFC East

Washington Commanders: Cornerback

Washington is not where they expected to be at this point in the season, so they may not be looking to buy at the deadline. The team continues to cobble together an effective pass rush, but the cornerbacks have not developed. Marshon Lattimore has not been playing at peak form and high-draft picks Trey Amos, Mike Sainristil need more time. The conversation could be expanded to the entire defense, as a whole.

Dallas Cowboys: Safety

Safety has been underwhelming, also, and there is not exactly a bright outlook on the future in that role. Cornerback continues to be an injury hampered position despite signficant investment in the position.

Defensive tackle and linebacker would be up there as well.

Philadelphia Eagles: Edge rusher

Cornerback had been high on the list until acquiring Michael Carter from the Jets. The acquisition of Carter allows the team to experiment with Cooper DeJean on the boundary opposite Quinyon Mitchell.

Safety and edge rusher are the two positions that immediately come to mind. The injury to Nolan Smith has really impacted the team's ability to rush the passer.

New York Giants: Linebacker

New York had gotten inspirational play out of rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo, but those individual performances have masked larger issues within the roster.

The Giants are obviously deficient at wide receiver following Malik Nabers' injury. Linebacker and cornerback are a few other areas that have fallen short of expectation, but it is doubtful New York will be buyers.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers: Wide receiver

San Francisco continues to deal with a mountain of injuries. Quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle and the wide receivers have been most affected, but edge rusher Nick Bosa is also on injured reserve.

The team did acquire edge rusher Keion White. Defensive tackle is another position in which the team made an effort to upgrade during the off-season, but production has not b

Arizona Cardinals: Running back

Running backs James Connor and Trey Benson have succumbed to injuries, which leaves the team with little choice but to implement a platoon approach.

Arizona has replacement-level linebackers right now, which makes sense because Philadelphia never spent big on the position (until this year) and that is where coach Jonathan Gannon cut his teeth.

Offensive guard is another position that could use some attention.

Los Angeles Rams: Cornerback

Depth and competition in the secondary are likely under consideration even after acquiring cornerback Roger McCreary. They have been squeezing all of the juice from the orange, but do they want to be proactive in adding to the room before the other shoe drops?

Seattle Seahawks: Interior offensive line

The interior offensive line was addressed through the first-round selection of Grey Zabel, but there is room for growth among the unit. Jalen Sundell is a good fit for the scheme, but the offensive line, as a whole, would benefit from having a veteran offensive guard like Kevin Zeitler or Wyatt Teller.