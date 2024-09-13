Week 2 of the NFL regular season has arrived and key injuries have already exposed weaknesses on a few teams. Here is the most pressing need for every team ahead of Week 2:

AFC North

Bengals: Running back

Cincinnati had a really prudent offseason with its free agent acquisitions and draft choices. The loss of defensive tackle D.J. Reader and offensive tackle Jonah Williams were countered with signings of Sheldon Rankins and Trent Brown. The draft choices of defensive tackles Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson, as well as cornerback Josh Newton, offensive tackle Amarius Mims and wide receiver Jermaine Burton add depth at critical positions.

Following the trade of running back Joe Mixon, the Bengals signed Zack Moss from Indianapolis. They need him to have a big season as the go-to option or second-year runner Chase Brown will be forced into action. Moss did a good job in Week 1 as Cincinnati continues to embrace a pass-heavy offense.

Cornerback was the other consideration just because they need the current group to play at a higher level. Wide receiver is a developing situation as Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase continue to be monitored.

Browns: Linebacker

Cleveland's starting offensive tackles were surprise inactives last week. The expectation is that they will be back shortly, but that obviously shoots to the top of the list of needs if Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin are once again unavailable. Dallas' pass rush ate them alive last week.

Cleveland has a case for having the league's best roster. The Browns do not have any needs that would submarine the team's efforts beyond maybe the quarterback position. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has All-Pro potential but the rest of that unit is up for grabs. Veterans Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush are competing with youngsters Nathaniel Watson, Tony Fields and Mohamoud Diabate.

Ravens: Wide receiver

Coming into Week 1, the concern was regarding the offensive line, who welcomed two new starters with Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele. Utility man Patrick Mekari is in the starting lineup as well. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has battled injuries in recent years. There is a lot of unknown in that unit.

However, the offense was so limited against the Chiefs. They showed a lot of creativity working horizontally, but the lack of a downfield threat could prove to be challenging over the course of the season.

Former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is now the head coach in Seattle. The pass rush was below average in Week 1, so that could be worth monitoring as well.

Steelers: Wide receiver

With Diontae Johnson gone, Pittsburgh has little outside of George Pickens. The hope is that Calvin Austin III takes on a bigger role and rookie Roman Wilson's acclimation to the NFL is fast and smooth.

The defensive front looked phenomenal in Week 1. Cornerback was the other spot considered despite acquiring Donte Jackson in the trade for Johnson.

AFC South

Colts: Cornerback

Indianapolis was able to re-sign wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and retain a defensive line that played really well when the full complement of talent was available last season.

The most-pressing need is cornerback. The situation was exacerbated when second-year starter JuJu Brents found his way onto the Injured Reserve. Of the five cornerbacks on the Colts roster, three were undrafted free agents and none were drafted earlier than the fifth round. The opportunity to acquire L'Jarius Sneed had been on the table before Tennessee pulled the trigger.

Jaguars: Cornerback

Cornerback is also an issue elsewhere in the division. Darious Williams was a casualty of the franchise's search for salary cap health. He was replaced by 30-year-old Ronald Darby. Although Tyson Campbell impressed a year ago, he is now on the Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury.

Jacksonville's offensive line needs to be more consistent but the Jaguars made some tweaks to the unit this offseason. Full season availability of Cam Robinson and another year under the belts of Anton Harrison, Walker Little, as well as the veteran leadership of center Mitch Morse should provide some stability.

Texans: Defensive tackle

Defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins, Maliek Collins and Teair Tart are gone from last year's roster. They signed veterans Folorunso Fatukasi and Mario Edwards, but that remains a position to monitor. Depth could not handle any injuries to that unit. Despite adding Danielle Hunter in the offseason, the franchise still had the sixth-worst pressure rate in Week 1, according to TruMedia.

The hope is that Georgia rookie Kamari Lassiter is able to provide stability opposite Derek Stingley Jr.

Titans: Edge rusher

The new look Tennessee defense leaves a lot to be desired in Brian Callahan's first season as coach. The Titans defensive line has changed drastically over the past few years losing key pieces like Denico Autry and Teair Tart. They need to find a more consistent way to generate pressure having finished in the bottom five in team pressure rate a year ago, per TruMedia. A lot has been put on the plate of Harold Landry III and Arden Key. Depth is even more concerning.

Tennessee has used its first-round pick on offensive linemen in each of the past two years. They hired one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL and signed free agent center Lloyd Cushenberry. Despite that investment, pressure was still getting home in Week 1.

AFC East



Bills: Linebacker

Buffalo lost a lot of leadership from its defense this offseason and circumstances were exacerbated in training camp when linebacker Matt Milano was lost for the year. Reserve Tyrel Dodson departed for Seattle in free agency so it leaves Dorian Williams and Terrel Bernard to shoulder the load.

The interior offensive and defensive lines were also a consideration.

Dolphins: Defensive tackle

Offensive guard Robert Hunt, defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis and linebacker Jerome Baker are all gone. With their draft picks, they added an heir apparent pass rusher, a potential replacement for Terron Armstead and more competition at running back; hardly addressing the depletion of the talent pool in certain areas.

They signed multiple veteran defensive linemen to pair with Zach Sieler in an effort to build a respectable defensive line. Benito Jones and Calais Campbell are the two that made it through the offseason. Campbell turned 38 years old less than a week ago.

Cornerback and wide receiver depth is also a concern at the present time.

Jets: Safety

Although it is entirely possible, if not probable, that the other shoe will drop at linebacker this season with a 32-year-old C.J. Mosley, safety is the easier choice. Anthony Richardson threw for nearly as many yards as C.J. Stroud in Week 1 with 15 fewer completions. Cornerback depth beyond Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed is a bit precarious. There really are no issues with the starting lineup across the board.

There is also the lingering question about Haason Reddick's future with the organization. If he does not report for the season, then undue pressure is put on the shoulders of former first-round pick Will McDonald IV.

Patriots: Offensive tackle

The choice between wide receiver and offensive tackle was a knock-down-drag-out fight. Both are critical needs, but it all starts upfront with the offensive line. If that is not solidified, then the rest hardly matters. Wide receiver also has a few young players, such as Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker that should at least be entertaining.

Mike Onwenu started at right tackle, which is a role he has adequately filled in the past, and former sixth-round pick Vederian Lowe is started at left tackle. Cincinnati created the second-most pressure in the league last week against the Patriots (44.8%), according to TruMedia.

AFC West

Broncos: Cornerback

The offensive line is a concern. Lloyd Cushenberry departed in free agency. Denver's interior offensive line consists of Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg and Quinn Meinerz. While in New Orleans, Sean Payton consistently invested premium draft assets into the offensive line year over year but it is not exactly a strength for his Broncos team that is ushering in a new era at quarterback. According to TruMedia, they had the fifth-highest rate of pressure allowed. The quarterback's preferred style of play lightens the load on an offensive line.

Patrick Surtain II is one of the best cornerbacks in the league but the rest of the unit does not exactly inspire confidence. Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian are the other two starters. Linebacker is another area of weakness.

Chargers: Wide receiver

Coach Jim Harbaugh wants to build a tough, physical football team and that means being stubborn in the trenches, first and foremost, which led to the selection of Joe Alt at No. 5 overall. Wide receiver is a much bigger need after trading Keenan Allen and releasing Mike Williams. Josh Palmer and Ladd McConkey are in line to start. McConkey does a great job of getting open. Quentin Johnston was even utilized.

Cornerback and defensive tackle are critical areas of weakness as well.

Chiefs: Cornerback

Cornerback is a primary need after moving L'Jarius Sneed this offseason. Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, Chamarri Conner and Nazeeh Johnson are competing for those other two starting spots. If there is a team that warrants giving the benefit of the doubt, it is probably Kansas City, but that stands out as a potential problem area on an otherwise solid roster. The defensive line does a really good job of applying pressure and taking some of the stress off of the secondary.

Raiders: Cornerback

The outlook at quarterback is not exciting, but little can be done about that at this stage of the NFL calendar. Cornerback is a bigger issue. Jack Jones was a good find for them on the waiver wire, but the team lost Amik Robertson in free agency. Nate Hobbs is a great player. There is a lot unknown about Jakorian Bennett or Decamerion Richardson -- both of whom were drafted in the fourth round each of the past two years -- as they are next on the depth chart.

Linebacker and defensive tackle are a few secondary needs.

NFC North

Bears: Interior offensive line

Chicago has one of the most drastically improved rosters in the league. There are a few positions that could warrant consideration as the biggest need but none are completely destitute either. Defensive tackle, edge rusher and the interior offensive line are the biggest needs on Chicago's roster. There is hope at edge rusher with DeMarcus Walker, Austin Booker, Darrell Taylor or Dominique Robinson potentially stepping up opposite Montez Sweat. The bigger issues are the interiors.

The trade for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen and the selection of Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze alleviate any pressure that the organization had to add another pass catcher.

Lions: Edge rusher

There is not a position on Detroit's roster that requires dire attention. Even at a position like edge rusher, the franchise has options opposite Aidan Hutchinson. It is strictly a matter of whether or not they can stay healthy. The Lions have heavily invested in Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal so the ideal outcome is that either or both rise to the occasion in 2024.

General manager Brad Holmes did an outstanding job turning cornerback into a position of strength this offseason by trading for Carlton Davis, drafting Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.. Those additions give the defense more freedom.

Packers: Linebacker

Youthful is an accurate description of the Packers roster as it is currently constructed. There is a path forward for essentially every position but they are overly reliant on those young players developing rapidly. Three safeties were drafted to play alongside free agent signee Xavier McKinney.

Linebacker has some question marks with De'Vondre Campbell absent but rookies have a chance to fill the void. Edgerrin Cooper was my top-rated linebacker prospect and he graded really well in a small sample size. Ty'Ron Hopper was a third-round pick in his own right, but Isaiah McDuffie started. Quay Walker, a 2022 first-round pick, is suddenly the elder statesman in that room.

Cornerback is the other area of concern. Green Bay's roster is in a really good place though.

Vikings: Defensive tackle

Harrison Phillips and Jerry Tillery have been at the heart of a few defenses that were unable to stop the run. Those two are in line to start with Minnesota and depth is no more inspiring. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has shown a lot of situational awareness in rebuilding the NFC roster but patience is required to see it through. The defense was actually really good in Week 1, but it was against a Giants offense that can not get out of its own way; this feels like a blinking neon light to not overreact to that performance.

Offensive guard is also high on the wish list, followed by cornerback.

NFC South

Buccaneers: Cornerback

Cornerback ranks high among the list of needs following the trade of Carlton Davis to Detroit. Zyon McCollum started opposite Jamel Dean. There is little known about the depth behind those two. The opposition had a 111.3 quarterback rating, according to TruMedia, which was the sixth-worst in the league.

Linebacker is another potential problem area. They have done an adequate job addressing the interior offensive line with the signing of Sua Opeta, last year's second-round selection of Cody Mauch and this year's selection of Graham Barton. The offense looked incredibly explosive in the opener.

Falcons: Wide receiver

An injury to Rondale Moore really put the team's wide receiver depth into perspective. Ray-Ray McCloud III is the third receiver with sixth-round pick Casey Washington and KhaDarel Hodge being the only other two wide receivers on the roster. McCloud was the team's leading receiver.

Cornerback is the other spot where talent may be lacking, but that seems to be a theme throughout this preview. The pass rush was unsurprisingly still inefficient despite the acquisition of Matthew Judon. TruMedia says that Atlanta had the third-worst pressure rate in Week 1.

Panthers: Edge rusher

Carolina diverted the majority of its resources to the offensive side of the ball in support of former No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young. The defense was adversely affected and the front line is essentially composed of hired mercenaries rather than homegrown talent. Pass rusher Brian Burns was traded away at a discount after the team finished the 2023 campaign with the lowest team pressure rate in the league (29.4%), according to TruMedia. They had the second worst pass rush in Week 2.

Cornerback, other than Jaycee Horn, is a potential weakness. In general, there is not a lot for this franchise to hang its hat on right now.

Saints: Offensive line

Carolina was not the best barometer in identifying a team's needs so New Orleans will be re-evaluated next week. Few teams, if any, can claim to invest more in the offensive line than New Orleans but that unit has not delivered a return in recent years. Trevor Penning has dealt with injuries and moved to right tackle as a result of poor performance. The franchise had a clear need there and addressed it with the selection of Taliese Fuaga. The interior offensive line needs to be more consistent.

NFC East

Commanders: Offensive tackle

After taking LSU's Jayden Daniels as the quarterback of the future, the Commanders also need a left tackle of the future after releasing Charles Leno. Cornelius Lucas and Andrew Wylie saw most of the action as the starting offensive tackles.

Edge rusher would be the other area at which they should throw future assets after sacrificing Chase Young and Montez Sweat in the rebuild.

Cowboys: Cornerback

The depth that Dallas worked so hard to develop a year ago was quickly tested. DaRon Bland suffered an injury that will result in him missing at least the first quarter of the season and Stephon Gilmore signed elsewhere in free agency. Trevon Diggs missed essentially all of the 2023 season due to a torn ACL. Fifth-round pick Caelen Carson, C.J. Goodwin and Andrew Booth are the other three players on the roster. The good news is that the pass rush is so good that coverage does not have to hold up nearly as long.

Eagles: Interior offensive line

The loss of center Jason Kelce to retirement has taken a harsh toll on the Philadelphia offensive line. They had the fifth-lowest pressure rate allowed, according to TruMedia. It is hard to take much from the opener in Brazil due to the poor field conditions.

The Eagles have one of the most talented rosters in the league. The secondary play needs to match the franchise's investment. Cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry have been impactful players for most of their careers but last season was disappointing. Bradberry has been working at safety this summer, but is now on injured reserve. They added Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell and Iowa's Cooper DeJean early in the draft to bolster that unit. Safeties Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown are relatively inexperienced but each has the ability to lock down their respective roles. The return of C.J. Gardner-Johnson could prove to be a major coup.

Giants: Offensive line

Quarterback play is clearly limiting but there is little that can be done about that situation midseason.

The construction of the offensive line remains a mystery. Jermaine Eluemunor started at right tackle ahead of former first-round pick Evan Neal. What comes of the battery that includes John Michael Schmitz, Greg Van Roten and Jon Runyan Jr.? Depth behind that unit is relatively limited as well. New York had the sixth-highest pressure rate allowed, according to TruMedia.

Cornerback concerns were alleviated a bit with the return of Adoree' Jackson. Linebacker is another position to consider.

NFC West

49ers: Interior offensive line

San Francisco needs to continue investing in its offensive line. The 49ers removed right tackle Mike McGlinchey but did not replace him with a similar investment. Trent Williams is the only former first-round pick and Aaron Banks was the only Day 2 selection prior to the selection of Dominick Puni. Puni has looked good early in his career but the remodeling must continue.

Linebacker would be a consideration as Dre Greenlaw is due to miss some time.

Cardinals: Defensive line

The biggest issue is the defensive front seven. Arizona had 12 draft picks and only two, including first-round choice Darius Robinson, were used on the defensive front seven. Robinson will miss some time due to a calf injury sustained during training camp. The Cardinals had the 8th lowest team pressure rate in Week 1, according to TruMedia.

Rams: Linebacker

Los Angeles did a good job of addressing its team needs this offseason with the selections of edge rusher Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske, as well as the free agent signings of offensive guard Jonah Jackson and cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Darious Williams.

The trade of Ernest Jones IV opened up the conversation for linebacker being the biggest position of need. In his absence, the team is left with Troy Reeder, Christian Rozeboom and Omar Speights.

Seahawks: Linebacker

Seattle signed linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker in free agency before drafting Tyrice Knight in the first round. New coach Mike Macdonald did bring out the best in linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen last season in Baltimore. The hope is that he has a similar effect on the group cobbled together by general manager John Schneider.

The Seahawks have a sound roster if they can stay healthy.