Soft-tissue injuries are often prevalent early in the NFL season because there is less contact during training camp and preseason playing time for key contributors is limited. The league lost a few stars in recent weeks and now teams are tasked with filling that lost production.

Here is the most pressing need for every team ahead of Week 3:

AFC North

Bengals: Running back

Following the trade of running back Joe Mixon, the Bengals signed Zack Moss from Indianapolis. They need him to have a big season as the go-to option or second-year runner Chase Brown will be forced into action. According to TruMedia, the team's rushers average 2.34 yards post-contact, which is the seventh-lowest rate in the league.

Cornerback was the other consideration just because they need the current group to play at a higher level. They did a good job muddying the waters against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs last week.

Wide receiver is a developing situation as Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase continue to be monitored.

Browns: Linebacker

Cleveland's starting offensive tackles were once again inactive last week. The expectation is that they will be back shortly, but that obviously shoots to the top of the list of needs if Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin are once again unavailable. The Browns have the highest pressure rate allowed (44.7%) this season, according to TruMedia.

Cleveland has a case for having the league's best roster. The Browns do not have any needs that would submarine the team's efforts beyond maybe the quarterback position. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has All-Pro potential but the rest of that unit is up for grabs. Veteran Jordan Hicks has earned the start next to Owusu-Koramoah.

The pass catchers need to be better as well. The Browns led the league in drops last year with 39 and already have eight through two games in 2024.

Ravens: Wide receiver

Coming into Week 1, the concern was regarding the offensive line, who welcomed two new starters with Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele. Utilityman Patrick Mekari is in the starting lineup as well. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has battled injuries in recent years. There is a lot of unknown in that unit.

However, the offense has been very limited. The unit showed a lot of creativity working horizontally, but the lack of a downfield threat could prove to be challenging over the course of the season.

Former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is now the coach in Seattle. Baltimore is applying pressure on 28.4% of opponent's drop-back attempts, which is the fifth-worst rate in the league, according to TruMedia.

Steelers: Wide receiver

With Diontae Johnson gone, Pittsburgh has little outside of George Pickens. The hope is that Calvin Austin III takes on a bigger role and rookie Roman Wilson's acclimation to the NFL is fast and smooth. The offense has 77 carries and 30 receptions through two games.

The Steelers are allowing pressure on 37.5% of drop backs, which is the eighth-highest rate in the league, according to TruMedia.

AFC South

Colts: Cornerback

The most-pressing need is cornerback. The situation was exacerbated when second-year starter JuJu Brents found his way onto injured reserve Sep. 10. Of the five cornerbacks on the Colts roster, three were undrafted free agents and none were drafted earlier than the fifth round.

The run defense has been worse than anticipated. They are allowing 1.65 yards before contact and 3.45 yards after contact, according to TruMedia; both figures are eighth-worst in the league. In recent days, the team added DeForest Buckner to injured reserve.

Jaguars: Cornerback

Cornerback is also an issue elsewhere in the division. Darious Williams was a casualty of the franchise's search for salary cap health. He was replaced by 30-year-old Ronald Darby. Although Tyson Campbell impressed a year ago, he is now on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Jacksonville's offensive line needs to be more consistent. The Jaguars are allowing pressure on 40% of dropbacks, which is the seventh-worst rate in the league, according to TruMedia. They rank below average in yards before contact on the ground but Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby combine for the league's third-best yards after contact (4.15).

Texans: Defensive tackle

Defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins, Maliek Collins and Teair Tart are gone from last year's roster. They signed veterans Folorunso Fatukasi and Mario Edwards, but that remains a position to monitor. Depth could not handle any injuries to that unit.

Titans: Edge rusher

The new-look Tennessee defense leaves a lot to be desired in Brian Callahan's first season as coach. A lot has been put on the plate of Harold Landry III and Arden Key. The unit needs to find a more consistent way to generate pressure having finished in the bottom five in team pressure rate a year ago, per TruMedia. Depth is even more concerning. The operation is currently second-worst in the NFL (21.2%).

Tennessee has used its first-round pick on offensive lineman in each of the past two years. The Titans hired one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL and signed free agent center Lloyd Cushenberry. Despite that investment, pressure has still been getting home through two games.

AFC East



Bills: Linebacker

Buffalo lost a lot of leadership from its defense this offseason and circumstances were exacerbated in training camp when linebacker Matt Milano was potentially lost for the year. Reserve Tyrel Dodson departed for Seattle in free agency so it leaves Dorian Williams and Terrel Bernard to shoulder the load.

The interior offensive and defensive lines were also a consideration, but the team has performed well early in the season.

Dolphins: Defensive tackle

Several seasoned pieces from last year's team are now gone. Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve this week and the offensive operation was turned over to Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley. There are concerns about that position in the short term, but there is not exactly a bevy of options awaiting them in free agency.

They signed multiple veteran defensive linemen to pair with Zach Sieler in an effort to rebuild a defensive line that lost Christian Wilkins this offseason. Benito Jones and Calais Campbell are the two that made it through the offseason. Campbell turned 38 not long ago. Miami has one of the lowest yards-before-contact rates in the league, but one of the worst yards after contact, according to TruMedia.

Cornerback and wide receiver depth is also a concern at the present time.

Jets: Safety

Although it is entirely possible, if not probable, that the other shoe will drop at linebacker this season with a 32-year-old C.J. Mosley, safety is the easier choice. The defense has been susceptible to big plays in the pass game through three games. Cornerback depth beyond Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed is a bit precarious.

There is also the lingering question about Haason Reddick's future with the organization. Fortunately, former first-round pick Will McDonald IV has exploded with five sacks. Jermaine Johnson II was added to injured reserve so that does not help the pass-rush situation.

Patriots: Offensive tackle

The choice between wide receiver and offensive tackle was a knock-down-drag-out fight. Both are critical needs, but it all starts upfront with the offensive line. If that is not solidified, then the rest hardly matters. Wide receiver also has a few young players, such as Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker who should at least be entertaining.

Mike Onwenu started at right tackle, which is a role he has adequately filled in the past, and former sixth-round pick Vederian Lowe is starting at left tackle. The Patriots have allowed the third-highest pressure rate in the NFL this season (44.3%), according to TruMedia.

AFC West

Broncos: Offensive line

The offensive line is a concern. Lloyd Cushenberry departed in free agency. Denver's interior offensive line consists of Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg and Quinn Meinerz. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is now on injured reserve. While in New Orleans, Sean Payton consistently invested premium draft assets into the offensive line year over year but it is not exactly a strength for his Broncos team that is ushering in a new era at quarterback. According to TruMedia, they have the second-highest rate of pressure allowed through two games.

Patrick Surtain II is one of the best cornerbacks in the league, but the rest of the unit does not exactly inspire confidence. Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian are the other two starters. Linebacker is another area of weakness.

Chargers: Defensive tackle

Coach Jim Harbaugh wants to build a tough, physical football team and that means being stubborn in the trenches, first and foremost, which led to the selection of Joe Alt at No. 5 overall. They have been running the ball efficiently and effectively. The wide receivers have performed above expectation.

The Chargers are 2-0 through two weeks but there is a lot to learn about this team as they have faced the Raiders and Panthers. Cornerback and defensive tackle are critical areas of weakness.

Chiefs: Running back

Running back Isiah Pacheco was added to injured reserve this week. The team added Kareem Hunt to the practice squad and will likely lean on rookie Carson Steele and Samaje Perine in the interim.

Kansas City is allowing 1.63 yards before contact, which is the ninth-highest rate in the league, according to TruMedia. The level of pressure has not been overwhelming either.

Cornerback was a primary need after moving L'Jarius Sneed this offseason. It looks as though they will be able to cobble a secondary together with Trent McDuffie, Chamarri Conner and others.

Raiders: Cornerback

The outlook at quarterback is not exciting, but little can be done about that at this stage of the NFL calendar. Cornerback is a bigger issue. Jack Jones was a good find for them on the waiver wire, but the team lost Amik Robertson in free agency. Nate Hobbs is a solid veteran. There is a lot unknown about Jakorian Bennett or Decamerion Richardson -- both of whom were drafted in the fourth round each of the past two years -- as they are next on the depth chart.

Linebacker and defensive tackle are a few secondary needs. Las Vegas is allowing 163.5 rushing yards per game, which is the fourth-most. The unit ranks in the bottom five of yards before contact and yards after contact, according to TruMedia.

NFC North

Bears: Interior offensive line

There are a few positions that could warrant consideration as the biggest need but none are completely destitute either. Defensive tackle, edge rusher and the interior offensive line are the biggest needs on Chicago's roster. There is hope at edge rusher with DeMarcus Walker, Austin Booker, Darrell Taylor or Dominique Robinson potentially stepping up opposite Montez Sweat. The bigger issues are the interiors. Caleb Williams has had 2.42 seconds, on average, to throw, according to TruMedia, which is the sixth-lowest rate in the league.

Lions: Edge rusher

There is not a position on Detroit's roster that requires dire attention. Even at a position like edge rusher, the franchise has options opposite Aidan Hutchinson. It is strictly a matter of whether or not they can stay healthy. The Lions have heavily invested in Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal so the ideal outcome is that either or both rise to the occasion in 2024.

General manager Brad Holmes did an outstanding job turning cornerback into a position of strength this offseason by trading for Carlton Davis, drafting Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.. Those additions give the defense more freedom.

Packers: Linebacker

Youthful is an accurate description of the Packers roster as it is currently constructed. There is a path forward for essentially every position but they are overly reliant on those young players developing rapidly. Three safeties were drafted to play alongside free agent signee Xavier McKinney.

Linebacker has some question marks with De'Vondre Campbell absent but rookies have a chance to fill the void. Edgerrin Cooper was my top-rated linebacker prospect and he graded really well in a small sample size. Ty'Ron Hopper was a third-round pick in his own right, but Isaiah McDuffie started. Quay Walker, a 2022 first-round pick, is suddenly the elder statesman in that room. Green Bay is allowing 3.93 yards after contact, according to TruMedia, which is the third-worst rate in the league.

Two running backs, AJ Dillon and MarShawn Lloyd, are on injured reserve, so there is a lot of pressure on Josh Jacobs to stay healthy and produce.

Vikings: Interior offensive line

Minnesota is allowing pressure on 36.8% of drop backs, which is a bottom-10 rate in the NFL, according to TruMedia. Starting offensive guard Dalton Risner has been on injured reserve since August.

It was my assumption that some aspect of the defense would be high on the list of needs but the numbers have not reflected it thus far. Harrison Phillips and Jerry Tillery have been at the heart of a few defenses that were unable to stop the run.

NFC South

Buccaneers: Linebacker

Linebacker is a problem area. The Buccaneers are allowing 3.30 yards per rush after contact, which is bottom 10 in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

They have done an adequate job addressing the interior offensive line with the signing of Sua Opeta, last year's second-round selection of Cody Mauch and this year's selection of Graham Barton. The offense has looked incredibly explosive through two games.

Falcons: Wide receiver

An injury to Rondale Moore really put the team's wide receiver depth into perspective. Ray-Ray McCloud III is the third receiver with sixth-round pick Casey Washington and KhaDarel Hodge being the only other two wide receivers on the roster. The group looked more alive against the Eagles than they had the prior week against Pittsburgh.

Panthers: Edge rusher

Carolina diverted the majority of its resources to the offensive side of the ball in support of former No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young. The defense was adversely affected and the front line is essentially composed of hired mercenaries rather than homegrown talent. Pass rusher Brian Burns was traded away at a discount and the burden falls on Jadeveon Clowney. They have applied a pass rush on 18.8% of opponent's drop backs through two games, according to TruMedia, which is the worst rate in the league. For perspective, the top of the league (Denver) sits at 48.1%.

Cornerback, other than Jaycee Horn, is a potential weakness. In general, there is not a lot for this franchise to hang its hat on right now.

Saints: Wide receiver

There is not a lot of criticism to lob in the direction of the Saints right now. They are taking care of business on both sides of the ball. Needs will develop over the course of the season, but that has not been the case thus far. Looking at the roster, depth at wide receiver is a spot where they can ill afford to sustain a key injury.

NFC East

Commanders: Offensive tackle

After taking LSU's Jayden Daniels as the quarterback of the future, the Commanders also need a left tackle of the future after releasing Charles Leno. Cornelius Lucas and Andrew Wylie saw most of the action as the starting offensive tackles. Each player ranks among the 30 highest beaten rates, according to TruMedia, which essentially illustrates how often the opposition wins the rep.

Edge rusher would be the other area at which they should throw future assets after sacrificing Chase Young and Montez Sweat in the rebuild.

Cowboys: Cornerback

The depth that Dallas worked so hard to develop a year ago was quickly tested. DaRon Bland suffered an injury that will result in him missing at least the first quarter of the season and Stephon Gilmore signed with the Vikings in free agency. Trevon Diggs missed essentially all of the 2023 season due to a torn ACL. Fifth-round pick Caelen Carson, C.J. Goodwin and Andrew Booth are the other three players on the roster. The good news is that the pass rush is so good that coverage does not have to hold up nearly as long.

Eagles: Interior offensive line

The loss of center Jason Kelce to retirement has taken a harsh toll on the Philadelphia offensive line. They had the sixth-highest pressure rate allowed, according to TruMedia. It was hard to take much from the opener in Brazil due to the poor field conditions but the encore performance was not much better.

The Eagles have one of the most talented rosters in the league. The secondary play needs to match the franchise's investment. Cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry have been impactful players for most of their careers but last season was disappointing. Bradberry has been working at safety this summer, but is now on injured reserve. They added Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell and Iowa's Cooper DeJean early in the draft to bolster that unit. Safeties Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown are relatively inexperienced but each has the ability to lock down their respective roles. The return of C.J. Gardner-Johnson could prove to be a major coup.

Giants: Offensive line

Quarterback play is clearly limiting but there is little that can be done about that situation midseason.

The construction of the offensive line remains a mystery. Jermaine Eluemunor started at right tackle ahead of former first-round pick Evan Neal. What comes of the battery that includes John Michael Schmitz, Greg Van Roten and Jon Runyan Jr.? Depth behind that unit is relatively limited as well. New York has the sixth-highest pressure rate allowed, according to TruMedia.

Cornerback concerns were alleviated a bit with the return of Adoree' Jackson. Linebacker is another position to consider.

NFC West

49ers: Running back

The 49ers have lost running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell. The replacement, Jordan Mason, had a fumble last week. Coach Kyle Shanahan is proactive in investing in that position but early-season injuries have already challenged depth.

San Francisco needs to continue investing in its offensive line. The 49ers removed right tackle Mike McGlinchey but did not replace him with a similar investment. Trent Williams is the only former first-round pick and Aaron Banks was the only Day 2 selection prior to the selection of Dominick Puni. Puni has looked good early in his career but the remodeling must continue.

Cardinals: Defensive line

The biggest issue is the defensive front seven. Arizona had 12 draft picks and only two, including first-round choice Darius Robinson, were used on the defensive front seven. Robinson has yet to make his debut as he nurses a calf injury sustained during training camp. The Cardinals have one of the 10 lowest team pressure rates through two games, according to TruMedia.

Injuries have taken starting right tackle Jonah Williams and offensive tackle draft selection Christian Jones.

Rams: Wide receiver

Where does one begin when discussing Los Angeles' injury issues? The Rams have lost two star wide receivers, two contributing cornerbacks and two projected starting offensive linemen. Following the losses of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, the Rams are left with Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell at receiver.

The trade of Ernest Jones IV opened up the conversation for linebacker being the biggest position of need at the time. In his absence, the team is left with Troy Reeder, Christian Rozeboom and Omar Speights.

Seahawks: Linebacker

Seattle signed linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker in free agency before drafting Tyrice Knight in the first round. New coach Mike Macdonald did bring out the best in linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen last season in Baltimore. The hope is that he has a similar effect on the group cobbled together by general manager John Schneider.

The Seahawks have a sound roster if they can stay healthy and, to this point, they have.