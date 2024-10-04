The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys delivered a suspenseful ending last week in prime time, but those final moments had a lingering effect on both teams. Malik Nabers and Micah Parsons each left the game early with different injuries and neither has been cleared for Week 5 action. Those are just a few of the injuries impacting teams this week.

Here is the most pressing need for every team ahead of Week 5:

AFC North

Bengals: Cornerback

The defensive line is finally starting to get healthy, but the secondary has been picked on a bit of late. Opposing quarterbacks have the 10th-highest passer rating against the Bengals, according to TruMedia. Cincinnati has the fifth-lowest pressure rate as a defense (29.7%).

Browns: Offensive line

Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills briefly returned for the Browns, but has since been absent. Jack Conklin has yet to make his season debut and starting right guard Wyatt Teller was added to injured reserve last week. The Browns have the third-highest pressure rate allowed (43.2%) this season, according to TruMedia.

The pass catchers need to be better as well. The Browns had the most drops in the league last year with 39 and already have the second-most drops (11) through four games in 2024.

Ravens: Edge rusher

Baltimore is applying pressure on 30.1% of opponent's dropback attempts, which is a bottom-10 rate in the league, according to TruMedia.

The offense has shown a lot of creativity working horizontally, but the lack of a downfield threat could prove to be challenging over the course of the season. Tight end Isaiah Likely leads the team in receiving yards despite registering just 56 yards since the opener. The second-leading receiver is running back Justice Hill. The Ravens are not getting enough from their receivers.

Steelers: Wide receiver

With Diontae Johnson gone, Pittsburgh has little outside of George Pickens, who is pacing the team with 284 receiving yards. The hope is that Calvin Austin III takes on a bigger role and rookie Roman Wilson's acclimation to the NFL is fast and smooth. Austin had a big week against the Chargers, but has just 30 yards total in the other three games.

The offensive line has taken a few hits as Troy Fautanu and Nate Herbig have succumb to injuries. The Steelers' pressure rate allowed has risen exponentially in recent weeks.

AFC South

Colts: Cornerback

The most-pressing need is cornerback. The situation was exacerbated when second-year starter JuJu Brents found his way onto injured reserve Sep. 10. Of the five cornerbacks on the Colts roster, three were undrafted free agents and none were drafted earlier than the fifth round. Indianapolis is allowing the seventh-highest passer rating (100.9), according to TruMedia.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was added to the injured reserve. Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis are also on injured reserve.

Jaguars: Cornerback

Cornerback is also an issue elsewhere in the division. Darious Williams was a casualty of the franchise's search for salary cap health. He was replaced by 30-year-old Ronald Darby. Although Tyson Campbell impressed a year ago, he is now on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The team has the fourth-highest passer rating allowed (108.2), according to TruMedia.

Texans: Running back

Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce have not practiced this week. If they are unavailable, then that will obviously leave Houston very thin at the position.

Defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins, Maliek Collins and Teair Tart are gone from last year's roster. They signed veterans Folorunso Fatukasi and Mario Edwards, but that remains a position to monitor. Fatukasi was limited at practice Thursday. Depth could not handle any injuries to that unit.

Titans: Edge rusher

The new-look Tennessee defense leaves a lot to be desired in Brian Callahan's first season as coach. A lot has been put on the plate of Harold Landry III and Arden Key. The unit needs to find a more consistent way to generate pressure having finished in the bottom five in team pressure rate a year ago, per TruMedia. Depth is even more concerning. The operation is currently third-worst in the NFL (25.6%).

Tennessee has used its first-round pick on offensive linemen in each of the past two years. The Titans hired one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL and signed free agent center Lloyd Cushenberry. Despite that investment, pressure has still been getting home through four games. The offensive line is allowing the fourth-highest pressure rate (40.3%) in the NFL.

AFC East



Bills: Linebacker

Buffalo lost a lot of leadership from its defense this offseason and circumstances were exacerbated in training camp when linebacker Matt Milano was potentially lost for the year. Reserve Tyrel Dodson departed for Seattle in free agency so it leaves Dorian Williams and Terrel Bernard to shoulder the load. The Bills have allowed the third-most rushing yards (156.6) per game this season. The interior defensive line plays into that equation as well.

Dolphins: Defensive tackle

Several seasoned pieces from last year's team are now gone. Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve and the offensive operation was turned over to Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley. There are concerns about that position in the short term, but there is not exactly a bevy of options awaiting them in free agency.

They signed multiple veteran defensive linemen to pair with Zach Sieler in an effort to rebuild a defensive line that lost Christian Wilkins this offseason. Benito Jones and Calais Campbell are the two who made it through the offseason. Campbell turned 38 not long ago. Miami has the lowest yards-before-contact rate in the league, but the second-worst yards after contact, according to TruMedia.

Cornerback and wide receiver depth is also a concern at the present time.

Jets: Linebacker

C.J. Mosley is dealing with a toe injury. Quincy Williams is still healthy and available but the depth is unproven. Mosley was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, so his return could be imminent.

There is also the lingering question about Haason Reddick's future with the organization. Fortunately, former first-round pick Will McDonald IV has exploded with five sacks. Jermaine Johnson II was added to injured reserve so that does not help the pass-rush situation, but they still have the fourth-highest pressure rate applied, per TruMedia.

Patriots: Offensive tackle

It all starts upfront with the offensive line. If that is not solidified, then the rest hardly matters. The team is allowing pressure on 46.7% of dropbacks, which is the highest rate in the NFL, according to TruMedia. Mike Onwenu started at right tackle, which is a role he has adequately filled in the past, and former sixth-round pick Vederian Lowe is starting at left tackle.

AFC West

Broncos: Offensive line

Denver's interior offensive line consists of Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg and Quinn Meinerz. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is now on injured reserve. While in New Orleans, Sean Payton consistently invested premium draft assets into the offensive line year over year but it is not exactly a strength for his Broncos team that is ushering in a new era at quarterback.

Linebacker depth has been challenged with Alex Singleton and Baron Browning finding their way to injured reserve.

Chargers: Offensive tackle

The Chargers are on a Bye this week. Starting offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater were out last week against Kansas City. Reserve offensive tackle Trey Pipkins was also limited last week in practice. Foster Sarell was the only healthy option at that point.

Chiefs: Wide receiver

Hollywood Brown is on the injured reserve and now Rashee Rice is dealing with an injury likely to result in lost time. Xavier Worthy has not shown much route diversity, so all that remains is Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Raiders: Cornerback

The outlook at quarterback is not exciting, but little can be done about that at this stage of the NFL calendar. Cornerback is a bigger issue. Jack Jones was a good find for them on the waiver wire, but the team lost Amik Robertson in free agency. Nate Hobbs is a solid veteran. Rookie Decamerion Richardson did not practice Wednesday.

Linebacker and defensive tackle are a few secondary needs. The unit is allowing the fourth-most yards after contact (3.44), according to TruMedia.

NFC North

Bears: Interior offensive line

The interior offensive line was leaky through the first quarter of the season. Teven Jenkins did not practice Wednesday due to a rib injury.

Defensive tackle, edge rusher and the interior offensive line are the biggest needs on Chicago's roster. There is hope at edge rusher with DeMarcus Walker, Austin Booker, Darrell Taylor or Dominique Robinson potentially stepping up opposite Montez Sweat.

Lions: Edge rusher

Marcus Davenport, Derrick Barnes and John Cominsky are on the injured reserve. The Lions have invested a second-round pick in Josh Paschal and need him to rise to the occasion opposite Aidan Hutchinson, who leads the league with 6.5 sacks. They still do an above average job of applying pressure.

Packers: Linebacker

Youthful is an accurate description of the Packers roster as it is currently constructed. Linebacker has some question marks with De'Vondre Campbell absent but rookies Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'Ron Hopper have a chance to fill the void. Quay Walker, a 2022 first-round pick, is suddenly the elder statesman in that room. Isaiah McDuffie is a part of the conversation as well. Green Bay is allowing 3.13 yards after contact, according to TruMedia, which is the eighth-worst rate in the league.

Two running backs, AJ Dillon and MarShawn Lloyd, are on injured reserve, so there is a lot of pressure on Josh Jacobs to stay healthy and produce.

Vikings: Interior offensive line

Minnesota is allowing pressure on 38.5% of drop backs, which is the ninth-worst rate in the NFL, according to TruMedia. Starting offensive guard Dalton Risner has been on injured reserve since August.

Akayleb Evans missed practice Wednesday with an illness and Mekhi Blackmon was added to injured reserve in July. They are leaning heavily on veterans to stay healthy in the secondary.

NFC South

Buccaneers: Linebacker

Linebacker is a problem area. The Buccaneers are allowing 3.60 yards per rush after contact, which is third-worst in the NFL, according to TruMedia. The room looks a lot different with Devin White now in Philadelphia.

They have done an adequate job addressing the interior offensive line with the signing of Sua Opeta, last year's second-round selection of Cody Mauch and this year's selection of Graham Barton. Opeta is on injured reserve. Tampa Bay is averaging 0.57 yards before contact, according to TruMedia, which is the third-lowest rate in the league.

Falcons: Wide receiver

An injury to Rondale Moore really put the team's wide receiver depth into perspective. Ray-Ray McCloud III is the third receiver with sixth-round pick Casey Washington and KhaDarel Hodge being the only other two wide receivers on the roster. Darnell Mooney leads the team in receiving yards through four games.

Panthers: Edge rusher

Carolina diverted the majority of its resources to the offensive side of the ball in support of former No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young last offseason. The defense was adversely affected and the front line is essentially composed of hired mercenaries rather than homegrown talent. Those decisions did not impact Young in the way that they had hoped. Head coach Dave Canales elected to bench Young and the offense has looked revitalized with Andy Dalton calling the shots.

Pass rusher Brian Burns was traded away at a discount and the burden falls on Jadeveon Clowney. They have applied pressure on 25.6% of opponent's drop backs through four games, according to TruMedia, which is the second-worst rate in the league. For perspective, the top of the league (Seattle) sits at 43.0%.

Cornerback, other than Jaycee Horn, is a weakness. Four defensive backs are on the injured reserve.

Saints: Defensive line

New Orleans is allowing 1.84 yards before contact in the run game, which is the seventh-lowest rate in the league, according to TruMedia. Opponents have just 81 carries against the Saints this season -- third fewest in the league -- despite averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Offensive line depth has been challenged with Erik McCoy on the injured reserve and Cesar Ruiz, Shane Lemieux held out of practice this week.

NFC East

Commanders: Offensive tackle

Any unit on defense, with the exception of the interior defenders, is open for discussion. Edge rusher would be one area at which they should throw future assets after sacrificing Chase Young and Montez Sweat in the rebuild. However, opposing passers have had a 123.3 rating against Washington this season, which is the highest in the league, according to TruMedia.

Cowboys: Defensive line

Dallas had struggled to stop the run coming into Thursday Night Football against the Giants, but they managed to hold New York to just 1.1 yards per carry. Pass rushers Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons were unavailable at the end of that game as they nursed injuries. Lawrence has since gone on injured reserve and Parsons has not practiced this week. Can Dallas be stingy against the run moving forward or will they revert to old ways?

Eagles: Interior offensive line

The loss of center Jason Kelce to retirement has taken a harsh toll on the Philadelphia offensive line. They have the second-highest pressure rate allowed (45.2%), according to TruMedia. Cam Jurgens stepped into the role left vacant by Kielce and Landon Dickerson, Mekhi Becton are starting at guard.

The Eagles have stumbled along without star pass catchers Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown. A Bye this week should help them get back to full health.

Giants: Wide receiver

Star wide receiver Malik Nabers continues working his way through the concussion protocol. Wan'Dale Robinson has been a limited participant this week at practice. If Nabers can not go, then New York is desperately missing a field-stretching presence unless Jalin Hyatt steps up. Robinson has been a high-volume target this season but his contributions have been more horizontal than vertical. Opposing defenses will stack the box if Nabers is unavailable.

The Giants once again find themselves among the highest pressure rates allowed, according to TruMedia. The remodeling of the unit has brought on new pieces like Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor, but they are not yet where they need to be as a group.

NFC West

49ers: Running back

The 49ers have lost running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell. The replacement, Jordan Mason, had a fumble last week. Coach Kyle Shanahan is proactive in investing in that position but early-season injuries have already challenged depth.

San Francisco needs to continue investing in its offensive line. The 49ers removed right tackle Mike McGlinchey but did not replace him with a similar investment. Trent Williams is the only former first-round pick and Aaron Banks was the only Day 2 selection prior to the selection of Dominick Puni. Puni has looked good early in his career but the remodeling must continue.

Cardinals: Defensive line

The biggest issue is the defensive front seven. Arizona had 12 draft picks and only two, including first-round choice Darius Robinson, were used on the defensive front seven. Robinson has yet to make his debut as he nurses a calf injury sustained during training camp. The Cardinals have the fourth-lowest team pressure rates (25.8%), according to TruMedia.

Injuries have taken starting right tackle Jonah Williams and offensive tackle draft selection Christian Jones.

Rams: Wide receiver

Where does one begin when discussing Los Angeles' injury issues? The Rams have lost two star wide receivers, two contributing cornerbacks and two projected starting offensive linemen. Following the losses of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, the Rams are left with Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell at receiver.

Seahawks: Linebacker

Seattle signed linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker in free agency before drafting Tyrice Knight in the first round. New coach Mike Macdonald did bring out the best in linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen last season in Baltimore. The hope is that he has a similar effect on the group cobbled together by general manager John Schneider.

The Seahawks have a sound roster if they can stay healthy and, to this point, they have. No team has fewer players on the injured reserve than the Chiefs and Seahawks (3).