Despite multiple teams suffering significant losses, the NFL stops for no one. Sifting through injury reports and injured reserve changes, CBSSports.com has keyed in on each team's most pressing need ahead of Week 9.

Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein and Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw were some of the notable names to be placed on injured reserve this week. Those injuries represent challenges to teams looking to fill out their rosters and game plans.

AFC North

Bengals: Secondary

Daxton Hill was added to injured reserve early this month. The cornerback room has been volatile this season. Cam Taylor-Britt has been benched at times due to inconsistency. They have shown improvement in recent weeks, but they have not exactly played consistent pass attacks, either.

Wide receiver has been an issue when Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase were both not readily available.

Browns: Linebacker

Cleveland had 16 players on Wednesday's injury report, so it is dealing with a lot right now. Linebacker is where the Browns have been hit the hardest with both Jordan Hicks and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah missing practice Wednesday.

The pass-catchers need to be better as well. The Browns had the most drops in the league last year with 39 and already have the third-most drops (18) through eight games in 2024. That said, the effort seemed to be taken up a notch with Jameis Winston in at quarterback.

Ravens: Cornerback

Cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen and T.J. Tampa are on the injured reserve. Arthur Maulet did not practice Wednesday while Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins were both limited. They have three cornerbacks who did not appear on the injury report in some capacity. A week ago, they were torched downfield too often by Jameis Winston.

Baltimore is applying pressure on 29.3% of opponent's dropback attempts, which is a bottom-10 rate in the league, according to TruMedia.

Steelers: Offensive line

Pittsburgh is on a bye this week. Russell Wilson has given it a bit of life on offense, but the offensive line has taken a few hits as Troy Fautanu, James Daniels and Nate Herbig have succumb to injuries. Center Zach Frazier has missed time recently with an ankle injury. The Steelers' pressure rate has improved but remains the seventh-worst in the league, according to TruMedia.

AFC South

Colts: Cornerback

The most-pressing need is cornerback. The situation was exacerbated when second-year starter Julius Brents found his way onto injured reserve Sept. 10. Of the five cornerbacks on the Colts roster, three were undrafted free agents and none was drafted earlier than the fifth round.

Wide receivers Josh Downs and Michael Pittman were held out of practice Wednesday, so that is a spot to monitor.

Jaguars: Cornerback

Cornerback is also an issue elsewhere in the division. Darious Williams was a casualty of the franchise's search for salary cap health. He was replaced by 30-year-old Ronald Darby. The team has the second-highest passer rating allowed (111.8), according to TruMedia. Tyson Campbell did return last week so the hope is that the unit to gain some upward mobility during the second half of the season.

Texans: Wide receiver

Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs are now companions on injured reserve. Robert Woods and Steven Sims missed practice time a week ago, so Tank Dell and John Metchie III are essentially the only unscathed options in the pass game.

Titans: Wide receiver

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had not been his usual self, but he was extracted from the team. Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley were held out of practice Wednesday. Former first-round pick Treylon Burks is on injured reserve.

The new-look Tennessee defense leaves a lot to be desired in Brian Callahan's first season as head coach. A lot has been put on the plates of Harold Landry III and Arden Key. The unit needs to find a more consistent way to generate pressure having finished in the bottom five in team pressure rate a year ago, per TruMedia. Depth is even more concerning. The operation is currently second worst in the NFL in terms of pressure applied (26.2%).

AFC East



Bills: Linebacker

Buffalo listed 19 players on Wednesday's injury report, but only one (reserve offensive tackle Alec Anderson) was unavailable for practice. Linebacker Matt Milano is likely lost for the year and Terrel Bernard was limited at practice Wednesday. All things considered, the Bills are in good shape physically. The Bills are allowing 2.09 yards before contact, according to TruMedia, which is the second-worst rate in the league. The interior defensive line plays into that equation as well. Rookie DeWayne Carter was added to injured reserve Oct. 25.

Dolphins: Secondary

Cornerbacks Storm Duck and Kader Kohou did not practice Wednesday; neither did safeties Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer. Cornerback depth had already been a concern.

Miami signed multiple veteran defensive linemen to pair with Zach Sieler in an effort to rebuild a defensive line that lost Christian Wilkins this offseason. Benito Jones and Calais Campbell are the two who made it through the offseason. Campbell turned 38 years old not long ago. Miami has the lowest yards-before-contact rate in the league, but the worst yards after contact rate, according to TruMedia.

Jaelan Phillips was added to injured reserve and Bradley Chubb has not yet made his 2024 debut.

Jets: Safety

Safety Chuck Clark was added to injured reserve and Tony Adams and Ashtyn Davis missed Thursday night's game. The bright side is that the cornerback room is finally starting to get healthy and edge rusher Haason Reddick finally elected to be a part of the team.

Patriots: Offensive tackle

The Drake Maye era began in New England, but the supporting cast may not do him any favors. It all starts up front with the offensive line. If that is not solidified, then the rest hardly matters. The team is allowing pressure on 41.6% of dropbacks, which is the second-highest rate in the NFL, according to TruMedia. The longest-tenured lineman, center David Andrews, was added to injured reserve. Recent draft picks Jake Andrews and Caedan Wallace are also on the list. Left tackle Vederian Lowe did not practice Wednesday.

AFC West

Broncos: Offensive tackle

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey did not practice Wednesday. Center Luke Wattenberg is on injured reserve. Denver is healthy relative to its peers around the league. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix is coming off his best game, and his mobility allows him to overcome some of the protection breakdowns.

Chargers: Wide receiver

The Chargers' conversation is not limited to the wide receivers, but pass catchers in general. Tight ends Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst were either limited or did not practice Wednesday. Wide receivers Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey, DJ Chark and Derius Davis were all limited.

Cornerback is another area that is banged up. Asante Samuel Jr. is on injured reserve, Kristian Fulton did not practice Wednesday and Ja'Sir Taylor was limited.

Chiefs: Wide receiver

Hollywood Brown, Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice are all on injured reserve. Head coach Andy Reid said Juju Smith-Schuster did not practice Thursday, but is "making progress." Newly acquired DeAndre Hopkins and Xavier Worthy will shoulder a lot of the responsibility on Monday night against the Buccaneers.

Raiders: Wide receiver

Once Davante Adams was traded to the Jets, the Raiders were thin at the position, but Jakobi Meyers has been limited in practice this week, which would leave Tre Tucker, DJ Turner, Alex Bachman and Tyreik McAllister as the only other receivers on the roster.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was added to injured reserve, and the Raiders run defense has not exactly thrived in his absence.

NFC North

Bears: Offensive line

Chicago is coming off a devastating decision in last weekend's showdown between the Nos. 1 and 2 overall selections from April's draft. In the loss, the Bears also suffered impactful injuries. Starting left tackle Braxton Jones and starting offensive guard Teven Jenkins did not practice Wednesday, and neither did Jones' backup, Kiran Amegadjie.

Lions: Edge rusher

Marcus Davenport, Derrick Barnes, Aidan Hutchinson and John Cominsky are on injured reserve. The Lions have invested a second-round pick in Josh Paschal, who was inactive last week, and need him to rise to the occasion. James Houston and Isaiah Thomas, the latter of whom was recently signed off the Bengals practice squad, are the other notable names at that spot. They will likely explore trade opportunities to upgrade this position over the next week.

Packers: Linebacker

Youthful is an accurate description of the Packers roster as it is currently constructed. Linebacker has some question marks with De'Vondre Campbell absent. Rookie Edgerrin Cooper had a solid performance last week and Quay Walker is returning from a concussion. Isaiah McDuffie is a part of the conversation as well. Green Bay is allowing 3.35 yards after contact, according to TruMedia, which is the third-worst rate in the league.

Two running backs, AJ Dillon and MarShawn Lloyd, are on injured reserve, so there is a lot of pressure on Josh Jacobs to stay healthy and produce.

Vikings: Offensive line

Minnesota is allowing pressure on 39.3% of dropbacks, which is the fifth-worst rate in the NFL, according to TruMedia. Starting offensive guard Dalton Risner is close to making his return from injured reserve, but the Vikings will be implementing a new starter this week as trade acquisition Cam Robinson replaces the injured Christian Darrisaw.

NFC South

Buccaneers: Wide receiver

Chris Godwin's season came to an end in Week 7 against the Ravens. Mike Evans was hampered with a hamstring injury last week and did not play. Rookie Jalen McMillan and second-year receiver Rakim Jarrett were the team's leading receivers last week, but it will be difficult to compensate for that lost production. Tampa Bay is slated for another primetime affair Monday night against the Chiefs.

Falcons: Edge rusher

Atlanta has the third-lowest pressure rate this season (27.2%), according to TruMedia. Matthew Judon was brought in to be the solution, but it is actually Arnold Ebiketie leading the team in pass-rush win rate (9.8%) at No. 74 in the league among players with at least 100 pass-rush snaps.

Panthers: Edge rusher

Pass rusher Brian Burns was traded away at a discount this offseason, so the burden falls on Jadeveon Clowney. They have applied pressure on 22.4% of opponent's dropbacks through eight games, according to TruMedia, which is the worst rate in the league. For perspective, the top of the league (Cleveland) sits at 42.9%.

Cornerback, other than Jaycee Horn, is a weakness.

Saints: Cornerback

The offensive line is finally starting to get healthy as Cesar Ruiz and Lucas Patrick returned. Cornerback is now suffering. Paulson Adebo is on injured reserve, and three others, including Marshon Lattimore and Kool-Aid McKinstry, were held out of practice Thursday.

NFC East

Commanders: Cornerback

Any unit on defense, with the exception of the interior defenders, is open for discussion even with Jonathan Allen now on injured reserve. Opposing passers have had a 102.0 rating against Washington this season, which is the third highest in the league, according to TruMedia. Former first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes has made little impact, and the team also recently parted with former first-round linebacker Jamin Davis.

Cowboys: Edge rusher

Edge rushers Demarcus Lawrence and Marshawn Kneeland are on injured reserve. Micah Parsons did not practice Thursday as he continues to deal with an ankle injury.

Cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs also missed practice Thursday.

Eagles: Interior offensive line

The loss of center Jason Kelce to retirement has taken a harsh toll on the Philadelphia offensive line. It has the highest pressure rate allowed (43.1%), according to TruMedia. Landon Dickerson and Mekhi Becton were starting at guard, but the former did not practice Wednesday and the latter was limited. Left tackle Jordan Mailata is on the injured reserve.

Giants: Offensive tackle

New York has allowed pressure on 39.0% of dropbacks this season, which is the sixth-worst rate in the league, according to TruMedia. Left tackle Andrew Thomas is on injured reserve, and the the team has not done much to replace him.

NFC West

49ers: Wide receiver

The 49ers have reached a much needed bye week. The idea of San Francisco being deficient at wide receiver would have been crazy in May after it drafted Ricky Pearsall in the first round. Aiyuk, who signed a lucrative contract extension this offseason, is done for the year. Jauan Jennings and Deebo Samuel have not been completely healthy, either.

Cardinals: Offensive line

Starting right tackle Jonah Williams and starting offensive guard Will Hernandez are on injured reserve, but Williams is getting closer to a return. Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum has not practiced this week.

The Cardinals have the fourth-lowest team pressure rate applied (27.2%), according to TruMedia. Rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson did not practice Thursday. Defensive tackles Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones are on the injured reserve and Naquan Jones and Roy Lopez were limited in practice Thursday.

Rams: Offensive line

Offensive linemen Jonah Jackson, Joe Noteboom and Steve Avila are all on injured reserve. They got a much-needed win over the Vikings last week and are gaining strength with each passing week as players return from injury.

Seahawks: Offensive tackle

Seattle is one of the healthier teams in the league despite boasting 18 players on Thursday's injury report. Starting offensive tackle Abe Lucas was limited at practice Thursday. George Fant and Stone Forsythe are on injured reserve, but the former has returned to practice.