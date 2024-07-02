Training camp is around the corner. There is still an opportunity to make additional signings and trades, but roster construction is largely complete after free agency and the draft. Reflecting on the moves already made, it is clear that each team has varying levels of unknown on its roster.

Here are the most pressing needs for teams across the NFL:

NFC North

Bears: Edge rusher

Chicago has one of the most drastically improved rosters in the league. There are a few positions that could warrant consideration as the biggest need but none are completely destitute either. Defensive tackle, edge rusher and the interior offensive line are the biggest needs on Chicago's roster. The trade for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen and the selection of Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze alleviate any pressure that the organization had to add another pass catcher. At the end of the day, the Bears need DeMarcus Walker or Dominique Robinson to step up opposite Montez Sweat.

Lions: Edge rusher

There is not a position on Detroit's roster that requires dire attention. Even at a position like edge rusher, the franchise has options opposite Aidan Hutchinson. It is strictly a matter of whether or not they can stay healthy. The Lions have heavily invested in Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal so the ideal outcome is that either or both rise to the occasion in 2024.

General manager Brad Holmes did an outstanding job turning cornerback into a position of strength this offseason by trading for Carlton Davis, drafting Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.. Those additions give the defense more freedom.

Packers: Linebacker

Youthful is an accurate description of the Packers roster as it is currently constructed. There is a path forward for essentially every position but they are overly reliant on those young players developing rapidly. First-round pick Jordan Morgan is competing for a spot at left tackle. Three safeties were drafted to play alongside free agent signee Xavier McKinney.

Linebacker has some question marks with De'Vondre Campbell absent but rookies have a chance to fill the void. Edgerrin Cooper was my top-rated linebacker prospect and Ty'Ron Hopper was a third-round pick in his own right. Quay Walker, a 2022 first-round pick, is suddenly the elder statesman in that room. The Packers could kick off today and have a solid roster but there are avenues to take it up a notch.

Vikings: Defensive tackle

Harrison Phillips and Jerry Tillery have been at the heart of a few defenses that were unable to stop the run. Those two are in line to start with Minnesota and depth is no more inspiring. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has shown a lot of situational awareness in rebuilding the NFC roster but patience is required to see it through.

Offensive guard is also high on the wish list, followed by cornerback. The Vikings had seven draft choices but only one of them, fourth-round cornerback Khyree Jackson, was taken between Rounds 1-6.

NFC South

Buccaneers: Cornerback

Cornerback ranks high among the list of needs following the trade of Carlton Davis to Detroit. Zyon McCollum is in line to start opposite Jamel Dean.

Edge rusher is another position to spotlight on the defensive side of the ball with Shaq Barrett moving on. The hope is that Yaya Diaby takes another step in his development or Chris Braswell lives up to his second-round billing. They have done an adequate job addressing the interior offensive line with the signing of Sua Opeta, last year's second-round selection of Cody Mauch and this year's selection of Graham Barton.

Falcons: Edge rusher

The Falcons failing to address their pass rush is evergreen content. The pass rush is not going to instill fear in any of its foes. With a new defensive scheme, perhaps that will be enough to bring out the best in Arnold Ebiketie. In addition to edge rusher, Atlanta also must address cornerback.

Atlanta's offense is in a good place following offseason additions of wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore, as well as quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and rookie Michael Penix Jr..

Panthers: Edge rusher

Carolina diverted the majority of its resources to the offensive side of the ball in support of former No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young. The defense was adversely affected and the front line is essentially composed of hired mercenaries rather than homegrown talent. Pass rusher Brian Burns was traded away at a discount after the team finished the 2023 campaign with the lowest team pressure rate in the league (29.4%), according to TruMedia. It is hard to envision they collectively got better this offseason.

Saints: Wide receiver

Left tackle Trevor Penning has dealt with injuries and failed to meet expectations thus far in his career. There have also been reports about the lack of structural integrity in Ryan Ramczyk's knee post-treatment. The franchise had a clear need there and addressed it with the selection of Taliese Fuaga.

Wide receiver is another potential position of need. It is a solid group but the complementary pieces need to be at their best aside from Chris Olave. It is an older roster that will likely be purged in the coming years but there is currently a lot of brand-name value.

NFC East

Commanders: Offensive tackle

After taking LSU's Jayden Daniels as the quarterback of the future, the Commanders also need a left tackle of the future after releasing Charles Leno. A competition between Cornelius Lucas and third-round selection Brandon Coleman ensues.

Edge rusher would be the other area at which they should throw future assets after sacrificing Chase Young and Montez Sweat in the rebuild.

Cowboys: Running back

Running back is still high on the list of concerns. A year after parting with Ezekiel Elliott, the team bid farewell to his replacement, Tony Pollard. Elliott has since returned but, how much does he have left in the tank? Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner are positioned for a hotly contested training camp battle behind him.

Safety and defensive tackle are a few other spots that have talent but need better performance.

Eagles: Safety

There is not an area of Philadelphia's roster that lacks a capable starter. The Eagles have one of the most talented rosters in the league. The secondary play needs to match the franchise's investment. Cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry have been impactful players for most of their careers but last season was disappointing. They added Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell and Iowa's Cooper DeJean early in the draft to bolster that unit. Safeties Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown are relatively inexperienced but each has the ability to lock down their respective roles. The return of C.J. Gardner-Johnson could prove to be a major coup.

Giants: Cornerback

The hope is that second-year cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III take the next steps in their respective careers, but the reality is that the franchise probably needs to add another player capable of starting.

The construction of the offensive line remains a mystery. Will Jermaine Eluemunor eventually take over for former first-round pick Evan Neal at right tackle? If so, what comes of the battery that includes John Michael Schmitz and Jon Runyan Jr.?

NFC West

49ers: Interior offensive line

San Francisco needs to continue investing in its offensive line. The 49ers removed right tackle Mike McGlinchey but did not replace him with a similar investment. Trent Williams is the only former first-round pick and Aaron Banks was the only Day 2 selection prior to the selection of Dominick Puni. They need to invest more now before Williams retires and the bottom falls out.

Cardinals: Defensive line

The interior offensive line is comprised of relatively unheralded players but offensive coordinator Drew Petzing did a good job taking some of the stress off of that group through play-calling.

The bigger issue is the defensive front seven. Arizona had 12 draft picks and only two, including first-round choice Darius Robinson, were used on the defensive front seven. The Cardinals had the 10th lowest team pressure rate last season, according to TruMedia.

Rams: Safety

Los Angeles did a good job of addressing its team needs this offseason with the selections of edge rusher Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske, as well as the free agent signings of offensive guard Jonah Jackson and cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Darious Williams.

Kamren Curl was a good signing at safety, but the other defensive back positions are still in flux. Can Quentin Lake and Russ Yeast step into the limelight? Will Top 100 overall selection Kamren Kinchens push for a starting role?

Seahawks: Linebacker

Seattle signed linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker in free agency before drafting Tyrice Knight in the first round. New coach Mike Macdonald did bring out the best in linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen last season in Baltimore. The hope is that he has a similar effect on the group cobbled together by general manager John Schneider.

The Seahawks have a sound roster if they can stay healthy.