PHILADELPHIA -- Through just one week of training camp, the Philadelphia Eagles are starting to ramp things up. The organization has already dismissed talk of a Super Bowl championship repeat, choosing to focus on the 2025 season and working towards getting in that position again.

The core is already set in Philadelphia, which possesses the second-youngest roster in the NFL (average age of 25.4 years). Ten of the 11 starters are back on offense, and the defense only has one player on the 90-man roster currently 30-plus years old (Parry Nickerson). The defense still underwent several changes this offseason, losing pass rusher Josh Sweat, defensive tackle Milton Williams and cornerback Darius Slay in free agency -- as well as trading safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. Nakobe Dean also starts camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list (patella tendon), and it's uncertain when he'll return or be close to 100%.

In total, there are five starters on the defensive side of the ball from last year's Super Bowl team who will need to be replaced -- along with one offensive starter.

Who has the edge in the early position battles after the first week of training camp? Keep in mind the Eagles have been in shells and shorts the first week of camp, and won't put the pads on until this week.

Safety

The players: Sydney Brown, Andrew Mukuba, Tristin McCollum, Cooper DeJean

This is the competition that's likely going to take the majority of camp to decide, as defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could use a variety of looks with several players for the starting spot opposite Reed Blankenship. Brown has been the first player up in first-team reps in nickel packages when the Eagles have 11-on-11 periods, but Mukuba has also been splitting those reps.

Fangio has given Brown, Mukuba and McCollum looks with the first team, but Brown will get the first crack at the job. When the Eagles go to a base defense, DeJean has been sliding from slot cornerback to safety to keep him on the field -- so that presents a wrinkle into the competition as well.

Expect to see different looks at safety in base, nickel and dime defense (Mukuba has been the extra defensive back in dime). This position will be worth monitoring throughout all of camp.

Outside cornerback

The players: Kelee Ringo, Adoree' Jackson, Cooper DeJean

The starting spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell is vital for the nickel defense, as DeJean will go to the slot. Ringo was getting the first looks with the first team in practice on Day 1 of camp but hasn't performed well through three practices, getting beat by A.J. Brown and Terrace Marshall Jr. on several plays during the first week.

Jackson has also gotten reps with the first team, getting the first look with the ones on Day 2 and Day 3 of camp. The early edge appears to go to Jackson.

When the Eagles are in base defense, DeJean could play outside cornerback -- but Fangio has been lining him up at safety.

Off-ball linebacker

The players: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Jihaad Campbell, Nakobe Dean

This battle didn't materialize until Day 1 of camp, when Campbell was active and on the practice field after offseason shoulder surgery. Trotter has still been the first-team linebacker next to Zack Baun, but the Eagles gave Campbell some first-team reps on Saturday, and that workload is expecting to increase.

Dean opened camp on the PUP list and it's uncertain when he will at back, so the battle is between Trotter and Campbell. Based on how the Eagles are working Campbell in early at camp, it wouldn't be surprising if the first-round pick won the job.

Right guard

The players: Tyler Steen, Kenyon Green

This job appears to be Steen's to lose, as he's gotten all the first-team reps thus far in camp. Green missed the first two practices (knee) and returned Saturday, but this doesn't appear to be a competition through the first week.