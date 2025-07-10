Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

If you want to watch football today, I have some bad news, there is no football. However, you can watch the next best thing, which is football players trying to play golf. The American Century Championship starts this week and as always, there will be dozens of NFL players participating in the celebrity only tournament. From quarterbacks (Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers) to coaches (Mike Vrabel) to the Kelce brothers (Travis and Jason) to retired stars (Jerry Rice and Marcus Allen), it will be easy to find someone to root for.

Personally, I will be rooting for Tony Romo, because how could I not root for the one guy in the field who works for CBS Sports (Romo is also a two-time champion who last took home the ACC crown in 2022). The tournament will be airing on NBC this weekend, and if you want to watch, be sure to check your local listings.

1. Biggest remaining need for every AFC team

Between free agency, the draft and making trades, there have been plenty of moves made this offseason, but there are still plenty of roster needs remaining around the NFL. With training camp right around the corner, Josh Edwards decided to take a look at the biggest remaining need for each AFC team, so let's take a look at one team in each AFC division to see what he came up with.

If you want to see the full list of needs for all 16 AFC teams, we've got that here.

2. 10 NFL futures bets to make right now

If you're someone who likes to gamble on the NFL, then today is your lucky day, because Tyler Sullivan decided to lock himself in a room for 24 straight hours so that he could fully concentrate on coming up with the best 10 NFL futures bets that you can make right now.

Let's take a look at three of his bets:

Bijan Robinson to lead the NFL in rushing (+1100). "He was third in the NFL in rushing in 2024 with 1,456 yards, and he has a favorable schedule in 2025. ... Moreover, Robinson shined when Michael Penix Jr. took over as the Falcons starter at the tail end of last season. In Penix's three starts last year (Week 16 through Week 18), Robinson rushed for 354 yards. While that's a very small sample size, if you were to project that out throughout a full season, Robinson would have had a 2,006-yard rushing season."

"He was third in the NFL in rushing in 2024 with 1,456 yards, and he has a favorable schedule in 2025. ... Moreover, Robinson shined when Michael Penix Jr. took over as the Falcons starter at the tail end of last season. In Penix's three starts last year (Week 16 through Week 18), Robinson rushed for 354 yards. While that's a very small sample size, if you were to project that out throughout a full season, Robinson would have had a 2,006-yard rushing season." Patriots to make the playoffs (+148). "The Patriots have completely overhauled their organization over the last seven months. The club hired Mike Vrabel as its newest head coach and made strides to improve the roster this offseason. ... Combine all that with the second-easiest schedule in the NFL, and New England could very well be a playoff team."

"The Patriots have completely overhauled their organization over the last seven months. The club hired Mike Vrabel as its newest head coach and made strides to improve the roster this offseason. ... Combine all that with the second-easiest schedule in the NFL, and New England could very well be a playoff team." Dak Prescott to throw for 4,000 yards (+130). "With Dallas' running game still a major question and the addition of George Pickens to play opposite CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys are expected to throw early and often in 2025."

If you want to see all 10 of Sullivan's bets, you can check them out here.

3. How to win the AFC East: What each team needs to do

Over the next few days, we're going to go around the NFL and take a look at what each team needs to do to win their division. We're going to start things today with the AFC East. Now, I know what you're thinking and I agree, there's no way the Jets are going to win the division, but crazier things have happened, people. Crazier things have happened.

Here's Tyler Sullivan's breakdown of what each team needs to do to win the division crown:

Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa needs to stay healthy and play better vs. elite competition. "Over the last two seasons, the identity of the Dolphins with a healthy Tagovailoa has been a club that can only beat up on bad competition and falters against the top-tier opponents. ... That simply has to improve for the Dolphins to contend in 2025 and for Tagovailoa to live up to the four-year, $212.4 million extension he signed last offseason."

"Over the last two seasons, the identity of the Dolphins with a healthy Tagovailoa has been a club that can only beat up on bad competition and falters against the top-tier opponents. ... That simply has to improve for the Dolphins to contend in 2025 and for Tagovailoa to live up to the four-year, $212.4 million extension he signed last offseason." Patriots: Produce a top-five defense in the NFL. "The bulk of New England's free agent spending spree this offseason primarily focused on the defensive side of the ball with additions of players like Milton Williams, Carlton Davis and Harold Landry. ... These additions, coupled with emerging players already on the roster, gives New England's defense a tremendously high ceiling. If they can improve to become a top-five defense in the league, that makes Maye's life on offense worlds easier and could prove to be a thorn in Buffalo's side as they push for a playoff berth."

"The bulk of New England's free agent spending spree this offseason primarily focused on the defensive side of the ball with additions of players like Milton Williams, Carlton Davis and Harold Landry. ... These additions, coupled with emerging players already on the roster, gives New England's defense a tremendously high ceiling. If they can improve to become a top-five defense in the league, that makes Maye's life on offense worlds easier and could prove to be a thorn in Buffalo's side as they push for a playoff berth." Jets: Justin Fields becomes latest QB to enjoy late-career breakout. "In his short showing as the starter last season (six starts), Fields showed some promise. ... If Fields can now limit turnovers, make timely throws, and still be dynamic with his legs, that's enough for New York to be scrappy in the division race."

"In his short showing as the starter last season (six starts), Fields showed some promise. ... If Fields can now limit turnovers, make timely throws, and still be dynamic with his legs, that's enough for New York to be scrappy in the division race." Bills: Improved defensive play in key situations. "This offseason, the club did sign pass rusher Joey Bosa as a free agent to help improve the unit, while also drafting corner Maxwell Hairston in the first round out of Kentucky. Buffalo will also have Matt Milano back in the fold after he missed the first chunk of the year due to a torn biceps injury. He registered two sacks in Buffalo's three playoff games to go along with five total quarterback hits. Those additions, on top of getting key players back healthy, should help improve Buffalo's defense in 2025, giving them an even wider inside track at winning the division."

You can check out Tyler's full explanation for each team here.

4. NFL collusion case takes another twist: NFLPA plans to appeal

The NFL collusion case has been one of the most interesting stories of the offseason, but at the same time, it's so mundane that not many people are following it. There have been two new twists in the case over the past 24 hours, which could make things even more interesting.

Here's what you need to know:

What is the NFL collusion case? After Deshaun Watson got his fully guaranteed contract from the Browns in 2022, players were hoping that a fully guaranteed deal would become the norm in the NFL, but that didn't happen. The NFLPA eventually accused the NFL's 32 teams of colluding together to keep the amount of guaranteed money down in player contracts. The case went to arbitration and a ruling was given out in January, but no one knew about it because the NFL and NFLPA decided to keep things confidential. That lasted until June when the ruling was eventually leaked out the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast.

After Deshaun Watson got his fully guaranteed contract from the Browns in 2022, players were hoping that a fully guaranteed deal would become the norm in the NFL, but that didn't happen. The NFLPA eventually accused the NFL's 32 teams of colluding together to keep the amount of guaranteed money down in player contracts. The case went to arbitration and a ruling was given out in January, but no one knew about it because the NFL and NFLPA decided to keep things confidential. That lasted until June when the ruling the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast. What was the ruling? The NFL didn't lose the case, but the league definitely didn't win. Although the arbitrator didn't necessarily agree that the owners were colluding, he did throw NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former NFL lead attorney Jeff Pash under the bus by ruling that a "clear preponderance of the evidence" showed that both men encouraged the NFL's 32 teams to suppress player guarantees so that fully guaranteed contracts wouldn't become the norm. Colluding is banned under the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLPA, so this is a situation that could have potentially started a firestorm of problems ... and it still could because of what just happened on Wednesday.

The NFL didn't lose the case, but the league definitely didn't win. Although the arbitrator didn't necessarily agree that the owners were colluding, he did throw NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former NFL lead attorney Jeff Pash under the bus by ruling that a "clear preponderance of the evidence" showed that both men encouraged the NFL's 32 teams to suppress player guarantees so that fully guaranteed contracts wouldn't become the norm. Colluding is banned under the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLPA, so this is a situation that could have potentially started a firestorm of problems ... and it still could because of what just happened on Wednesday. The NFLPA is appealing the ruling. Under normal circumstances, the NFL and NFLPA only get 10 days to appeal a ruling, but that deadline was extended when the two sides made a confidentiality agreement to keep the ruling a secret back in January, according to ESPN. Since the arbitrator agreed that Goodell and Nash tried to get teams to collude, the NFLPA will likely be feeling pretty confident going into the appeal, which will be heard by a three-person arbitration panel. It's not clear what will happen if the NFLPA wins the appeal, but if it does, that would mean that the panel found the NFL to be in violation of the CBA, which could have serious consequences for the league. We've got more details on the appeal here

Under normal circumstances, the NFL and NFLPA only get 10 days to appeal a ruling, but that deadline was extended when the two sides made a confidentiality agreement to keep the ruling a secret back in January, according to ESPN. Since the arbitrator agreed that Goodell and Nash tried to get teams to collude, the NFLPA will likely be feeling pretty confident going into the appeal, which will be heard by a three-person arbitration panel. It's not clear what will happen if the NFLPA wins the appeal, but if it does, that would mean that the panel found the NFL to be in violation of the CBA, which could have serious consequences for the league. We've NFL is also going after the NFLPA. The NFL has informed the NFLPA that the league will "seek legal fees and costs in excess of $12 million" for all the money the NFL has been forced to spend during the collusion case, according to ESPN. If the NFLPA loses its appeal, it could be a double whammy, because the union could also get stuck footing the league's $12 million legal bill.

The NFL has informed the NFLPA that the league will "seek legal fees and costs in excess of $12 million" for all the money the NFL has been forced to spend during the collusion case, according to ESPN. If the NFLPA loses its appeal, it could be a double whammy, because the union could also get stuck footing the league's $12 million legal bill. New NFLPA president appears to have a conflict of interest. You want some more drama? How about this: The president of the NFLPA, Lloyd Howell, is currently "working as a paid, part-time consultant for The Carlyle Group," according to ESPN. The problem there is that the Carlyle Group is one of the select few private equity firms that has been given approval to purchase minority ownership in an NFL franchise. So Howell is directing the NFLPA vs. the NFL battle while doing part-time work for a company that is working with the NFL. Howell has been with the Carlyle Group since March 2023, which means he was hired by them three months before he was first elected as the president of the NFLPA. According to ESPN, an NFLPA lawyer asked Howell to resign from his job, but he chose not to.

The NFLPA and NFL tried to keep this case a secret and their plan worked for nearly six months, but now, the cat is out of the bag and it's going to be very fascinating to see where this case goes next. The drama here certainly isn't over.

5. NFL All-Quarter Century Offensive Team

We are 25% of the way through the century and we've been celebrating that fact all summer long here at CBS Sports. Last week, we released our list of the top 25 moments of the last 25 years, and now, we're going to unveil our All-Quarter Century Team on the offensive side of the ball.

Here's a look at who made the cut:

QB: Tom Brady

RB: LaDainian Tomlinson

FB: Kyle Juszczyk

WR: Randy Moss

WR: Marvin Harrison

WR: Larry Fitzgerald

TE: Tony Gonzalez

LT: Joe Thomas

LG: Alan Faneca

C: Jason Kelce

RG: Zack Martin

RT: Lane Johnson

Brady got the nod at quarterback, which isn't too surprising considering that he's won seven of the 25 Super Bowls that have been played this quarter-century. One of the biggest debates came at receiver with Larry Fitzgerald being named a starter on the team over Hall of Famers Terrell Owens and Calvin Johnson.

If you want to see the full offensive roster, which includes backups at each position, we've got that here.

6. Extra points: Saints unveil a new alternate helmet

It's not the busiest time in the NFL, but there's still a lot happening, so I went ahead and put together a small roundup for you.