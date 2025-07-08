Despite the recent trade between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers, there is usually little movement at this stage of the NFL calendar. Moves that are made this time of year are usually of little consequence to the outcome of the season. However, big names linger on the open market, such as wide receivers Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper, safeties Marcus Williams and Justin Simmons, pass rushers Za'Darius Smith and Jadeveon Clowney and more. Could one of those veterans be the missing piece to a team's Super Bowl run?

The Chargers and Lions will open the preseason July 31 at the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Los Angeles will also be the first team reporting to training camp with rookies set to appear July 12. The Steelers and Falcons veterans will be last to report July 23.

Let's explore the biggest remaining need for each AFC franchise ahead of training camp.

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals: Edge rusher

Cincinnati selected Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart with its first-round choice, which many presumed would check off a need for the organization. Stewart and veteran Trey Hendrickson have held out of all team activities to this point. Both joining the fold would alleviate concerns about the position.

There are still questions about defensive tackle as well.

Cleveland Browns: Wide receiver

Cleveland had five picks within the top 100 overall, so there was an opportunity to address multiple needs. The wide receiver room leaves a lot to be desired. Jerry Jeudy is now the focal point of the pass game and Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash will be relied upon heavily. Diontae Johnson was signed late in free agency, but is on his fifth team in two calendar years.

Baltimore Ravens: Defensive line

Baltimore's roster is near faultless. The Ravens have done a great job of adding help at positions of need. Defensive line is the choice, but the level of concern is much lower relative to other teams' situations. Nnamdi Madubuike is the rock of that unit, but depth has been thinning out.

Older, but productive edge rusher Kyle Van Noy returns, as well as Odafe Oweh. The team selected Marshall edge rusher Mike Green in the second round after he spent months in first-round projections. There is a path where that group does not live up to specifications.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Safety

Pittsburgh recently acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith, but lost safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the process. The Steelers signed veteran Juan Thornhill, who was not playing his best football in Cleveland, and DeShon Elliott. If they had identified Fitzpatrick as a problem area for them last season, then the loss is probably not as significant as it may outwardly appear.

The offensive line suffered significant injury last season and Dan Moore Jr. is no longer there to bail them out at left tackle, so that could develop into a problem.

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts: Linebacker

Zaire Franklin led the league in tackles last season. In the other starting spot, Jaylon Carlies, who did some good things as a rookie, returns, but little is known about the options around him. If Carlies does not progress or Franklin were to suffer an injury, then performance could go downhill quickly.

Veteran interior offensive linemen Will Fries and Ryan Kelly signed with Minnesota this offseason. They missed a portion of time a year ago due to injuries and rookies Dalton Tucker and Tanor Bortolini stepped into those roles. There were growing pains as expected but the depth chart is still two deep as each of those three spots with players who were either drafted or signed as an undrafted free agent by the organization.

The defensive line is an aging group that has dealt with suspensions and injuries, so that would be another area to consider.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Defensive tackle

There is a lot of wish-casting in regards to Jacksonville's defensive interior; hoping that DaVon Hamilton and Arik Armstead return to form and that second-year defensive tackle Maason Smith builds upon last campaign.

There may not be many wide receiver duos in the league better than Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr., but the position does not have a lot of talent aside from those two players unless personal stock in Parker Washington bounces back. Cornerback is another area where they are relying on young players to continue on an upward trajectory.

Houston Texans: Interior offensive line

Houston created a need on its own roster when it traded veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Washington in exchange for draft compensation, in addition to trading offensive guard Kenyon Green and releasing Shaq Mason. The team did sign traveled veterans in free agency, but replacement level play is about all one should expect. Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery was the team's first selection, but he will take some time to develop. Little else was done to address the interior.

There is a lot to like about Houston's roster otherwise.

Tennessee Titans: Wide receiver

The average fan would be hard-pressed to name anyone in the Titans linebacker room right now. Cody Barton, Otis Reese IV, Cedric Gray and James Williams Sr. are on the two-deep depth chart.

Beyond Calvin Ridley, incoming rookie quarterback Cam Ward will be throwing to the likes of Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett. The investment in the offensive line should buy him more time, but coach Brian Callahan has his work cut out for him to scheme open that group.

AFC East



Buffalo Bills: Safety

Buffalo did draft Ohio State safety Jordan Hancock in the fifth round, but a healthy competition is expected to ensue with Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp. Cornerback would be another consideration given the recent judicial events involving first-round pick Maxwell Hairston.

Miami Dolphins: Cornerback

Cornerback had been an issue for Miami even prior to the Ramsey trade. Depth is relatively thin with Kader Kohou locked into the slot and recent comments about not waiting for Cam Smith. The other names on the two-deep depth chart in those three roles are Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner, Jason Marshall Jr. and Artie Burns.

The Dolphins are paper thin in a lot of spots, including the offensive line and wide receiver.

New York Jets: Wide receiver

New York collected about a half-dozen competent pass catchers in the past few years after acquiring Aaron Rodgers, but then those players gradually moved on over the same period of time. In terms of reliability, the room is essentially Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds.

Defensive tackle, apart from Quinnen Williams, may also be on the mind of new coach Aaron Glenn.

New England Patriots: Edge rusher

Edge rusher and linebacker are probably on similar footing. There is a respectable floor, but the ceiling is capped. The franchise has relied upon free agents and draft picks to build out those units.

Wide receiver is still not in an optimal state because there are reasonable concerns about the efficacy of Stefon Diggs. Well-traveled veterans Mack Hollins and Kendrick Bourne are also in the room.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: Wide receiver

Denver has done such a great job of filling needs this offseason. The roster has improved by leaps and bounds over the past two seasons and the organization's investment in Sean Payton is paying off. Wide receiver has a lot of youth and there is confidence in Payton's ability to make it work, but there is not a lot in that room other teams would be tripping over themselves to acquire.

Safety is one spot where an addition made at this stage of the offseason could start at some point this season. Free agent Talanoa Hufanga has dealt with injuries and Brandon Jones, who did show improvement last season, is the other in line to start.

Los Angeles Chargers: Tight end

Despite the signing of veteran Donte Jackson, cornerback remains a potential problem area for Jim Harbaugh's team. It may not be realistic to expect the defensive tackles to play as well as they had in 2024, and there is a big emphasis on older pass rushers Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree performing in the absence of Joey Bosa.

For the way Harbaugh wants to execute his offense, the presence of a field-stretching tight end would be invaluable. Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly are currently competing in that room with rookie Oronde Gadsden.

Kansas City Chiefs: Offensive guard

Kansas City has added some competition along its offensive line by signing Jaylon Moore and drafting Josh Simmons after trading away Joe Thuney. The left guard spot vacated by Thuney is currently filled by Kingsley Suamataia. At the very least, the Chiefs should add competition in that role.

Running back would be another consideration if the Chiefs had not shown a willingness to invest little in the position since Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not pan out. Defensive tackle rounds out the top three.

Las Vegas Raiders: Linebacker

There are several positions on Las Vegas' roster that leaves a lot to be desired. The Raiders need young players to step up. One spot bereft of young talent is linebacker, which is filled by Germaine Pratt, Elandon Roberts and Devin White.

Wide receiver has some promising rookies who could contribute. Defensive tackle, cornerback and safety are other spots that could cost them games this season.