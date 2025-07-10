Despite the recent trade between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers, there is usually little movement at this stage of the NFL calendar. Moves that are made this time of year are usually of little consequence to the outcome of the season. However, big names linger on the open market, such as wide receivers Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper, safeties Marcus Williams and Justin Simmons, pass rushers Za'Darius Smith and Jadeveon Clowney, and more. Could one of those veterans be the missing piece to a team's Super Bowl run?

The Chargers and Lions will open the preseason July 31 at the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Los Angeles will also be the first team reporting to training camp with rookies set to appear July 12. The Steelers and Falcons veterans will be last to report July 23.

Let's explore the biggest remaining need for each NFC franchise ahead of training camp.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: Safety

Chicago is a contender for the title of "most improved roster" this offseason. It is becoming more difficult to poke holes in its roster. The defensive tackle spot is interesting, because the Bears have a lot of talented players without production and a few older players, but nothing in between. Safety is the clearest position of need with an aged Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker starting with little more behind them.

Detroit Lions: Edge rusher

The interior offensive line has taken a hit this offseason having lost veterans Kevin Zeitler and Frank Ragnow. The Lions did draft Georgia's Tate Ratledge in the second round. Their starting offensive guards right now are Christian Mahogany and Graham Glasgow. It would not be a surprise if they added more competition.

Edge rusher was also given a lot of thought. Detroit moved on from Za'Darius Smith after acquiring him midseason, and Aidan Hutchinson is returning from a serious knee injury. The other pass rushers on the roster are Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal. Davenport has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career and Paschal has been more of a stable run defender than one capable of providing explosiveness off the edge while also dealing with his own injuries.

Green Bay Packers: Cornerback

A path exists for every position on Green Bay's roster to be adequate. The Packers signed Nate Hobbs and there could be more versatility there than his background in Las Vegas suggests. The team moved on from Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes this offseason. Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon are also competing for significant roles on the boundary. They may well be fine, but that is one position that carries the biggest unknown at this stage of the festivities.

They need more pass-rush production, but the investment has already been made with two former first-round picks on the roster. Those players just need to perform at a higher level.

Minnesota Vikings: Safety

Safety, linebacker and cornerback are all on similar footing, as the Vikings could use one new starter at each position. In the case of cornerback, they retained Byron Murphy Jr. and signed Isaiah Rodgers, but the coaching staff seems to be higher on the Rodgers addition than maybe he has proven to this point in his career. At safety, Harrison Smith is 36 years old and Camryn Bynum signed with Indianapolis in free agency.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Offensive tackle

Offensive tackle immediately rises to the top of the list following the news that All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs could miss a portion of the upcoming season. Right tackle Luke Goedeke has consistently shown improvement, but the depth chart was not in a position to absorb the loss of one of its starters. The average fan would struggle to name one of the reserve tackles in Tampa Bay. It would not be a surprise if the franchise was already exploring possible trade candidates and free agents to stay afloat in a winnable NFC South.

Linebacker would not be far down the list of needs either. They re-signed Lavonte David but, at some point, he is going to move on and there is not a transition of power in waiting. Devin Bush had been drafted to one day be David's replacement, but that plan did not materialize. Deion Jones and Anthony Walker were signed but neither are reliable at this stage in their careers.

Atlanta Falcons: Cornerback

Atlanta left little to chance this year when it came to investing in its pass rush. After initially drafting Georgia's Jalon Walker No. 15 overall, the Falcons sacrificed a 2026 first-round pick to move back up for Tennessee's James Pearce Jr.

A cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell is now the focal point with wide receiver also garnering consideration.

Carolina Panthers: Cornerback

Carolina double-dipped at edge rusher on Day 2 when it took Texas A&M's Nic Scourton and Ole Miss' Princely Umanmielen. Cornerback is probably the most deficient aspect of the roster despite extending Jaycee Horn. The linebacker group has a lot to prove, but the coaching staff will probably give them the opportunity to maintain their roles.

New Orleans Saints: Cornerback

New Orleans traded Marshon Lattimore and saw Paulson Adebo depart in free agency. Kool-Aid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor are still present, but the organization has little beyond that situation.

The franchise is leaning heavily into the youth at the quarterback situation with rookie Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler.

NFC East

Washington Commanders: Edge rusher

Washington addressed offensive tackle and cornerback on the first two days of the draft. The Commanders acquired Laremy Tunsil via trade. They have a lot of defensive ends who will be firm at the point of attack and give the franchise a high floor in run defense but they lack any and all explosiveness off the edge.

One would think the age of Bobby Wagner will catch up at some point as well.

Dallas Cowboys: Safety

The offensive line should be whole again as Dallas used a third first-round pick on the unit in Tyler Booker. The secondary -- both cornerback and safety -- was in need of a revitalization as well. The Cowboys did draft Shavon Revel Jr. on Day 2 and traded for former first-round pick Kaiir Elam, who was not the answer in Buffalo. Injuries have plagued the unit, and there is room for long-term answers at the safety position.

Philadelphia Eagles: Cornerback

Philadelphia has replacement-level players or better at every position, so "need" is a relative term. Quinyon Mitchell allowed the Eagles to move on from Darius Slay, but there is not a lot of proven commodities in that room. Kelee Ringo, Adoree' Jackson and Eli Ricks will have to lock down that other starting role.

Finding a long-term piece alongside A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith would be optimal, but tight end jumps to the top of the list if they do ultimately part with Dallas Goedert. The Eagles did lose free agents Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Mekhi Becton, but had already been preparing for that eventuality.

New York Giants: Offensive line

Time will tell if New York made the correct decision to trade up for Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, but to its credit, the team had a conviction and made the move up the board. As far as the offensive line is concerned, who is a part of the long-term vision aside from Andrew Thomas and, perhaps, John Michael Schmitz? The group should be better when completely healthy, but the sample size has not been large enough to prove that theory.

Linebacker and cornerback come to mind next.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers: Interior offensive line

Offensive guard Aaron Banks signed with the Packers in free agency and reserve offensive tackle Jaylon Moore signed with Kansas City. The offensive line had already been a weakness despite the offensive structure taking some of the pressure off that unit and they did little to change that in the offseason.

Arizona Cardinals: Linebacker

Arizona has replacement-level linebackers right now, which makes sense because Philadelphia never spent big on the position (until this year) and that is where coach Jonathan Gannon cut his teeth.

The offensive line requires some attention as well.

Los Angeles Rams: Cornerback

The efforts to solve the short- and long-term cornerback situation have been mixed. Darious Williams was solid for them, but they will have to replace him in the coming years. There were involved in Jalen Ramsey trade talks before he was dealt to Pittsburgh. The group, as a whole, is bereft of top shelf talent.

Seattle Seahawks: Cornerback

It is easy to envision a scenario in which Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling do not provide the production that Seattle will require alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks did add two Day 3 pass catchers as well. Cornerback has questions as well. Devon Witherspoon has been fantastic and the same has been true of Riq Woolen at times in his career. The other starting spot is expected to be a competition between Josh Jobe and Nehemiah Pritchett.