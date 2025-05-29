The NFL could soon kick off another wave of roster movement thanks to the change in the monthly calendar. While most of the big moves of 2025 free agency have come and gone, and most teams have a firm idea of how their lineup will look come September, the forthcoming arrival of the post-June 1 period could spell additional cuts, trades and subsequent signings.

The post-June 1 period is exactly what it sounds like: the point of the NFL offseason when the calendar advances past June 1. Now here's its significance: Many player contracts are structured in a way that they become more expendable after June 1 of a given offseason; this technically makes it more likely for the player to be retained during the early stages of the offseason, when most roster movement occurs, but provides teams with the flexibility to increase financial savings if they move on from the player down the road (i.e. after June 1).

All this means that select veterans -- typically those accounting for large portions of a team's annual salary cap -- are more likely to be traded or released after June 1. That includes big names like Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons, Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers and Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins; each of them have been speculated as cut or trade candidates.

Where might the NFL's top teams turn for help in the wake of potential moves? Using FanDuel's odds for the top-five Super Bowl contenders for 2025, here's an updated look at which of the NFL's best teams could be in the market for which positions during the post-June 1 period:

NFL's post-June 1 period: Top 2025 cut, trade candidates include Falcons' Kirk Cousins, Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Cody Benjamin

Baltimore Ravens: OL

The Ravens addressed their defensive front early in the draft, adding Mike Green off the edge, but Lamar Jackson's protection could be iffy after swing man Patrick Mekari left in free agency. Ronnie Stanley's availability will again be key.

Buffalo Bills: WR

General manager Brandon Beane has insisted Buffalo has adequate weaponry for Josh Allen, but even with Josh Palmer's speed now paired with Khalil Shakir's well-roundedness, are we sure this group has a true No. 1 outlet?

Detroit Lions: EDGE

The Lions reportedly sought to move up for a pass rusher at the top of the draft, only to leave the position mostly unaddressed. Aidan Hutchinson's return from injury is huge, but Motor City could still use added punch off the edge.

Kansas City Chiefs: OL

They didn't ignore the front after getting torched in Super Bowl LIX, retaining Trey Smith, signing Jaylon Moore and drafting Josh Simmons early. The question is, are they actually any better in the trenches? The tackles, in particular, are projections.

Philadelphia Eagles: DL

Jalen Carter alone makes the reigning champions formidable up front, but Milton Williams' exit in free agency could put added pressure on Jordan Davis to help Vic Fangio's defense stay afloat, especially as the edge group looks different as well.