The NFL season can be cruel. After months of addressing roster needs through free agency, trades and the draft, the course of an entire season can be altered on a single play; that much is true of Cincinnati and the injury to quarterback Joe Burrow. However, there are other ways in which roster construction can experience unexpected changes: week-to-week injuries, a prized free agent falling short of expectations, a young player elevating above his role and more.

2025 NFL trade deadline primer: When is it? Which players are top trade candidates? Which teams are buyers? Cody Benjamin

Through the first month of the NFL season, CBSSports.com takes inventory of situations across the league in an effort to ascertain the biggest need of each franchise. These needs will continue to evolve as the season progresses, but this serves as a snapshot for October. Ultimately, it will inform where teams may go in the 2026 NFL Draft.

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals: Quarterback

Joe Burrow suffered another unfortunate injury and now the team is left with Jake Browning and Brett Rypien. The offensive limitations have been clear and the top-dollar wide receivers have been unable to provide justifiable production.

The offensive line continues to be an issue for the AFC North team as well. The Bengals have the fifth-highest pressure rate allowed (42.6%), according to TruMedia.

Cleveland Browns: Offensive tackle

Cleveland is making a change at quarterback as veteran Joe Flacco was benched in favor of Dillon Gabriel. The Browns have been dealing with injuries at offensive tackle: Dawand Jones was lost for the season and Jack Conklin has missed time. Cornelius Lucas has struggled and the team recently acquired veteran Cam Robinson from Houston.

Cleveland also finds itself towards the top of the league in drops (11).

Baltimore Ravens: Defensive line

Baltimore's roster has really devolved over the first month. Lamar Jackson is dealing with an injury and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike has been lost for the season. The Ravens have four sacks this season; Madubuike and Tavius Robinson each have two. The pressure rate created by the defense mirrors those struggles.

The offensive line has also not been as buttoned up as it was a year ago.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Safety

Pittsburgh is utilizing two or more tight ends on 58.1% of its offensive snaps, according to TruMedia, so that relieves pressure from the wide receiver grouping. Although Calvin Austin has looked better, and DK Metcalf has been able to supply explosives.

The Steelers acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith, but lost safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the process. They signed veteran Juan Thornhill, DeShon Elliott, Jabrill Peppers and others in a wholesale effort to fix that problem. The safety unit had been underperforming, but looked better in Dublin following the return of Elliott.

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts: Linebacker

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had done more with less in Cincinnati. Early in his tenure with Indianapolis, his unit is once again overperforming.

Zaire Franklin led the league in tackles last season. In the other starting spot, Joe Bachie steps in with experience working under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The team did put reserve Jaylon Carlies on the Injured Reserve, so that eats into depth a bit. Overall, it jumps out as the least talented position group.

Indianapolis has accumulated a lot of goodwill when it comes to developing offensive linemen and linebackers.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Defensive tackle

There were concerns about the culture after Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence got into a heated in-game exchange, but improved play across the board suggests otherwise. The offensive structure alleviates some of the concerns about the offensive line, particularly on the left side.

There is a lot of wish-casting regarding Jacksonville's defensive interior; hoping that DaVon Hamilton and Arik Armstead return to form and that second-year defensive tackle Maason Smith builds upon last campaign.

Houston Texans: Interior offensive line

Offensive guard Ed Ingram has been better than anticipated, but the offensive line has been below average. Pressure rate has actually been worse than last season, when they felt wholesale changes needed to be made. The offense is still not where it was in C.J. Stroud's rookie year.

Tight end injuries may force them to use more three-wide receiver sets.

Tennessee Titans: Offensive tackle

Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. has been disappointing after signing a lucrative contract extension. JC Latham has played in just one game, but should be close to returning. Tennessee is allowing pressure on 45.6% of its dropbacks, which is the second-worst rate in the league, per TruMedia.

The average fan would be hard-pressed to name anyone in the Titans' linebacker room right now. Cody Barton, Dorian Mausi, Cedric Gray and James Williams Sr. are on the two-deep depth chart.

AFC East



Buffalo Bills: Safety

Buffalo has not seen the desired improvement from safeties Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp. First-round cornerback selection Maxwell Hairston has not been available this season as he deals with an injury. The secondary as a whole has been in turmoil.

Miami Dolphins: Offensive guard

Cornerback has surprisingly been less of an issue than anticipated after signing Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas later in the process. The front seven has been surprisingly ineffective. According to TruMedia, opposing quarterbacks have had 3.09 seconds to throw this season, third-worst in the league.

Miami has been cycling through offensive guards early in the season. Six players have taken snaps there this season as the team continues to search for a solution. Liam Eichenberg is on the PUP list and James Daniels was added to the Injured Reserve.

New York Jets: Wide receiver

New York's receiver room has essentially been Garrett Wilson and everyone else this season. Wilson has 27 receptions this season, whereas all other wide receivers have 12 combined; none have more than four.

The Jets have the highest pressure rate allowed at 51.8%, according to TruMedia, but some of that is inflated by quarterback play.

New England Patriots: Cornerback

The running backs have not produced in a manner that reflects the level of investment. A portion of their shortcomings falls on an offensive line that features four new starters. There is a path forward with some young players among that unit.

Cornerback is a bit more disconcerting. Christian Gonzalez has, once again, struggled with injuries. Free agent signing Carlton Davis has not lived up to the price tag paid this offseason and there is little more in the room.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: Linebacker

Dre Greenlaw is already on Injured Reserve, which was part of the concern when he signed. Reserve Drew Sanders was also added to the list. Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton were pressed into the starting lineup.

Denver needs to get more out of its cornerbacks as well. They have invested a sufficient amount in the position.

Los Angeles Chargers: Interior offensive line

The offensive line picture has changed dramatically. The injury to All-Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater forced Joe Alt into the position he played at Notre Dame. Alt has been excellent, but is now dealing with an injury of his own. The rest of the offensive line has been a disappointment. Los Angeles is bottom 10 in pressure rate allowed (40.6%), according to TruMedia.

Kansas City Chiefs: Defensive tackle

Kansas City finally experienced turnover at one of its most consistent positions (defensive tackle) in recent years. They countered that by drafting Omarr Norman-Lott in the second round, but the team is below average in run defense.

Wide receiver play has been poor, but the return of Rashee Rice should allow the pieces to fall into place.

Las Vegas Raiders: Cornerback

There are several positions on Las Vegas' roster that leave a lot to be desired, particularly on defense. The team may not have a building block on that side of the ball beyond 28-year-old pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Defensive tackle, linebacker and safety are other spots that could cost them games this season. The offensive line suffered the loss of tackle Kolton Miller.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: Defensive tackle

Chicago is allowing a league-leading 164.5 rushing yards per game this season. The Bears also have four tackles for a loss from that group. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen needs those young interior players to become more of a presence.

The offensive line may finally be gelling a bit after substantial offseason changes.

Detroit Lions: Defensive tackle

The offense is firing on all cylinders right now. For the run game to work, it requires offensive linemen to do the dirty work and for wide receivers to block in space.

The depth built at defensive tackle has already been tested. Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike are on the PUP list, which has forced the Lions to take the training wheels off first-round pick Tyleik Williams quickly.

There are few teams more well-rounded than Detroit.

Green Bay Packers: Interior offensive line

Zach Tom has been dealing with an injury and that meant new offensive line combinations for Matt LaFleur's offense. Darian Kinnard has stepped in admirably at right tackle. According to TruMedia, the Packers have a bottom-10 pressure rate and are achieving just 0.60 yards before contact in the run game, which is fourth-worst in the league.

Green Bay has been able to use its depth on the edge to mitigate talent and depth issues at defensive tackle upon trading Kenny Clark to Dallas. Devonte Wyatt -- one of three Georgia interior defenders on the roster -- has a first-round pedigree, but there is little production among the group.

Minnesota Vikings: Linebacker

Defensive tackles Levi Drake Rodriguez and Jalen Redmond have taken their respective games to another level this season. Isaiah Rodgers has been dominant playing the boundary. They have been trying different pairings at linebacker, but consistent play has evaded them.

The franchise heavily invested in the offensive line this offseason, but production has yet to meet expectations. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw has been battling since sustaining ligament damage a year ago.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Offensive line

Tampa Bay would have every reason to be disappointed in early-season injuries if it didn't take them in stride. Offensive guard Cody Mauch and right tackle Luke Goedeke were added to the Injured Reserve just as left tackle Tristan Wirfs returned.

Linebacker is not far down the list of needs either. They re-signed Lavonte David, but at some point, he is going to move on, and there is no transition of power in waiting. SirVocea Dennis has been serviceable, but Deion Jones and John Bullock are the primary reserves.

Atlanta Falcons: Cornerback

Atlanta left little to chance this year when it came to investing in its pass rush. After initially drafting Georgia's Jalon Walker No. 15 overall, the Falcons sacrificed a 2026 first-round pick to move back up for Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. Those two players must rise to the occasion. There have been flashes, but nothing sustained. The same is true of its young interior defensive line collection.

The cornerback position opposite A.J. Terrell continues to be a point of need. Wide receiver is also a consideration, as Darnell Mooney is now dealing with a hamstring injury. Drake London is the only Falcons receiver exceeding 100 yards this season; Mooney is next closest at 79.

Carolina Panthers: Cornerback

Carolina double-dipped at edge rusher on Day 2 when it took Texas A&M's Nic Scourton and Ole Miss' Princely Umanmielen, but they are looking longingly at Atlanta's improved pass rush. The Panthers have the second-lowest pressure rate (25.8%), according to TruMedia.

The cornerback position is probably the most deficient aspect of the roster, despite the team's recent extension of Jaycee Horn. Mike Jackson and Chau Smith-Wade are in line to be the two other starters. The linebacker group has a lot to prove, but the coaching staff will probably give them the opportunity to maintain their roles.

New Orleans Saints: Cornerback

New Orleans traded Marshon Lattimore and saw Paulson Adebo depart in free agency. A lot of hope was placed in Kool-Aid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor, but that has not been validated early in the season. The Saints' defense has a bottom-10 passing success rate, according to TruMedia.

Edge rusher Chase Young has yet to make his 2025 debut, which contributes to their league-worst 25.6% pressure rate, according to TruMedia.

NFC East

Washington Commanders: Cornerback

Washington continues to cobble together an effective pass rush, but the cornerbacks have not developed. Marshon Lattimore has not been playing at peak form and high-draft picks Trey Amos, Mike Sainristil need more time. The conversation could be expanded to the secondary, as a whole.

Dallas Cowboys: Safety

The secondary, both cornerback and safety, was in need of revitalization. The Cowboys did draft Shavon Revel Jr. on Day 2, but he has not yet made his debut as a result of an injury. Newly paid DaRon Bland has been limited to two games played. Safety has been underwhelming, also, and there is not exactly a bright outlook on the future in that role.

Dallas is allowing 297.3 passing yards per game, which is substantially higher than the second-highest.

Philadelphia Eagles: Cornerback

Philadelphia has replacement-level players or better at every position, so "need" is a relative term. Quinyon Mitchell allowed the Eagles to move on from Darius Slay, but there are not a lot of other proven commodities in that room. Adoree Jackson and Kelee Ringo have gone back and forth opposite Mitchell. Jakorian Bennett, who was acquired during the preseason, is on Injured Reserve.

New York Giants: Linebacker

The Giants' offense is obviously dealing with its own concerns at the moment. Andrew Thomas has been limited to two games, Malik Nabers is lost for the season and a rookie quarterback has been installed.

New York is allowing the fourth-most rushing yards and the eighth-most passing yards per game. The volatile linebacker position contributes to both of those figures. They could use another defensive tackle and a cornerback as well.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers: Wide receiver

San Francisco continues to deal with a mountain of injuries. Quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle and the wide receivers have been most affected, but safety Malik Mustapha and edge rusher Nick Bosa are also on Injured Reserve.

Brandon Aiyuk remains on Injured Reserve and is, by all accounts, not close to returning. Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall are now dealing with issues of their own.

Arizona Cardinals: Running back

Running backs James Connor and Trey Benson have succumbed to injuries, which leaves the team with little choice but to implement a platoon approach.

Arizona has replacement-level linebackers right now, which makes sense because Philadelphia never spent big on the position (until this year) and that is where coach Jonathan Gannon cut his teeth.

Offensive guard is another position that could use some attention.

Los Angeles Rams: Cornerback

Los Angeles fell short in its efforts to address the cornerback room, both in the short and long term. Darious Williams is back and Ahkello Witherspoon was brought in to compete. The latter is on Injured Reserve and the former has been relegated to the bench, which has led to Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes playing extensively.

Linebacker is another area of weakness, but coaching has allowed them to cycle through players at the position and still receive competent play. They have earned the benefit of the doubt.

Seattle Seahawks: Interior offensive line

The interior offensive line was addressed through the first-round selection of Grey Zabel, but there is room for growth among the unit. Jalen Sundell and Anthony Bradford are starting, along with Zabel. Christian Haynes was placed on the Injured Reserve list, which chips away at the depth.

Overall, there is a lot to excite Seahawks fans.