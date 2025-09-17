Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson is off to a strong start to the 2025 season. Robinson ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards (167) and is tied with San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffery for the most receiving yards among all running backs (125).

Robinson is coming off one of his best performances in his young career after rushing for 143 yards on 22 carries during his team's 22-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. His strong start has Falcons coach Raheem Morris sending serious praise his way, going as far as to say he is "definitely" the best player in the league.

"He's definitely the best player in football, without a doubt," Morris said Wednesday. "He's unbelievable. I love the kid. I love everything about him. I love watching him with the ball. I love his confidence. I love his demeanor. I love his mindset. I love the leadership. I love everything about him."

In Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Robinson finished with only 24 yards rushing on 12 attempts but hauled in six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. Robinson caught a pass from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on the Falcons' first offensive possession of the season and scored a 50-yard touchdown.

Robinson has racked up 292 yards from scrimmage during his team's first two games, the most by any Falcons player during the first two games of a season since wide receiver Andre Rison accomplished the feat in 1994. During the 2024 campaign, Robinson was third in the league in rushing (1,456) and fourth in yards from scrimmage (1,887).

Heading into Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, Robinson is second behind Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor in yards from scrimmage.