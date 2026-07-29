No contract, no practice: Star RBs Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs stage hold-ins while awaiting extensions

Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are staging hold-ins at the start of training camp after the star running backs were unable to secure long-term contract extensions this offseason. Both players are at training camp but are not participating in practice.

Both players still have two years remaining on their rookie contracts after their teams exercised their fifth-year options. Robinson and Gibbs rank 27th and 31st among NFL running backs in total salary, respectively.

Robinson, who led the NFL last season with 2,298 all-purpose yards, is expected to become the league's highest-paid running back whenever he signs his extension. There appears to be a belief that he and the Falcons will reach a new deal sometime between now and the start of the regular season.

While Gibbs may also be in line for a contract extension this summer, his situation doesn't appear to be as certain. Lions coach Dan Campbell gave an ominous response Wednesday when asked about Gibbs, a Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons.

"This will kind of continue," Campbell said. "It'll come as it comes. I think that's the best way to say it. This is both sides working through something and we'll take it as it comes, but that's where it is."

Agent's Take: How high can Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson take a resurgent RB market? Joel Corry

The market for running backs has increased significantly in recent years after hitting an all-time low at the start of the decade. Last offseason, Saquon Barkley became the first running back to average more than $20 million per season after he and the Eagles agreed to an extension. Barkley is one of seven running backs currently averaging at least $14 million annually.

Robinson and Gibbs will undoubtedly join that select group whenever they sign their next contracts. Based on their current hold-ins, both players appear intent on making that happen in the very near future.

Robinson's project market value

Bijan Robinson ATL • RB • #7 Att 287 Yds 1478 TD 7 FL 3 View Profile

According to Spotrac, Robinson's projected market value is a three-year, $56.52 million deal worth an average of $18.87 million per year. That contract would make him the NFL's third-highest-paid running back in annual salary behind Barkley and Christian McCaffrey.

Based on his age (24) and recent success, it's safe to assume Robinson's extension will be more lucrative than his projected market value. At this point, it seems likely that Robinson will either reset the running back market or, at the very least, join Barkley as the NFL's only $20 million-per-year running backs. Robinson becoming the league's first $25 million-per-year running back also isn't out of the question.

Gibbs' projected market value

Jahmyr Gibbs DET • RB Att 243 Yds 1223 TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

Gibbs' projected market value is actually higher than Robinson's. Spotrac projects Gibbs to receive a three-year, $60.45 million deal worth $20.61 million annually. That would make him the NFL's second-highest-paid running back behind Barkley in annual salary.

Unlike Robinson, Gibbs' projected market value appears to be closer to what he will actually receive. What makes his situation less certain, however, is whether the Lions are fully confident in his ability to be an every-down back after his production tailed off during the final weeks of the 2025 season. In fact, Gibbs saw a slight decline from 2024 in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and yards per carry.