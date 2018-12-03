Bill Belichick, Adam Thielen have heated exchange during game, Vikings WR explains what happened

Not much went right for the Vikings on Sunday in Foxboro, losing 24-10 in a game that wasn't close after halftime. Kirk Cousins threw the ball 44 times for just 201 yards, and one of the league's best players, wide receiver Adam Thielen had one of his worst outings of the season. He was targeted 10 times, but managed just five catches for 28 yards and a score.

Thielen's most memorable moment came after the whistle. Early in the fourth quarter, the Vikings appeared to be stuffed on fourth-and-inches. The officials awarded them a first down anyway but before Minnesota could hurry to the line, the clock was stopped for an injury timeout for Patriots safety Patrick Chung. Thielen wasn't buying it, and he appeared to say as much to Bill Belichick.

Things getting hot in Foxboro #MINvsNE pic.twitter.com/DGUzpERU4F — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) December 3, 2018

If you're not a lip-reader, no worries:

From the lip-reading department:



Adam Thielen (yelling in referee's direction, close to Bill Belichick, after Belichick threw challenge flag but had extra time ase Patrick Chung was injured): "That's bull---"



Bill Belichick (looking in Thielen's direction): "Shut the f--- up." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 2, 2018

"Interesting timing for a guy to go down," Thielen told reporters afterwards, via NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran. "It was a close play that could've been reviewed. For me, I just lost my emotions."

He continued: "I just thought the play was cheap. I wasn't directing it towards him. I just thought the play was cheap. But, like I said, I let my emotions get the best of me. It's a smart football play -- if you are in that situation, why not? It's not cheating. There's no rule against it, from a guy going down. I don't know if he was hurt or not. He might've been hurt. That's fine, it is what it is. Just interesting timing for a guy to go down when it's a close play."

Meanwhile, Belichick's recounting of events was as bland as you might imagine.

Coach Belichick and Adam Thielen were just exchanging holiday greetings 😂🎄🤷‍♂️ #MINvsNE pic.twitter.com/G3HLrxYJho — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) December 3, 2018

Happy Holidays, indeed.

Chung, when asked about Thielen's remarks, told WEEI's Ryan Hannable, "He can think what he wants to think."

And two other Patriots defensive backs, Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon, didn't seem surprised by Belichick's reaction to Thielen.

Bill Belichick yelled “Shut the $&@% up” to Vikings WR Adam Thielen when Thielen was saying Patrick Chung was faking injury.



D McCourty: “Bill’s fiery. We see it every day.”



Harmon: “He’s very, very protective of us.” pic.twitter.com/DAlPwWKUQW — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) December 3, 2018

And Thielen is moving on.

"No offense taken," the wide receiver said. "It's football, there's emotions. He can think what he wants to think about me. It doesn't really change how I'm going to go play the game. He can hate me all he wants. I'm still going to be the same person I am. I'm going to try to go out and do my best and try to compete every play."

The Vikings are currently the seventh seed in the NFC, on the outside looking in for the final wild-card spot.