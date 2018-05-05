Bill Belichick apparently had a talk with Donald Trump about Tom Brady's 2018 status

One of the perks of being the leader of the free world is that Bill Belichick will actually answer your questions when you ask him about the playing status of his star quarterback, which is something he'll almost never do for the media.

Back in mid-April, there was a report that Tom Brady was mulling over the possibility of retirement so that he could spend more time with his family. Apparently, that report put the White House on DEFCON status. Basically, Donald Trump wanted to know right away whether or not Brady would be playing in 2018, which led to what might go down as the most fascinating presidential phone call of all time.

According to the New York Times, Trump "spent a long time" on the phone with Belichick last month and the two spent most of that time talking about one thing: The status of Brady.

Now, I know what you're thinking: Why didn't he just call Brady himself? Doesn't Trump claim to be good friends with him?

Well, apparently, calling Brady isn't really an option for Trump right now. Back in December, Trump admitted that his relationship with Brady wasn't what it used to be and that the quarterback had distanced himself from the president. As you may or may not remember, Brady's politics got him in some hot water with his wife, and just before the 2016 election, Gisele came out and made it clear that no one in her family is supporting Trump.

Brady definitely got the message from Gisele, because he didn't show up at the Patriots' White House ceremony following the team's win in Super Bowl LI. It's probably safe to say he probably stopped taking Trump's phone calls at that point, which is likely why Trump went to Belichick to get the scoop on Brady's playing status for 2018.

Of course, at this point, we all have the scoop. During an April 30 conference in California, Brady said that he was planning to play at least two more years, which will likely hinge on the whether or not he can get along with Belichick.

One person who hasn't had any issues in his relationship with Belichick is Trump. Not only did the two have their "long" phone call last month, but Trump recently appointed Belichick to a position on the Council on Sport, Fitness, and Nutrition, a position that Belichick gladly accepted.

"When I was contacted by Ivanka Trump and asked to participate, I was humbled to be asked and honored to accept, as I would have done for any administration," Belichick said in a statement. "I know that a lot of great leaders have participated on the Council over the past half-century, some who are personal inspirations to me, and I am eager to lend any assistance I can to its ongoing mission."

It's a good thing for Trump that he's still friends with Belichick, because he seems to be losing support quickly in the Patriots organization. Besides Brady, Patriots owner Robert Kraft also recently blasted the president for being divisive about the subject of player protests.