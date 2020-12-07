New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick added yet another stat to his resume on Sunday. With the team's blowout 45-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the new SoFi Stadium, Belichick becomes the first head coach in the Super Bowl era to win a game at 50 different NFL stadiums.

The stat includes the playoffs.

Here is a list of the stadiums he recorded victories at (via Patriots Hall of Fame):

Foxboro Stadium, Foxborough, Mass. (Patriots) Cleveland Municipal Stadium (Browns) Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego, Calif. (Chargers) Hoosier Dome, Indianapolis, Ind. (Colts) Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Raiders) Houston Astrodome (Oilers) Riverfront Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio (Bengals) Anaheim Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif. (Rams) Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, Pa. (Eagles) Texas Stadium, Irving, Texas (Cowboys) Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colo. (Broncos) Ralph Wilson Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y. (Bills) Georgia Dome, Atlanta, Ga. (Falcons) Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. (Jets) Ericsson Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. (Panthers) Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa. (Steelers) Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, La. (Super Bowl XXXVI, St. Louis Rams) Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass. (Patriots) Memorial Stadium, Champagne, Ill. (Bears) Ford Field, Detroit, Mich. (Lions) Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa. (Eagles) Pro Player Stadium, Miami, Fla. (Dolphins) Invesco Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo. (Broncos) Reliant Stadium, Houston, Texas, (Super Bowl XXXVIII, Carolina Panthers) Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ariz. (Cardinals) Edward Jones Dome, St. Louis, Mo. (Rams) Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo. (Chiefs) Cleveland Browns Stadium (Browns) Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla. (Super Bowl XXXIX, Philadelphia Eagles) Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio (Bengals) Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Minneapolis, Minn. (Vikings) Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis. (Packers) LP Field, Nashville, Tenn. (Titans) M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md. (Ravens) Candlestick Park, San Francisco, Calif. (49ers) Qwest Field, Seattle, Wash. (Seahawks) Oakland Alameda County Coliseum (Raiders) Wembley Stadium, London, England (Buccaneers) MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. (Jets) Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill. (Bears) FedEx Field, Landover, Md. (Redskins) TCF Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn. (Vikings) Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. (Colts) University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. (Super Bowl XLIX, Seattle Seahawks) AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (Cowboys) Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif. (49ers) Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla. (Buccaneers) Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico (Raiders) Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga. (Super Bowl LIII, Los Angeles Rams) SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. (Chargers)

That number could grow to 52, as Belichick has not yet won at the new Las Vegas' Raiders home, Allegiant Stadium, or U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.

Belichick has yet to pay a visit to Allegiant Stadium and suffered a loss in his one game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank in 2019.

New England is not scheduled to play at either stadium for the remainder of the regular season and would not face either team in the playoffs. If he is going to grow the number past 50, it will have to wait for another year.

Sunday's win also put him at 455 games, tying Tom Landry for the third-most games coached in league history. George Halas and Don Shula still sit in front of him with 506 and 526 games respectively.

After the game, Belichick deflected his success to his players.

"The only reason I've won a lot of games is because I've coached a lot of good players. Players win games and I've been fortunate to coach a lot of great players through the years," he said. "We won today because our players made big plays to win. I'm fortunate to have the opportunity to coach some outstanding players and they turned those into outstanding teams."

The Patriots currently sit at 6-6 and are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.