Bill Belichick: Bills Mafia is one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL

Even Bill Belichick knows the impact that Bills Mafia has. And we are talking about the impact Bills fans have on football games, not just the impact they have on folding tables at tailgates.

The New England Patriots head coach had high praise for Buffalo Bills fans while talking to Buffalo reporters this week.

"They're totally into it, vocal, have a great passion for the game," he said. "Some stadiums, these days, I would say don't have quite the intensity that Buffalo does [because of] clubs [seats] and other things going on during the game."

One of Belichick's mottos is "Play 60 minutes," and he says Bills fans take that mantra to the stands.

"At Buffalo you get 60 minutes - they're there to watch the game. They're there to cheer and be into the game. It's kind of no other agenda," he commented.

Bills fans know how to cheer on their team. Sure, sometimes they have too much fun while doing it, but they ultimately are some of the most dedicated fans in the league.

"[Bills fans are] very passionate, enthusiastic and supportive," Belichick added. "It's kind of like a college football environment. So a lot of intensity in that stadium and it certainly gets very loud when things are going well for Buffalo."

Buffalo's wild tailgates that often include jumping off busses onto the aforementioned tables, which in some instances are on fire. The fans carry that level of commitment and excitement into the stadium, though.

With the 3-0 Bills coming into the game with a chance to hand the Patriots their first loss of the year, this divisional matchup will likely bring an even more intense environment than usual to New Era Stadium.