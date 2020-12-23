He didn't respond with a "bah humbug," but Bill Belichick definitely channeled his inner Grinch when asked once again about the Patriots' quarterback situation. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach continues to be asked questions about whether or not he will consider giving second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham a chance to play in Week 16. Given Cam Newton's current struggles along with the fact that the Patriots have been eliminated from postseason contention, many feel that the the time has come for Belichick to see what he has in Stidham heading into the offseason.

Belichick's Wednesday press conference began with a question about his quarterback situation.

"We're not answering that question every day," Belichick said. "We've been through this for a month."

Belichick did not let the reporter answer his follow-up question while reinforcing his answer as it relates to his quarterbacks.

"How about if I let you know if we're going to make a change?" Belichick said.

The question was then asked if Belichick simply did not want to announce a quarterback switch in order to gain a competitive advantage over the Bills, who this past weekend clinched their first AFC East title since 1995.

"Any questions on Buffalo?" Belichick said.

The longtime coach smiled and said "Good!" when the next reporter said he wanted to talk about the Bills, who have no questions at quarterback given the progress Josh Allen has made over the last two years. After throwing more interceptions than touchdown passes as a rookie, Allen earned Pro Bowl honors this season after throwing for 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns during the season's first 14 games. He's also rushed for eight touchdowns and is second all-time behind Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback through 42 games.

"Like most players, as they gain experience, gain confidence and get more familar with the system and the defenses they see, they improve," Belichick said of Allen. "He's done that."

While the Bills appear to be set at quarterback for the foreseeable future, there are certainly questions as it relates to the Patriots' quarterback situation. Newton signed just before the start of the season, has thrown twice as many interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (five). Newton has, however, completed nearly 66% percent of his passes. He has also rushed for 11 touchdowns, which is tied for the third-highest total in the NFL.

A fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Stidham has attempted just 37 passes during his first two seasons in New England. And while it appears that Newton is slated to start again on Monday night, Belichick did leave the door ajar for a possible quarterback change immediately following this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

"We can evaluate what the opportunities are," Belichick said, via the Boston Globe. "We're still going to prepare and try to play as well as we can Monday night. But we'll see how that all shakes out. It could be a possibility in certain situations."

While his team will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008, Belichick said that his goals for the remainder of the season remain the same. New England, instead of possibly looking towards bettering their position to select a quarterback in the 2021 draft (they would have the 15th overall pick if the draft took place today), will try to win the final two games on their schedule.

"No, they haven't changed." Belichick said of his goals for his team. "They never change."