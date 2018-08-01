Bill Belichick definitely seemed to enjoy this one part of Patriots training camp
The Patriots coach even cracked a rare smile
If you've ever wondered what Bill Belichick's favorite part of training camp is, it looks like we might now have our answer: Watching mammoth offensive linemen try to field punts.
As practice was winding down on Monday, Belichick decided he wanted to see 310-pound offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn try to field a punt. Although the rookie will almost certainly never be returning punts in an actual game, Wynn got a chance to field them at training camp, and Belichick even added some pressure to the situation by making a rule: Patriots players would get two straight days of no curfew if Wynn could catch just one punt.
The bad news for the Wynn and his teammates is that his first attempt at fielding a punt went exactly how you thought it would go for a 310-pound man trying to catch a flying football: He dropped it, which seemed to amuse Belichick.
The good news for the Patriots is that Belichick had so much fun watching Wynn's first attempt that he let him try again. The second time around, Wynn made the catch and his teammates went wild.
In the video below, you can see Belichick smiling about the entire situation at the 35-second mark. You can also see Wynn finally make his catch at the 54-second mark.
When Belichick met with the media on Wednesday, he was asked about Wynn's return skills and it sounds like he was impressed.
"Good -- better than expected," Belichick said of watching the 310-pound rookie field punts.
Belichick also used a word that he almost never uses at training camp: Fun.
"It was a good way to end practice. It was fun," Belichick said.
After an offseason where the Patriots were accused of never having any fun as a team, it's almost like Belichick's goal this year is to prove he can annihilate everyone and have fun while doing it.
The Patriots will get another shot at having some fun this week and that's because Tom Brady will be celebrating his 41st birthday on Friday. So what's Belichick going to get him? He's not saying.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Is Aaron Rodgers better than Tom Brady?
Shannon Sharpe breaks down why the Packers quarterback is better than the Patriots quarter...
-
Colts lose OL starter to retirement
The Colts offensive line took a surprising hit on Wednesday
-
Steelers owner not a fan of night games
Steelers owner Art Rooney II explains why he wants his team playing fewer night games
-
Manziel reacts to being named starter
Johnny Football sounds excited about making his first CFL start
-
Patriots out on Matthews, like Decker
Eric Decker replacing Jordan Matthews is a pretty Patriots thing to do
-
2018 NFL Hall of Fame Game insider picks
Hank Goldberg beat every other expert in last year's Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challe...