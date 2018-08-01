Bill Belichick definitely seemed to enjoy this one part of Patriots training camp

If you've ever wondered what Bill Belichick's favorite part of training camp is, it looks like we might now have our answer: Watching mammoth offensive linemen try to field punts.

As practice was winding down on Monday, Belichick decided he wanted to see 310-pound offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn try to field a punt. Although the rookie will almost certainly never be returning punts in an actual game, Wynn got a chance to field them at training camp, and Belichick even added some pressure to the situation by making a rule: Patriots players would get two straight days of no curfew if Wynn could catch just one punt.

The bad news for the Wynn and his teammates is that his first attempt at fielding a punt went exactly how you thought it would go for a 310-pound man trying to catch a flying football: He dropped it, which seemed to amuse Belichick.

Bill Belichick seemed to have a fun time watching Isaiah Wynn field punts on Monday. Twitter/Patriots

The good news for the Patriots is that Belichick had so much fun watching Wynn's first attempt that he let him try again. The second time around, Wynn made the catch and his teammates went wild.

In the video below, you can see Belichick smiling about the entire situation at the 35-second mark. You can also see Wynn finally make his catch at the 54-second mark.

If at first you don't succeed...



Highlight of the night from @iwynn77. pic.twitter.com/lZvhbGOq1B — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 31, 2018

When Belichick met with the media on Wednesday, he was asked about Wynn's return skills and it sounds like he was impressed.

"Good -- better than expected," Belichick said of watching the 310-pound rookie field punts.

Belichick also used a word that he almost never uses at training camp: Fun.

"It was a good way to end practice. It was fun," Belichick said.

After an offseason where the Patriots were accused of never having any fun as a team, it's almost like Belichick's goal this year is to prove he can annihilate everyone and have fun while doing it.

The Patriots will get another shot at having some fun this week and that's because Tom Brady will be celebrating his 41st birthday on Friday. So what's Belichick going to get him? He's not saying.