Bill Belichick, the most successful NFL coach of his era, is also a football history buff. That was on display last fall, when his work as a studio analyst during the NFL Network's unveiling of the NFL's 100th Anniversary Team earned him a Sports Emmy nomination.

Belichick's well-respected knowledge of NFL history was on display earlier this week when the Patriots' coach was asked to compare Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's running ability to former NFL quarterbacks Randall Cunningham, Fran Tarkenton, and Warren Moon. While each of those quarterbacks possessed a certain level of mobility that allowed them to achieve a high level of success, Belichick said that Jackson's mobility, and how the Ravens use that mobility, simply can't be compared. Belichick will look to contain Jackson when the 3-5 Patriots host the 6-2 Ravens this weekend on "Sunday Night Football."

"He has to execute the offense the way it's designed to be executed, and I think that's what he does," Belichick said of the reigning league MVP. "He's involved in most every running play just like the quarterbacks in San Francisco were. Certainly can't say that about Tarkenton or Warren Moon. Warren Moon was almost never involved in a running play unless it was a speed option or something as an audible. But I can't remember very many running plays with him. Tarkenton, same thing. He wasn't involved in any running plays either, that I can remember. Maybe a quarterback keeper or something but not as a stable part of the running game. This is a totally different offense."

Belichick was alluding to the offense Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman employed when he served as the 49ers' offensive coordinator from 2011-14. While he does see any similarities between Jackson, Tarkenton and Moon, Belichick clearly sees similarities between Jackson and former 49ers quarterbacks Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick. While he isn't known for his running ability, Smith's 28-yard touchdown helped the 49ers defeat the Saints in the 2011 playoffs. A year later, Kaepernick, during his first season as the 49ers' starting quarterback, rushed for three touchdowns (while averaging 10.6 yards per carry) in helping lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl.

As it relates to Jackson's 2020 season, Belichick does not see a dip in play. Belichick also dismissed the notion that Jackson was not an effective pocket passer last season, when Jackson threw for a league-high 36 touchdowns.

"I think he did a good job of that last year," Belichick said. "He does a good job. He's got a good touch on the deep ball. Sees the field well, and makes good decisions."

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • 8 CMP% 62.9 YDs 1513 TD 12 INT 4 YD/Att 7.1 View Profile

Belichick also thinks Jackson is as dangerous as ever when it comes to his ability to make plays with his feet. While his yards per carry this season is a full yard lower than it was in 2019, Jackson is still averaging 5.9 yards per carry through eight games. Jackson is currently on pace to rush for 938 yards, which would be the fifth-highest single season total by a quarterback in NFL history.

"He's got a few of them," Belichick said of Jackson's ability to get big gains in the running game. "Watch the Philadelphia game … Pittsburgh. Just because they're not 80-yard touchdowns, he's got plenty of 20-yarders, scramblers for first downs. You've got to respect him. That opens up things for other people as well. I don't think he's lost anything in terms of running the ball."

While Belichick is not buying a decline in Jackson's play, it's hard to ague that opposing defenses have done a better job this season containing Jackson and the Ravens' offense. While defenses refining their game plans to stop Jackson was inevitable, Jackson feels that the Ravens could do a better job keeping defenses on their feet.

"They're calling out our plays, stuff like that," Jackson said of opposing defenses during a recent interview with NFL Network's Rich Eisen. "They know what we're doing. Sometimes stuff won't go our way if they're beating us to the punch."