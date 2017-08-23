Bill Belichick does not want to talk about the Celtics-Cavaliers Kyrie Irving trade

Bill Belichick is far too smart a person not to have thoughts about the Celtics trading with the Cavaliers to acquire Kyrie Irving (here's a list of winners and losers as well as a deep dive on the deal from Matt Moore). Belichick is a football guy, but he has also shown a deep interest in Boston sports, particularly with the Celtics, showing up to games throughout the course of his lengthy tenure with the Pats.

But please do not ask him about the trade the morning after at his news conference, because he will not give you an opinion on it.

"Yeah, I'm really focused on our team," Belichick said. "I've got my plate full with that."

Translation: If I start talking about this trade now, it is going to invite you people to ask more non-football-related questions.

Translation No. 2: If I talk about this trade, it makes it look like I haven't been spending all night in a lab studying training camp film to destroy my opponents.

Translation No. 3: I really have other stuff to do, leave me alone.

And Belichick isn't wrong here. He does have his plate full. This is crunch time for NFL coaches, with roster cuts coming up in 10 days. The Patriots have a loaded roster and three quarterbacks they want to keep for the long haul.

Each and every roster spot is a critical piece of the puzzle Belichick tries to build each year.

A better way to break it down would be to look at what Belichick said when asked about Tom Brady's preference for finding a rhythm in preseason games (as opposed to getting a certain number of snaps, etc).

"In a preseason game we're trying to balance a lot of things: veteran players, new players, the unit working together, young players, evaluations, trying to work on certain things in our scheme that we want to work on under game conditions," Belichick explained. "So we try to balance all of those and do the best we can with them. We probably don't satisfy 100 percent any of those goals but hopefully we can accomplish the majority of some of them or most of them and that's what we try to do.

"There's no way to satisfy every single thing that we would want to get done in the opportunities that we have. I think it's impossible, but you do the best you can. You get done what you can get done. If you don't get it done, you get it some other time or work through it. But you have to prioritize what it is you want to do.

"I think if you go out there and play all of your veteran players in all of the preseason games, maybe arguably they might be a little more ready for the opener, but you would've missed the opportunity to evaluate a lot of other players that need to be evaluated. I personally don't think that's the answer in the overall benefit of the team, but there is a balance there. You just try to find that balance."

This is a man who is painting a football masterpiece, or at least trying to. Golf has been described as "not a game of perfect," but football can be given the same tag.

Belichick knows he will never be completely ready when it comes to preparing for a game or a season. He was famously miffed about being "five weeks behind" on the 2017 season less than 24 hours after winning the Super Bowl back in February.

Which is why he isn't spending a ton of time dissecting offseason basketball trades.