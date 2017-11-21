Bill Belichick doesn't sound like he wants to play in Mexico again anytime soon

Hopefully, NFL fans in Mexico got their fill of the Patriots over the weekend because it doesn't sound like the team will be returning to the country anytime soon, at least if Bill Belichick has anything to say about it.

After watching his team beat the Raiders 33-8 on Sunday, the Patriots coach was asked if he had any interest in returning to Mexico City for a future game.

"Personally, I wouldn't be in any big rush to do it again," Belichick said Monday during his weekly appearance on WEEI in Boston. "It's a long way to go for a game."

To get ready for the game and the high altitude in Mexico City, the Patriots ended up spending more than a week away from home. After beating the Broncos in Week 10, the Patriots spent the week in Colorado before flying to Mexico on Saturday.

The Patriots have made an international trip before -- they went to London in both 2009 and 2012 -- but Belichick said the trip to Mexico was more difficult.

"There's a lot to it in terms of all the logistics of it," Belichick said. "They are not used to having a NFL team so you have to go in there and handle a lot of the logistics. It took a lot of man power, a lot of hours, a lot of energy out of our organization to do that. This week, we're tired. We are exhausted from the trip. It was a good trip, but it took a lot out of us I think."

With the NFL announcing over the weekend that the league will be holding games in Mexico through the 2021 season, we can probably go ahead assume that the Patriots won't be requesting to be sent there.

"I don't think I'd necessarily be in any big rush to go back and do that again," Belichick said. "But if that is where the game is scheduled, sure we'll play it there."

Belichick was also happy that his team didn't get caught in a natural disaster. Not only is Mexico City still dealing with the after effects of a 7.1 earthquake that hit on September 19, but a volcano just outside the city has been threatening to erupt for nearly six weeks now.

"Players did a great job dealing with all the challenges that we had to deal with. I think we're fortunate there was no volcano eruptions, earthquakes or anything else while we were down there," Belichick said. "I mean you have two NFL franchises in an area that I don't know how stable the geological plates that were below us [were], but nothing happened so that was good."

One person who doesn't seem to share Belichick's view of Mexico is Tom Brady. The Patriots quarterback, who threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns against the Raiders, said he'll definitely be returning to Mexico City in the future.

"To be here and play in a different country and to have everyone cheer for our team, cheer for me and cheer for my teammates is incredible. Hopefully there's many more games here," Brady said after the game, via ESPN.com. "It's a great experience. I've never been to Mexico City, but I'm definitely coming back."

He just won't be coming with Belichick.