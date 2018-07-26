Bill Belichick doesn't sound like he's in the mood to answer any Tom Brady questions

The Patriots aren't even through with their first week of training camp and somehow, Bill Belichick is already in midseason form with the media.

For the second time this week, the Patriots coach fielded questions from reporters and for the second time this week, Belichick kept his answers short and sweet when asked about certain team sensitive topics. On Wednesday, the subject Belichick didn't really seem to want to talk about was the benching of Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII.

When Belichick was pressed on the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, he basically decided to sidestep the question. A classic Belichick move.

"I'm focused on training camp," Belichick said.

This time around, Belichick was asked about Brady and he offered a total of 41 words to answer three questions. First, Belichick was asked if he was pleased to see Brady report on time -- you know, since the Patriots star quarterback skipped every single one of the team's OTAs this offseason.

"Well, all the quarterbacks are required to report, and they all did like they always do," Belichick said. "So, Tom's never missed anything that's been required."

After that, Belichick was asked how his relationship is with Brady right now, which was definitely a valid question, especially when you consider the fact that we just got through an offseason where there was some reported tension between the two. Oh, and let's not forget that Brady pleaded the fifth when he was asked earlier this year if he felt appreciated by the Patriots.

So is everything good between Brady and Belichick right now?

"I feel like I have a good relationship with all of our players. I hope so," Belichick said.

That wasn't exactly a yes.

Finally, Belichick was asked if he was ever concerned about Brady's commitment level to the team this offseason, and the Patriots coach answered that with one word.

"No," Belichick said.

Basically, it seems that despite all the offseason drama, everything is now all normal with the Patriots. Brady's in training camp, Gronk's in training camp and Belichick is being the same old Belichick that we've all come to know and love.