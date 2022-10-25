The New England Patriots' 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night was full of both ups and downs -- but mostly downs. Head coach Bill Belichick inserted quarterback Mac Jones back into the starting lineup after he missed the last three contests due to an ankle injury, but he was ultimately pulled for third-string-turned-fan-favorite Bailey Zappe, much to the glee of Patriots nation.

While the Western Kentucky product initially led two straight touchdown drives after he took the field, sending Foxborough into a frenzy, he would eventually experience the boo birds himself. Those 14 points were the only points scored by New England all game, and Zappe threw two fourth-quarter interceptions which sealed the upset victory for Chicago.

It seems as though the Patriots now have a quarterback controversy. Will they roll with the first-round pick who was a Pro Bowler last year, or the rookie who won his first two starts by 20-plus points? When Belichick was asked who his starting quarterback is after the Week 7 loss, he responded saying, "We just finished the game," per ESPN.

Belichick said that Jones wasn't benched, and would have returned if the game was closer. Belichick told ESPN at halftime that Jones would be back on the field sometime in the second half, but that never happened. The legendary coach also said both quarterbacks were aware they would share reps on Monday night, calling Jones' lingering ankle injury "a factor" in the plan. This was not a benching of Jones.

"I told the quarterbacks that we were going to play both of them, and that's what we did," Belichick said. "That's not what it was, but you can write whatever you want to write. That's not what it was."

It's interesting to say the least. If Jones is 100 percent healthy by next week, it seems likely he will be given the benefit of the doubt to start when the Patriots travel to take on the 5-2 New York Jets. But, this situation feels like a fluid one.