Bill Belichick finally reached out to Malcolm Butler, but still hasn't explained benching

They say time heals all wounds, but it doesn't always explain great mysteries.

That's where we're at with the Bill Belichick/Malcolm Butler fiasco, as the Patriots coach revealed this week that he spoke to Butler after the cornerback signed with the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason.

After inking that deal in free agency, the 28-year-old Butler said that he hadn't spoken to Belichick since the Super Bowl, when he was mysteriously benched for the entirety of the game without explanation. However, Butler had kind words for the coach on his way out of New England, and Belichick returned the praise at the NFL Owners Meetings this week.

"I have a lot of respect for Malcolm," Belichick said, via the Providence Journal. "From the day he got here in rookie minicamp four years ago, he's always competed as hard as he could. He always has been a great competitor on the field, and I totally respect that. I'm not going to get into last year. I'm not going to get into next year or some other year. I talked to Malcolm. I wished him well in Tennessee. Obviously, [Titans coach] Mike [Vrabel] and [Titans G.M.] Jon [Robinson] are great people that I have a lot of respect for in that organization and I have a lot of respect for Malcolm. We wish him well."

However, if you were hoping that Belichick might finally open up about why he refused to play Butler -- one of his best defensive backs -- even as the Patriots were struggling to defend against the Eagles' passing attack, well ... tough luck. Belichick doesn't like to dwell on the past much, and he wasn't willing to discuss the matter.

Asked Bill Belichick about Malcolm Butler and Super Bowl decision not to play him on defense, based on Butler’s remarks in Tennessee of maybe not being “locked in and focused 100 percent.” Belichick said he respects Butler. “Not going to get into last year,” he says. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 25, 2018

At this rate, we're all going to die without any answers.