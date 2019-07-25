Bill Belichick found a side job during the offseason, and it involves him co-hosting an NFL Network show

With the NFL getting ready to celebrate its 100th season, the league will be doing plenty of things to commemorate the anniversary this year, and one of those things will involve Bill Belichick co-hosting a show on the NFL Network.

Yup, you read that right. The man who loathes the media will be teaming up with the media to help the NFL celebrate its centennial season. The league announced this week that Belichick will be co-hosting a show called "The NFL's All-Time Team." The other co-hosts on the show will be Rich Eisen and Cris Collinsworth.

Over the course of six episodes, the three hosts will unveil the NFL's all-time roster. The roster, which consists of 100 players and 10 coaches, was voted on by a 26-person blue ribbon panel that included Belichick. Of those 10 coaches, you can almost be certain that one of them will be Belichick, even if Belichick didn't end up voting for himself.

Although the show will air this fall, Belichick taped his co-hosting duties during his time off before training camp. The Patriots coach actually talked about his experience during his first interview of camp on Wednesday.

"It was a great honor for me to be a part of the selection process and be a part of the show," Belichick said, via quotes distributed by the team. "There are obviously thousands of great NFL players and coaches, legends, involved in the game. Many of whom I've watched or observed or studied throughout my entire life. So, it was a tremendous process. Very difficult in terms of the selection but it was, again, a great honor to be a part of it and to go down and be at NFL Films and see that operation was extremely impressive."

There aren't many people out there who know more about NFL history than Belichick, so it made sense for him to be on the panel. The Patriots coach has been involved with the NFL since 1975 when he took his first job with the Baltimore Colts.

Part of his duties with the NFL Network involved Belichick visiting NFL Films, which is apparently something he really enjoyed.

"They do a great job of preserving the history of the game. It's extremely well run, professional," Belichick said. "They have great resources and I think they've done a tremendous job in their presentation of the game. Kenny Rodgers, the Sabol family, the entire NFL Films group. Just being on set with Cris and Rich was a great honor, a great thrill, and many of the other legends that were there with us, so that was something I've never been a part of and was very insightful and certainly gave me a greater appreciation for this great game and what the National Football League has accomplished and the individuals that have written the stories over the last 100 years. It was a great experience for me."

The NFL Network hasn't announced the dates that the show will run, but it will happen at some during the 2019 season.