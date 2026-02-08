Bill Belichick attended the North Carolina-Duke game on Saturday with girlfriend Jordon Hudson who wore a shirt that appeared to take a vicious shot at Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Several photos from the game (via TMZ) show Hudson wearing an "Orchids of Asia Day Day Spa" T-shirt. On the surface, that might seem like nothing, but that's not just a random spa. Orchids of Asia just happens to be the spa where Kraft was arrested in 2019. The Patriots owner was charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution, although the charges did end up getting dropped.

Hudson's decision to wear the shirt one day before the Patriots are set to play in the Super Bowl probably isn't a coincidence and it feels like just another chapter in the bitter feud that has developed between Belichick and Kraft over the past two years.

The feud started back in January 2024 after the Patriots decided to part ways with the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. Although time usually heals all wounds, this one has only gotten worse. Belichick tried to get another job after being let go by the Patriots, but Kraft undermined him by apparently warning owners that Belichick couldn't be trusted, according to ESPN.

That was two years ago, and not much has changed since. Back in August, Belichick, who's now the football coach at North Carolina, was asked about coaching in college vs. coaching in the NFL and he used that question as a chance to take a subtle shot at Kraft.

"There's no owner, there's no owner's son, there's no cap, everything that goes with the marketing and everything else, which I'm all for that," Belichick said at the time.

And let's not forget, Belichick banned Patriots scouts from attending practice at UNC. There was also a short ban where the UNC social media team was asked not to share any Patriots content.

After Belichick and Kraft both got snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, Kraft appeared to extend an olive branch by letting everyone know that he felt Belichick was a Hall of Fame coach, but he also acknowledged that the two might be in a feud.

"Whatever perceptions may exist about any personal differences between Bill and me, I strongly believe Bill Belichick's record and body of work speak for themselves," Kraft told the Associated Press. "As head coach of the New England Patriots for more than two decades, he set the standard for on-field excellence, preparation, and sustained success in the free agency and salary cap era of the National Football League. He is the greatest coach of all time and he unequivocally deserves to be a unanimous first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer."

That statement came on Jan. 28. After Kraft was snubbed on Feb. 3, Belichick didn't release any statement in support of his former owner. Instead, his girlfriend wore a the "Orchids of Asia Day Spa" shirt four days later. In another bizarre twist, Hudson wore the shirt on a day where UNC was actually supporting Patriots QB Drake Maye by giving out free shirts to students BEFORE UNC's big win over Duke.

The Tar Heels clearly wanted to show some love to Maye and the Patriots one day before the Super Bowl, but Hudson decided to go the opposite route by taking a shot a Kraft with her shirt.

It's probably for the best that Belichick and Kraft didn't make it into the Hall of Fame together, because this feud is clearly still going strong and things could get awkward if they ever have to share the same stage as part of the same HOF class.