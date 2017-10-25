Bill Belichick gushes about Philip Rivers, compares him to Tom Brady, Peyton Manning

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to New England this weekend to take on the Patriots, Tom Brady and a huge fan of Philip Rivers. That fan? Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick often refuses to say much when he's asked questions about things he does not want to talk about. But on Wednesday, Belichick apparently wanted to talk about Rivers, who he compared to Brady and Peyton Manning -- arguably the two greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

"Tremendous," Belichick said, per ESPN. "He's a tremendous player, a great competitor, a really smart player.

"I got to know him a little bit out there [at the Pro Bowl after the 2006 season] and he has a real thirst for knowledge. Not that there is a lot of scheme at the Pro Bowl, I'm not saying that. It's one coverage, but the conversations lead beyond that, how to attack different schemes and so forth.

"He's a real football guy, like Tom [Brady], like Peyton [Manning], guys like that. They're deep, deep into it."

There was more.

"He has a ton of experience," Belichick said. "He does a great job of making adjustments at the line of scrimmage, whether it's changing protections or he sees a certain coverage, he can get into a play that can attack that coverage. He's had a number of checks like that ... and it ends up being a big play. Being able to disguise our coverages, not telling him what we're in, that's really suicide [if you don't] because he'll chew that up."

Belichick added: "I have a lot of respect for him. He's a big, strong guy, too. A lot of people can be hanging on him, draped all over him, and he's still strong enough to stand in there and throw the ball, and throw it accurately."

This is how I'm guessing Rivers reacted to Belichick's comments:

USATSI

Rivers has accomplished a ton in his career, but earning Belichick's stamp of approval should be up there on his list of accomplishments. In Rivers' career, he's won 100 games, thrown for 47,649 yards and 326 touchdowns and is a six-time Pro Bowler. So, Belichick's compliments are legit. He's had an incredibly successful career and could even be a Hall of Famer.

That said, it's been a rough last couple years for Rivers by his standards. He's thrown 57 interceptions since 2014 -- the most in that span, though Blake Bortles and his 56 picks might have something to say about that soon. Postseason success has also eluded Rivers, as he's never made it to the Super Bowl. At 3-4, the Chargers don't look like a Super Bowl contender (sorry, Will Brinson), but they're alive in the playoff hunt thanks to the fact that there might not be any legitimately great teams in the NFL this year.

A trip to New England won't be an easy one to survive. The Patriots might be the closest thing to a great team this year. They're 5-2 and their defense has improved in recent weeks, allowing 12.7 points per game over the past three weeks.