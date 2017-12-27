Bill Belichick is exactly as excited about the James Harrison signing as you'd think he is

Cranky coach displayed his trademark enthusiasm about the Patriots' newest addition

The New England Patriots made an interesting signing this week, bringing in longtime Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison just days after his release. 

Bringing in a player with Harrison's pedigree is an exciting move for any team, so it was no surprise when Patriots coach/GM Bill Belichick showed his trademark enthusiasm when asked several questions about Harrison's playing style, how he'll fit with the team, and whether or not he might be able to provide some inside information on the Steelers should the two teams play each other down the line. 

Classic Belichick!

Of course, the cranky old coach wasn't done raving about his team's new addition. He also had this to say: 

Well, isn't that a nice sentiment. Glad you always enjoy meeting people, Bill. 

