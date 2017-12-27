Bill Belichick is exactly as excited about the James Harrison signing as you'd think he is

The New England Patriots made an interesting signing this week, bringing in longtime Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison just days after his release.

Bringing in a player with Harrison's pedigree is an exciting move for any team, so it was no surprise when Patriots coach/GM Bill Belichick showed his trademark enthusiasm when asked several questions about Harrison's playing style, how he'll fit with the team, and whether or not he might be able to provide some inside information on the Steelers should the two teams play each other down the line.

For media looking for Belichick’s take on @Patriots taking one of @Steelers best franchise faces of past generation in advance of a playoff in which they’re expected to face Pittsburgh, well, yeah, um...yeah. pic.twitter.com/mYmaVjTxLH — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 27, 2017

Classic Belichick!

Of course, the cranky old coach wasn't done raving about his team's new addition. He also had this to say:

My favorite part of the Belichick-Media exchange on James Harrison today also sounds like a promo for a dating site. #SwipeHarrison pic.twitter.com/FhxJUysEAU — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 27, 2017

Well, isn't that a nice sentiment. Glad you always enjoy meeting people, Bill.