Bill Belichick is exactly as excited about the James Harrison signing as you'd think he is
Cranky coach displayed his trademark enthusiasm about the Patriots' newest addition
The New England Patriots made an interesting signing this week, bringing in longtime Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison just days after his release.
Bringing in a player with Harrison's pedigree is an exciting move for any team, so it was no surprise when Patriots coach/GM Bill Belichick showed his trademark enthusiasm when asked several questions about Harrison's playing style, how he'll fit with the team, and whether or not he might be able to provide some inside information on the Steelers should the two teams play each other down the line.
Classic Belichick!
Of course, the cranky old coach wasn't done raving about his team's new addition. He also had this to say:
Well, isn't that a nice sentiment. Glad you always enjoy meeting people, Bill.
-
Jets-Patriots on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL game on CBS in their local market
-
Browns-Steelers on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL game on CBS in their local market
-
Mahomes will start for Chiefs in Week 17
The Chiefs traded up to draft Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 draft
-
Texans-Colts on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL game on CBS in their local market
-
Bengals-Ravens on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL game on CBS in their local market
-
Jaguars-Titans on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL game on CBS in their local market
Add a Comment