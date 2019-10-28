Bill Belichick is the greatest coach of all time because of how quickly he reached 300 wins
David Samson sits down to discuss Bill Belichick's 300th win
David Samson does not just talk about baseball, and dove into the football world to discuss a historic moment that took place at Gillette Stadium on Sunday on his podcast, "Nothing Personal with David Samson."
David Samson says there's something great about watching football in the rain, and rain it did as New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick secured his 300th career win as an NFL coach.
He secured a spot in history beating the Cleveland Browns 27-13, the team he got his first win with in the league. He is now third in wins all-time behind Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318).
Samson is beyond impressed with Belichick: "In baseball when you win 300 games as a pitcher that's pretty much automatic entrance into the Hall of Fame. In football when you're a coach and win 300 games it's staggering," he said.
What separates the future Hall of Famer from the rest of the pack is how quickly the coach got to this career landmark.
"But what is more impressive and why Bill Belichick is the greatest coach of all time: He's done this in 25 years," Samson said.
He only has five losing seasons, four coming with the Browns and one being his first season with the Patriots.
Samson goes on to talk about the relationship Belichick has with team owner Robert Kraft and that the base of everything is wins. He points out the obvious, saying that the reason Belichick has not been fired yet is because he doesn't lose.
Once the historic duo of quarterback Tom Brady and Belichick start losing is when the team will have to make adjustments in those positions.
