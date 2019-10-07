Bill Belichick loved the 'overwhelming' amount of Patriots fans at FedEx Field
The Patriots were basically at home on the road at FedEx Field
It feels fair to say that the Patriots don't exactly need any help winning football games these days, but they got a little extra push on Sunday when faced the Redskins in Washington. That's thanks to an "overwhelming" number of Pats fans who showed up to FedEx Field and unexpectedly gave New England home field advantage on the road.
It was already unlikely that the Redskins were going to be able to hang with the Patriots. Washington was 0-4 entering the game with not much trending in the right direction. They didn't have a clear starter at quarterback. Their coach was on the brink of losing his job (and eventually did after the game). Meanwhile, the Patriots were... well, the Patriots. They were 4-0, looking locked and ready to make another run as a legitimate contender.
But add in a little extra edge in crowd support? Yikes, not a great omen for the "home" team.
The difference in fan support was apparently pretty noticeable before even entering the stadium.
The Redskins actually jumped out to an early lead against the Pats, making them the first team to hold a lead against New England this season. But that joy was short-lived and, as the game went on, Tom Brady & Co. delivered for their traveling fans, and those fans delivered in turn.
It was a loud majority in favor of the Patriots during their 33-7 win at FedEx, enough so that Pats players and coaches took notice.
"Oh my god, it was amazing," Bill Belichick said after the game. "Surprising and overwhelming. It was great seeing that. We appreciate the support from all our traveling Patriot fans... It was great to see them. That's awesome."
Belichick and Brady also received loud ovations from a big crowd gathered near the locker room tunnel after the game.
Luckily for Redskins fans, they won't be obligated to show up next weekend, either. The team is heading to Miami, where they actually might have a fighting chance to win a football game. Things are looking up.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
NFL Week 6 early odds for every game
Here's an early look at the lines for all NFL games being played in Week 6
-
Reid: Patrick Mahomes tweaked ankle
Mahomes aggravated his ankle injury in the Chiefs' first loss of the season
-
Get to know Devlin Hodges
Hodges is in line to start Pittsburgh's next game against the Los Angeles Chargers with Mason...
-
Top possible landing spots for Gruden
The demand for Gruden's services will be minimal, but there are some scenarios that could work...
-
2020 Mock Draft: Bengals go Herbert
The Bengals win the No. 1 overall pick sweepstakes and pick the Oregon quarterback over Tua...
-
MNF NFL DFS: best picks, lineups, advice
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too