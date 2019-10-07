Bill Belichick loved the 'overwhelming' amount of Patriots fans at FedEx Field

It feels fair to say that the Patriots don't exactly need any help winning football games these days, but they got a little extra push on Sunday when faced the Redskins in Washington. That's thanks to an "overwhelming" number of Pats fans who showed up to FedEx Field and unexpectedly gave New England home field advantage on the road.

It was already unlikely that the Redskins were going to be able to hang with the Patriots. Washington was 0-4 entering the game with not much trending in the right direction. They didn't have a clear starter at quarterback. Their coach was on the brink of losing his job (and eventually did after the game). Meanwhile, the Patriots were... well, the Patriots. They were 4-0, looking locked and ready to make another run as a legitimate contender.

But add in a little extra edge in crowd support? Yikes, not a great omen for the "home" team.

The difference in fan support was apparently pretty noticeable before even entering the stadium.

Never seen a worse ratio of visiting fans in my walk through green lot. So many Pats fans. pic.twitter.com/7df9otErKg — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 6, 2019

The walk from the Metro to FedEx Field, home of the Washington Redskins. pic.twitter.com/nQJfjTyz8t — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) October 6, 2019

This is easily the largest Patriots crowd I’ve ever seen at a road game. They’re far outnumbering Redskins fans. pic.twitter.com/vW2bTTJY8W — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 6, 2019

The Redskins actually jumped out to an early lead against the Pats, making them the first team to hold a lead against New England this season. But that joy was short-lived and, as the game went on, Tom Brady & Co. delivered for their traveling fans, and those fans delivered in turn.

It was a loud majority in favor of the Patriots during their 33-7 win at FedEx, enough so that Pats players and coaches took notice.

"Oh my god, it was amazing," Bill Belichick said after the game. "Surprising and overwhelming. It was great seeing that. We appreciate the support from all our traveling Patriot fans... It was great to see them. That's awesome."

Belichick and Brady also received loud ovations from a big crowd gathered near the locker room tunnel after the game.

Tom Brady with the thumbs up as fans chant his name at a road stadium.#Patriots go to 5-0 pic.twitter.com/nS4RHjQH3X — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) October 6, 2019

Bill Belichick got in on the fun waving to Patriots fans who made this feel like a home game pic.twitter.com/0jwxsJ5Ccg — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) October 6, 2019

Luckily for Redskins fans, they won't be obligated to show up next weekend, either. The team is heading to Miami, where they actually might have a fighting chance to win a football game. Things are looking up.