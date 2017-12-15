Bill Belichick offers tremendously high praise for Steelers before showdown

This week's game between the Patriots and Steelers is so big that Mike Tomlin has been talking about it for more than two weeks.

Before the Steelers' Week 12 game against the Packers, Tomlin was already looking ahead to Pittsburgh's Week 15 showdown with New England. Although Tomlin seems to have no issue looking ahead on the schedule, one coach who will never do that is Bill Belichick.

As a matter of fact, the Patriots coach almost seemed offended on Monday when someone asked him if the Patriots lost to the Dolphins because they had been looking ahead to the Steelers.

Bill Belichick was NOT feeling this question about whether the Patriots looked past the Dolphins pic.twitter.com/h2HxXFSczt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 12, 2017

Now that Week 15 is finally here, Belichick has been more than willing to talk about Sunday's opponent, and let's just say that he sounds impressed with the 2017 version of the Steelers.

During his press conference on Friday, Belichick said the "well-coached" Steelers are "good at everything."

"I'd say kind of the more I've watched the Steelers this week, the more impressed I am," Belichick said, via the Patriots' official website. "The way they play, they're really well-coached, they've had so many end-of-the-game, end-of-the-half situations that they're very productive and efficient with, and Coach Tomlin does a great job with the clock management, with the play selection -- just doing the right plays in the right situations and executing them well."

Belichick also added that the Steelers don't really have any weaknesses. I'm pretty sure his goal was to kill them with kindness.

"They've played well on defense, on offense and in the kicking game, made a lot of critical plays," Belichick said. "They do a really good job in that area, and that's translated into a number of wins for them. So, along with all the other things that they do well, that's pretty impressive, too. You need to play a good 60-minute, complete football game, all three phases, to be competitive with these guys. They're good at everything."

Belichick also complimented Ben Roethlisberger's ability to make big plays and to spread the ball around to all of the Steelers' offensive weapons including Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell, Jesse James and Vance McDonald.

"He's done that as much as anybody," Belichick said of Roethlisberger's ability to make clutch plays. "All their receivers -- Brown, Bell, James, McDonald -- it's not like he's throwing to just one guy. He throws to all of them."

The game on Sunday will mark the eighth time that Roethlisberger has gone up against the Patriots in the regular season. During his 14-year career, Big Ben is 3-5 against the Patriots, including 2-2 at Heinz Field, where the two teams will be playing this weekend.

One other person in the Patriots organization who seems impressed with Big Ben is Tom Brady.

"He's a hell of a player. I've always loved his style," Brady said Thursday, via quotes provided by the team. "It's pretty unique -- big guy that extends a lot of plays and tosses guys off and chucks the ball down the field. He's got great command and great leadership and hangs in there, he's tough, and [I] always really liked the way he plays."

We should probably make sure to enjoy this one because it could be the last time we see Roethlisberger square against a Patriots team that includes Brady and Belichick. First, there's no guarantee that these two teams will meet in the playoffs and second, we don't even know if Roethlisberger wants to play next season. The Steelers quarterback was contemplating retirement earlier this year before decided to play in 2017.