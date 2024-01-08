For weeks, Bill Belichick has been mum on his NFL future, declining to address rumors and reports that he and the Patriots are destined for a breakup after 23 seasons. That continued Sunday, with Belichick revealing after a Week 18 loss to the Jets that he'll soon meet with team owner Robert Kraft to discuss next steps.

"As far as the future goes, I'll sit down with Robert as I do every year at some point at the end of the season," Belichick said, per NBC Sports, "and we'll talk about things as we always do. I'm sure that'll happen. But that's really about all I have to say about that right now, because there isn't anything else to talk about."

New England's defeat Sunday dropped the Patriots to 4-13 on the 2023 season -- the worst mark Belichick's ever had as a head coach. The Athletic reported recently that at least two teams with anticipated coaching vacancies hope to meet with Belichick in the event he departs New England, but it remains to be seen how a split would occur, presuming the Pats are ready for a fresh start.

Kraft could seek to trade Belichick to another team to further solidify the club's draft capital going into an anticipated 2024 rebuild. Regardless, many around the NFL expect the two sides to part ways in some manner, per CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, though a decision isn't likely to be made immediately following the season.