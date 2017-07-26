Bill Belichick on talk of Patriots going 19-0: 'I guess I missed some great reading'

The New England Patriots have never been a dynasty that wants to be in your face about it. They have the fans for that. So with the talk swirling around New England this offseason about the possibility of being the first team to go 19-0, Bill Belichick is trying to make people think he shares a house with a starfish under a rock.

"I guess I missed some of the great reading," he said to USA Today's Henry McKenna. The comments were, presumably, in reference to an article written by McKenna's colleague Nate Davis, in which Davis predicted a perfect season for the Patriots and a Super Bowl win.

True to form, Belichick also went on to say that "none of us have done anything" regarding the 2017 team. The undefeated talk isn't completely unwarranted, but it's still a long shot. The Patriots are favored to win every game in 2017, and coming off another Super Bowl victory the roster has only gotten better with notable additions such as Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks. Both Gilmore and Cooks should help to bolster the defensive and offensive passing games, respectively.

Julian Edelman, for his part, said any talk of going undefeated is just stupid. However, in February, the Patriots won the trademark to '19-0' after previously trademarking 'Road to Perfection.'

Basically, the Patriots are no strangers to these conversations. There was obviously their ridiculous run in 2007 in which they went 18-0, only to lose to the Giants in the Super Bowl. However, as Belichick would say, "We're on to Jacksonville."