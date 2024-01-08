After a 4-13 season that was good for last place in the AFC East and the conference, all eyes now center on Bill Belichick and his pending job status with the Patriots. Throughout the second half of the year, as it became clear that New England's season had gone off the rails, Belichick had largely deflected questions regarding his future. While the head coach mostly played it close to the vest again on Monday morning following the team's Week 18 loss to the Jets to wrap the year, Belichick did make a rare comment about his contractual status.

"I'm under contract," said Belichick in his opening remarks to the presser. "I'm going to do what I always do which is every day I come in and work as hard as I can to help the team in whatever way I can. That's what I'm going to continue to do. ... As far as any decisions or direction or anything like that for next year is way too early for that."

It was reported back in October that Belichick signed a multi-year contract with the Patriots, which is said to have him under team control through the 2024 campaign. That said, Belichick divulging even a whiff of that information to the public has been foreign through his over two-decade run with the organization, which may be a telling sign of where he stands currently.

Belichick added that it was a "disappointing season" overall and that "obviously things need to be fixed."

One talking point that has been pondered is the possibility of the Patriots stripping Belichick of his control of the personnel department. He's been New England's de facto GM and if Robert Kraft wanted to keep him on as head coach, maybe it's possible to reduce his front-office role and merely have him coach the team.

"Look, I'm for whatever collectively we decide as an organization is the best thing to help our football team," he said when asked if he would relinquish player personnel duties, "And, I have multiple roles in that, and I rely on a lot of people to help me in those responsibilities. If somebody's got to have the final say, I rely on a lot of other people to help. And, however that process is, I'm only part of it."

As for the looming end-of-the-year meeting with Robert Kraft, Belichick did not say specifically when that was scheduled for and said that it could be a "series of meetings," but that they'd deal with it internally.

When asked directly if he has received any indication from ownership that his future with the organization is up in the air, Belichick said, "I'm here to work as hard as I can and help our team every day. That's what I'm going to do."

"I'm going to focus on what I can control and focus on and that's my work ethic and my effort to do what I can to help the Patriots organization which I'm heavily invested in," he said in response to a question about whether he'd be surprised if Kraft decided it was best if he wasn't part of the franchise moving forward.

Belichick also acknowledged that he had met with Kraft during the season, but did not detail those conversations further.