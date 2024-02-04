Bill Belichick won an NFL record six Super Bowls in his 24 seasons as the head coach of the New England Patriots from 2000-2023. That's a Super Bowl victory every four years on average. His Patriots teams also appeared in nine Super Bowls, the most Super Bowl appearances by a head coach in NFL history, translating to him having the most postseason wins (31) by a head coach in NFL history.

Given all of that historic winning and the team spent in New England, Belichick took out an ad space in the Sunday edition of the Boston Globe to write a thank you letter to the team's fans for their support for over two-plus decades.

To Patriots fans everywhere, nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24 years. I was blessed to feel your passion and power. The Patriots are the only NFL team representing six states, but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders. You were undaunted by weather, attending scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough's coldest, wettest, snowiest and windiest days. Your thoughtful letters offered support, critique and creative play suggestions. You watched on TV, the internet, and from your stadium seats. You traveled from coast to coast and internationally. Numerous times, you overtook opposing stadiums and were the last fans standing. We loved it! You gave your precious time, resources and energy to our team. We appreciated it! Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory. You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them. I loved coaching here and, together, we experienced some amazing moments. Thank you all. With respect and admiration, Bill Belichick.

The 71-year-old future Hall of Fame head coach did not get picked up for any of the seven other NFL head-coaching vacancies around the league, making 2024 likely the first year of the 21st century in which Belichick will not be roaming an NFL sideline.