Bill Belichick provides memorable moment during Patriots' blowout win over the Jets

Bill Belichick provided the most memorable moment during the second half of the New England Patriots' 33-0 dismantling of the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football."

With the game well in hand, the Patriots elected to punt on fourth down from the Jets' 33 with just under 10 minutes left. Belichick, in an effort to give punter Jake Bailey more room to operate, intentionally let the play clock run. But the Jets declined the penalty, which led to New England intentionally going offsides on their second attempt to punt. But Jets head coach Adam Gase again declined the penalty, which led to Belichick's extended smile on the sideline.

Belichick can’t hide the smile!! 😆 pic.twitter.com/3aVdaKWVuD — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 22, 2019

The smile was also the product of Belichick milking more of the game game clock after Gase declined the false start penalty by virtue of a loophole in the NFL rulebook.

"It was just the way the rules were set up, Belichick said after the game, via Prime Time Sports Talk. "We were able to run quite a bit of time off the clock without really having to do anything."

Belichick's defense would then have the last laugh, forcing two more New York punts while putting the finishing touches on their shutout victory. Four of the Jets' seven second half possessions ended with punts, while two others ended in interceptions. Another ended in a safety that gave the Patriots a 26-0 third quarter lead.

Belichick has plenty of reasons to smile. Not only are his Patriots the league's only 7-0 team, New England's plus-175 scoring margin, via ESPN, is the most through seven games since the Buffalo All-Americans in 1920. While the Patriots boast the NFL's top-ranked offense, New England's defense has been downright dominant, allowing just 48 points through eight games. In Monday night's win over the Jets, the Patriots' defense allowed just 154 total yards while recording four interceptions off of quarterback Aaron Donald, who endured the worst game of his two-year NFL career.

After blowout out his former employer and longtime nemesis on Monday night, Belichick will now prepare to host the Cleveland Browns, the team he coached from 1991-95.