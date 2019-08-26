Bill Belichick reacts to Andrew Luck's shocking retirement, Patriots release transcript clarifying his response

Andrew Luck's shocking decision to retire at the age of 29 has inspired a number of passionate responses and on Monday, it was Patriots coach Bill Belichick's turn to react to the news -- although to call his response "passionate" would be misleading.

On one end of the spectrum are the Colts fans who booed Luck off the field after learning of his imminent retirement and are now requesting refunds for their season tickets. On the other end of the spectrum is Belichick, who was utterly devoid of passion in a way that only he is capable of.

On Monday, Belichick was asked about Luck's retirement. At first, it looked as if he gave the most Belichickian response ever. He appeared to say that he "didn't see" the news. However, unlike the fans that booed Luck, Belichick said he respects Luck's decision.

"He's a good player. I didn't see that, but I haven't really followed them," he appeared to say. "We all have to make our decisions. He made his. I respect it."

But not long after, the Patriots sent out a transcript that indicates what Belichick really meant to say was that he didn't see Luck's retirement coming -- not that he didn't see it on Saturday night or Sunday morning, like the rest of the football world. He meant to say that he was surprised like the rest of us.

So, here's his entire official response:

Patriots transcript indicates Belichick meant to say he didn’t see Luck’s retirement *coming* pic.twitter.com/xVLrSLG7gw — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) August 26, 2019

Calling Luck a "good player" is obviously an understatement. Even though he missed 26 possible games, he still threw for the 13th-most yards and the 10th-most touchdowns during his seven-year career. He singlehandedly dragged a few Colts teams to the playoffs during the early stages of his career and after a season-long absence due to a serious shoulder injury, he helped the Colts reach the playoffs again last year.

Andrew Luck's retirement shocked the world, so Will Brinson, John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough fired up an emergency Pick Six NFL Podcast to break down every conceivable angle from the news. Can Luck be considered a bust? Who is to blame here? What does this mean for the Colts in fantasy and their win total for 2019? Listen in the player below and subscribe to the podcast here.

But Luck never did experience much success against the Patriots. In four regular-season clashes, he completed 59.6 percent of his passes, averaged 6.6 yards per attempt, threw 10 touchdowns and six picks, and accumulated an 83.6 passer rating. The Colts went winless in those four games. Luck also started two playoff games against the Patriots, in which he completed 43.2 percent of his passes, averaged 6.2 yards per attempt, threw two touchdowns and six picks, and accumulated a 39.1 passer rating. The Colts lost both of those games by a combined margin of 59 points.

Heading into the upcoming season, which is less than two weeks away, the Colts were expected to be one of a few teams that had the ability to threaten the Patriots' supremacy over the AFC. But with Luck no longer around, the Colts have been reduced to nothing more than another ordinary team jockeying for positioning in a rather ordinary AFC South. They very much could be in play for the division crown, but their Super Bowl hopes have all but expired.

If Belichick wasn't paying much attention to the Colts before Luck's retirement, he has no reason to start paying attention to them now.