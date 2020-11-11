Bill Belichick's resignation from the New York Jets is arguably one of the darkest days in the franchise's 61-year history -- and the franchise has experienced plenty of embarrassing moments over the decades. Belichick famously resigned from the Jets one day after being hired as head coach of the team in 2000 only to accept the New England Patriots head coaching job weeks later.

The Jets have just one division title and six playoff appearances in the 21 seasons since Belichick's resignation, while the Patriots have won six Super Bowls and had just one losing season since Belichick accepted the job -- and that was his first year with the Patriots in 2000.

Would Belichick have experienced the same success if he stayed with the Jets? He won't play revisionist history.

"Well, not only one of the most defining, but you know, one of the great moments of my career," Belichick said Tuesday to WEEI Sports Radio. "That combined with Robert [Kraft] giving me the opportunity to come here, I couldn't have asked for anything more. That wasn't a good situation for me and I didn't want to be part of it, so I wasn't. The other half of that was Robert giving me the opportunity to come here and trading, he gave up quite a bit to get me to come here, and that was a big trade."

Belichick's resignation from the Jets was one of the most stunning press conferences in sports history. Belichick wrote on a small piece of paper that he was resigning as head coach of the Jets and handed it to team officials right after he was introduced as the franchise's next head coach. During the press conference, Belichick fielded questions why he was resigning after just a day on the job.

Belichick was under contract to be Bill Parcells' successor as head coach, a job he was handed when Parcells retired immediately after the 1999 season concluded. After Belichick's resignation, the current Patriots head coach tried to void his contract with the team. Parcells, who stayed on as general manager, worked out a deal with the Patriots to acquire Belichick's rights -- acquiring a 2000 first-round pick from the Patriots (No. 16 overall) along with 2001 fourth- and seventh-round picks. The Patriots received Belichick, a 2001 fifth-round pick and a 2002 seventh-round pick.

The Patriots requested permission from the Jets to talk to Belichick prior to his resignation, but the Jets turned it down. New England fired Pete Carroll days prior to the request after finishing 8-8 and missing the playoffs. Because Parcells was retaining the general manager title and chief of football operations, Belichick saw an opportunity in New England to run his own personnel without any interference -- which was basically a promotion. Woody Johnson bought the Jets in January of 2000 and immediately worked with Parcells and Patriots owner Robert Kraft on a deal to send Belichick to New England.

The rest is history.

"I am very thankful that it worked out. I appreciate all the support from Robert, the Kraft family, the Patriots organization and all the New England fans and I'll keep trying to do my best for this team and this organization," Belichick said. "Give them the very best that can and I very thankful for the opportunity to come here. I just wasn't going to stay there in that situation."