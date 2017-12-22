Bill Belichick refuses to say whether Patriots banned Tom Brady's personal trainer

On Wednesday, in the wake of a Boston Globe story that Bill Belichick had banned Tom Brady's trainer and close friend Alex Guerrero from team flights and the sidelines during game days, the Patriots coach was predictably uninterested in discussing the matter.

By Friday, Belichick was slightly more expansive. He was again asked about Guerrero, as well as his relationship with Brady.

"He's great to work with," Belichick said of his quarterback. "Nobody is more prepared than Tom. Tom is always ready to go, always on top of it. He really takes coaching well. He has a lot of good ideas."

When asked about the Globe's report on restricting Guerrero's access, Belichick deflected.

"Yeah, this is another one with no sources, right? Yep. I'm not going to get into that. Yeah, because there are none mentioned."

Belichick wouldn't get into specifics when asked directly if Guerrero's access has been limited.

"Look," he said, "we have a lot of people that work for our team outside of the team, and there are different relationships, different situations with dozens of other people. So, I'm not going to go through a case-by-case of what everybody does and so forth. That would be impossible to do, and I'm not going to do it."

Brady, meanwhile, didn't have much to say when he was asked Monday about the rift.

"I don't have any comment on that other than to say Alex, it's been well-documented, has been a huge part of what I do and I'm so fortunate to have him not only as a friend, but with everything that we've been able to do together," the quarterback during his weekly radio appearance on Boston's WEEI.

At issue, according to the Globe's report: Guerrero's alternative training methods, which at times clashed with the more traditional methods of the team's staff. That friction had been overlooked in recent years but that all changed this season.

Guerrero has worked with Brady for years, and the quarterback credits him with not only helping him recover from a torn ACL in 2008, but for his longevity. At 40, not only does Brady continue to play at a high level, he's the front runner for the NFL's MVP award.

Meanwhile, Belichick says he's happy with the team's strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera.

"He's done great. He does a great job. Our team is in good condition," he said. "I think they're strong, they're in condition, they train well. I think he gets the most out of them."